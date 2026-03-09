Hosted by

Orleans Elementary School

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction for Kinzley Carroll

Pick-up location

637 E Washington St, Orleans, IN 47452, USA

Reds Tickets item
Reds Tickets
$30

Starting bid

4 View Level Tickets or 2 Terrace Level Tickets

Must be redeemed by September 20, 2026


Donated by the Reds baseball team

Indy Eleven Tickets item
Indy Eleven Tickets
$30

Starting bid

4 tickets to a 2026 regular season home game


Donated by Indy Eleven soccer team


Indy Ignite Tickets item
Indy Ignite Tickets
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to a 2026 home game

& 2 large Indy Ignite t-shirts


Donated by the Indy Ignite volleyball team

Autographed picture of Matt Painter item
Autographed picture of Matt Painter
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Purdue University

All Sports Pass 26-27 School Year item
All Sports Pass 26-27 School Year
$10

Starting bid

Donated by OHS

Basketball Goal/Balls item
Basketball Goal/Balls item
Basketball Goal/Balls item
Basketball Goal/Balls
$20

Starting bid

Donated by OES K & 1st grade

  • Basketball goal
  • Basketball (size 7)
  • Silent basketball (size 7)
Gift Card Duo item
Gift Card Duo
$20

Starting bid

Donated by OES K & 1st Grade

  • $50 Amazon gift card
  • $50 Dicks gift card
Gift Card Bundle item
Gift Card Bundle item
Gift Card Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Donated by OES 2nd/3rd graders

Gift Card Basket item
Gift Card Basket item
Gift Card Basket item
Gift Card Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by OES 2nd/3rd graders

Wonderlab Passes item
Wonderlab Passes
$20

Starting bid

4 passes to the Wonderlab (Bloomington, IN)


Donated by the Wonderlab


Book Basket item
Book Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by OES Library


Basket includes -

  • Hungry caterpillar box set + plush caterpillar 
  • Hungry caterpillar 1st encyclopedia
  • A butterfly raise and release kit 
  • Bear Can’t Sleep + 2 more titles in the series 
  • Box Car Children 1-4 box set 
  • Magic Treehouse  1-4 box set
  • Mercy Watson 1-5 box set
  • Charlotte’s Web book
  • Rosie’s Ranch, taking care of each other book
  • 500 Fascinating Animal Facts book
  • Who Would Win, 8 books in 1 
  • Percy Jackson 1-4 box set
  • Hunger Games 1-4 box set 
Alana Judah Abstract Art item
Alana Judah Abstract Art
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Alana Judah Art Studio


Includes art piece with a sticker and Bob Ross mints



Arts & Crafts Basket item
Arts & Crafts Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by OES Art, Music, & STEM


Items include-

  • 3D pen
  • Robot Mouse
  • Ukulele
  • Book - "How to Play the Ukulele"
  • Rainbow colored pencils
  • 2 drawing books
  • Glitter pens
  • Watercolor paint set
  • Drawing light board
Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by OES 4th, 5th, & 6th Grade


Items include -

  • $75 Rock-N-Bowl gift card
  • $75 Big Splash Adventure gift card
  •  $25 Glazey Studios gift card
  • 1 Headbanz Game
  • 1 Kerplunk Game
  • 1 Apples To Apples Game
  • 1 Uno Spinner Game
  • 1 Tower Stack Game
J&S bundle item
J&S bundle
$15

Starting bid

Donated by J&S Sportswear

  • 2025 state champion hat
  • Orleans t-shirt (size adult small)
  • Kinzley t-shirt (size youth large)
Springer & Springer Insurance Basket item
Springer & Springer Insurance Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Springer & Springer Insurance


Items include-

  • $50 Amazon gift card
  • 2 Springer & Springer tshirts
  • 1 tumbler cup
  • 1 mug
  • 2 pens and 4 notepads
Washworld of Orleans Basket item
Washworld of Orleans Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Washworld of Orleans


Items include -

  • 3 codes for $17 automatic car washes
  • 3 car air fresheners
  • 3 wet towels (windshield cleaner)
  • 3 protectant sponges
  • 3 blue cleaning towels
Blackstone Serve & Store Prep Cart item
Blackstone Serve & Store Prep Cart
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Triple A Construction

Beacon Basket item
Beacon Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Beacon Credit Union


Items include -

  • Black Rifle Coffee
  • Coffee Mug
  • Coffee Tumbler
  • Notepad
  • Cinched bag
  • Piggy bank
Coffee Bundle item
Coffee Bundle item
Coffee Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Coffee bundle includes

  • Keurig (K-Express Black)
  • 2 coffee mugs
  • 4 boxes of Keurig cups

Donated by Dorothy Dorsett

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