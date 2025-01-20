Auction for remaining art work

“The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception” (Qur’an 57:20). Life is like a game of chess. We spend so much time strategizing, chasing the next move—status, wealth, success—only to realize it’s all temporary. In chess, every piece eventually returns to the same box. Similarly, the illusions of this world—its fleeting victories and losses—fade away. The true “checkmate” is preparing for the eternal, where our choices here determine our position in the next life. Are we focused on the game or the goal beyond it? Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 48

