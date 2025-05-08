Silent Auction for Mill Valley Music Festival VIP tickets --- donation to benefit Rock the Future Marin Boosters
Mill Valley Music Festival --- 2 VIP tickets!
$150
Starting bid
VIP TICKETS (2) - one day (choose Saturday or Sunday)
VIP ticket holders will be treated to a premium VIP experience with the best views of the festival and an exclusive outdoor viewing area of the main stage.
A VIP Ticket includes all of the perks of General Admission as well as:
*Access to VIP Viewing Area at main stage*
*Premium Bathroom facilities
*Comfortable Lounge Area
*Dedicated full bar / food for purchase
*Special Attractions and Activities for all ages throughout the day
*Dedicated VIP Concierge to assist with your festival needs
*Dedicated premium entrance lane
*In and Out privileges
