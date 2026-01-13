Silent Auction for Heart Lap Quilts (50"x52")

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Approx. size 50x52 inches. This Heart-themed quilt is made from Heart t-shirts by some wonderful ladies in a Hunt and Kerrville quilters group. All proceeds will be designated for the Jane's Heart: Women's & Children's Clinic in Guatemala.
Starting bid
Approx. size 50x52 inches. This Heart-themed quilt is made from Heart t-shirts by some wonderful ladies in a Hunt and Kerrville quilters group. All proceeds will be designated for the Jane's Heart: Women's & Children's Clinic in Guatemala.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!