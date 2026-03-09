Silent Auction for Kinzley Carroll

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4 View Level Tickets or 2 Terrace Level Tickets
Must be redeemed by September 20, 2026
Donated by the Reds baseball team
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4 tickets to a 2026 regular season home game
Donated by Indy Eleven soccer team
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2 tickets to a 2026 home game
& 2 large Indy Ignite t-shirts
Donated by the Indy Ignite volleyball team
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Donated by Purdue University
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Donated by OHS
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Donated by OES K & 1st grade
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Donated by OES K & 1st Grade
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Donated by OES 2nd/3rd graders
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Donated by OES 2nd/3rd graders
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4 passes to the Wonderlab (Bloomington, IN)
Donated by the Wonderlab
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Donated by OES Library
Basket includes -
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Donated by Alana Judah Art Studio
Includes art piece with a sticker and Bob Ross mints
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Donated by OES Art, Music, & STEM
Items include-
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Donated by OES 4th, 5th, & 6th Grade
Items include -
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Donated by J&S Sportswear
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Donated by Springer & Springer Insurance
Items include-
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Donated by Washworld of Orleans
Items include -
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Donated by Triple A Construction
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Donated by Beacon Credit Union
Items include -
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Coffee bundle includes
Donated by Dorothy Dorsett
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