Silent Auction for Mill Valley Music Festival VIP tickets --- donation to benefit Rock the Future Marin Boosters

VIP TICKETS (2) - one day (choose Saturday or Sunday)



VIP ticket holders will be treated to a premium VIP experience with the best views of the festival and an exclusive outdoor viewing area of the main stage.



A VIP Ticket includes all of the perks of General Admission as well as:



*Access to VIP Viewing Area at main stage*

*Premium Bathroom facilities

*Comfortable Lounge Area

*Dedicated full bar / food for purchase

*Special Attractions and Activities for all ages throughout the day

*Dedicated VIP Concierge to assist with your festival needs

*Dedicated premium entrance lane

*In and Out privileges



VIP TICKETS (2) - one day (choose Saturday or Sunday)



VIP ticket holders will be treated to a premium VIP experience with the best views of the festival and an exclusive outdoor viewing area of the main stage.



A VIP Ticket includes all of the perks of General Admission as well as:



*Access to VIP Viewing Area at main stage*

*Premium Bathroom facilities

*Comfortable Lounge Area

*Dedicated full bar / food for purchase

*Special Attractions and Activities for all ages throughout the day

*Dedicated VIP Concierge to assist with your festival needs

*Dedicated premium entrance lane

*In and Out privileges



More details...