Everest Academy Construction

Hosted by

Everest Academy Construction

About this event

Sales closed

Auction for remaining art work

Pick-up location

610 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX 77477

Student Art #1: Mosaic Impressions - Shaaz Mohammed (Gr.3) item
Student Art #1: Mosaic Impressions - Shaaz Mohammed (Gr.3) item
Student Art #1: Mosaic Impressions - Shaaz Mohammed (Gr.3)
$30

Starting bid

By: Shaaz Mohammed (Gr.3) This beautiful piece is reminiscent of stained glass windows. Geometric shapes come alive against the backdrop of gemstone hues. The piece is rounded out by golden highlights and earth tones that work together to complete this delightful design.
Student Art #2: Golden Ambience - Abdullah & Rehmaan Afzal item
Student Art #2: Golden Ambience - Abdullah & Rehmaan Afzal item
Student Art #2: Golden Ambience - Abdullah & Rehmaan Afzal item
Student Art #2: Golden Ambience - Abdullah & Rehmaan Afzal
$30

Starting bid

By: Abdullah (Gr.5) & Rehmaan Afzal (Gr.4) Geometric shapes reign supreme against the smooth golden backdrop of this piece. Our eye is not only drawn to the shapes themselves, but to the intricate patterns made by the shapes. A touch of calligraphic flair ends this piece beautifully.
Student Art #4: Mosaic Ambiance - Maya Sheikh( Gr.4) item
Student Art #4: Mosaic Ambiance - Maya Sheikh( Gr.4) item
Student Art #4: Mosaic Ambiance - Maya Sheikh( Gr.4) item
Student Art #4: Mosaic Ambiance - Maya Sheikh( Gr.4)
$30

Starting bid

By : Maya Sheikh( Gr.4). A beautiful series of shapes creates a rhythmic pattern that is both soothing and energizing. The careful alignment and choice of colors evoke a sense of joy and peace. This artwork celebrates the beauty of mathematics and the visual language of geometry.
Student Art #6: Dynamic Connection - Lana & Lailia Alsheikh item
Student Art #6: Dynamic Connection - Lana & Lailia Alsheikh item
Student Art #6: Dynamic Connection - Lana & Lailia Alsheikh
$30

Starting bid

By:Lana & Lailia Alsheikh. This geometric painting features a series of overlapping lines and angles, creating a kaleidoscopic effect. The vibrant blues and golds pop, adding to the artwork's allure. It serves as a reminder of the beauty found in complexity and the unexpected interactions of shapes.
Student Art #7: Breath of Peace - Ahmed Safiyeh (MS) item
Student Art #7: Breath of Peace - Ahmed Safiyeh (MS) item
Student Art #7: Breath of Peace - Ahmed Safiyeh (MS)
$30

Starting bid

By: Ahmed Safiyeh (Middle School). The calm and peace of this captivating piece is profound. The use of structured shape against the fluid airy backdrop creates both a sense of calm and tranquility. Well placed uses of bold and muted colors draw the viewer in and create a wonderful visual experience.
Student Art #9: Balanced Inspiration - Aaira Mubeen (Gr.5) item
Student Art #9: Balanced Inspiration - Aaira Mubeen (Gr.5) item
Student Art #9: Balanced Inspiration - Aaira Mubeen (Gr.5)
$30

Starting bid

By: Aaira Mubeen (Gr.5). A dynamic composition featuring a complex silver lattice design and bold golden designs forms an impressive visual narrative. The painter's precision in aligning the shapes speaks to the beauty of structure and symmetry.
Student Art #12: Beauty by Design - Haadiyah B. & Eshal H. item
Student Art #12: Beauty by Design - Haadiyah B. & Eshal H. item
Student Art #12: Beauty by Design - Haadiyah B. & Eshal H.
$30

Starting bid

By: Haadiyah Bumbia & Eshal Haider (Grade 9) A dynamic interplay of lines and angles characterizes this abstract painting, where squares assemble with bursts of color. The structure within the piece conveys a wonderful sense of balance and vibrancy.
Student Art #13: Joy by Design - Bushra K. & Tala A. item
Student Art #13: Joy by Design - Bushra K. & Tala A. item
Student Art #13: Joy by Design - Bushra K. & Tala A.
$30

Starting bid

By: Bushra Khairalden& Tala Aldeeb (Grade 9) The painting showcases a series of shapes within a circle, creating a sense of movement and depth. Each vibrant hue seems to pulsate with energy, drawing the viewer's eye across the canvas. The harmonious color palette enhances the rhythm, making it an engaging visual experience.
Maryam Rehman - Blessed Ambiance item
Maryam Rehman - Blessed Ambiance item
Maryam Rehman - Blessed Ambiance item
Maryam Rehman - Blessed Ambiance
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Maryam Rehman. This triptych is a wonderful display of elegance and serenity. Bold neutral hues combine to give a reminder to the greatness of Allah. Each panel holds its own, and also works together to give a stunning visual display. (Price for set of 3)
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #1 item
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #1
$100

Starting bid

Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing the glorious Kaabah
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #2 item
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #2
$100

Starting bid

Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a muslim going into Ruku and Sajood
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #3 item
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #3
$100

Starting bid

Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing the moon surrounded by clouds
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #4 item
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #4
$100

Starting bid

Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing beautiful madinah
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #1 item
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #1
$2,000

Starting bid

3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a boat.
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #2 item
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #2
$2,500

Starting bid

3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a Medina Souk.
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #3 item
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #3
$2,000

Starting bid

3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a bougainvillea .
Hina Chaudhry Art#1: Bismillah Ar Rahman Ar Rahim item
Hina Chaudhry Art#1: Bismillah Ar Rahman Ar Rahim item
Hina Chaudhry Art#1: Bismillah Ar Rahman Ar Rahim
$3,000

Starting bid

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. This piece represents the beautiful chaos of life — a tangle of challenges, emotions, and journeys that ultimately centers around divine guidance. The intricate calligraphy of Bismillah Ar-Rahman Ar-Rahim emerges from the abstraction, reminding us that amidst the messiness, there is purpose, grace, and mercy. Every stroke, every line, tells a story of surrender and trust, of finding calm in the storm. Let this artwork serve as a daily reminder in your space: begin everything with faith, and watch the beauty unfold. Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 60
Hina Chaudhry Art#2: Illusions item
Hina Chaudhry Art#2: Illusions item
Hina Chaudhry Art#2: Illusions
$2,500

Starting bid

“The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception” (Qur’an 57:20). Life is like a game of chess. We spend so much time strategizing, chasing the next move—status, wealth, success—only to realize it’s all temporary. In chess, every piece eventually returns to the same box. Similarly, the illusions of this world—its fleeting victories and losses—fade away. The true “checkmate” is preparing for the eternal, where our choices here determine our position in the next life. Are we focused on the game or the goal beyond it? Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 48
Hina Chaudhry Art#3: Divine Lines item
Hina Chaudhry Art#3: Divine Lines item
Hina Chaudhry Art#3: Divine Lines
$4,000

Starting bid

Title: Divine Lines: Allah and Muhammad in Kufic with Sacred Landmarks Unveiling the timeless allure of Kufic calligraphy, where ancient meets modern in perfect harmony. Its geometric precision and minimalist elegance effortlessly transcend time, making it a visual marvel that resonates with contemporary aesthetics. Celebrating the rich heritage of Islamic art, Kufic whispers secrets of the past while embracing the sleek simplicity of the present. Witness the captivating beauty of tradition reimagined, where the ancient script dances boldly into the modern world. Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 36, set of two
Hina Chaudhry Art#4: The Throne Verse in Timeless Kufic item
Hina Chaudhry Art#4: The Throne Verse in Timeless Kufic item
Hina Chaudhry Art#4: The Throne Verse in Timeless Kufic
$5,000

Starting bid

An elegant depiction of Ayat-ul-Kursi, the Verse of the Throne, crafted in bold Kufic script. This artwork embodies the grandeur and protection of Allah’s eternal words, blending traditional calligraphy with a modern aesthetic to inspire awe and spiritual reflection. Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 48
Hina Chaudhry Art#5: Unity in Devotion item
Hina Chaudhry Art#5: Unity in Devotion item
Hina Chaudhry Art#5: Unity in Devotion
$5,000

Starting bid

A luminous golden light stretches across the vast darkness, symbolizing divine guidance amidst the unknown. The Kaaba stands as the axis of devotion. Below, textured strokes evoke a sea of souls in unity, their reverent forms rising like whispers toward the heavens. This piece captures the sanctity and unity of pilgrimage, a timeless reflection of hope, guidance, and spiritual connection. Emerging from the vast darkness, a golden light signifies the divine presence above the sacred Kaaba, symbolizing divine guidance amidst the unknown. Below, textured forms represent the countless worshippers, their devotion rising like waves of light toward the eternal. This artwork captures the sanctity and unity of pilgrimage, a timeless reflection of hope, guidance, and spiritual connection. Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 60
Hina Chaudhry Art#6: The Radiance of Ayat-ul-Kursi item
Hina Chaudhry Art#6: The Radiance of Ayat-ul-Kursi item
Hina Chaudhry Art#6: The Radiance of Ayat-ul-Kursi
$5,000

Starting bid

A mesmerizing tapestry of vibrant hues brings the sacred words of Ayat-ul-Kursi to life, capturing the divine protection and wisdom it embodies. Each letter dances with color, creating a rhythmic flow that celebrates the beauty of Quranic calligraphy. This artwork serves as a beacon of faith, a reminder of Allah's throne and His boundless mercy, perfect for illuminating any space with spiritual serenity. Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 48
Saima Khan Art#1: Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima item
Saima Khan Art#1: Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima
$3,500

Starting bid

1. Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima Hasbunallahu Wa nemal wakil Fabi aye allah rabbikuma tukazziban Calligraphy Size:50×50 inches Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas Surface: Stretched Canvas Description: Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART. Captivating “Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima” design. The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty. Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#2: Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban item
Saima Khan Art#2: Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban
$1,250

Starting bid

Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban Calligraphy Painting Size: 24×36 inches with Gold Frame Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas Surface: Stretched Canvas Description: Exquisite calligraphy with abstract artwork by SKMODERNART. Captivating “Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban” design. The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty. Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#3: La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka item
Saima Khan Art#3: La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka
$1,250

Starting bid

3. La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka Calligraphy Art Size: 24×36 inches with Gold Frame Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas Surface: Stretched Canvas Description: Exquisite calligraphy and abstract artwork by SKMODERNART. Captivating “La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka” design. The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty. Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#4: Sufi Whirling Dervish item
Saima Khan Art#4: Sufi Whirling Dervish
$1,000

Starting bid

4. Sufi Whirling Dervish Calligraphy Painting Size: 40×40 inches with Gold Frame Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas Surface: Stretched Canvas Description: Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART. Captivating “Sufi Whirling Dervish” design. The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty. Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#5: Surah Al Fatiha item
Saima Khan Art#5: Surah Al Fatiha
$2,780

Starting bid

Surah Al Fatiha Calligraphy Size: 60×48 inches Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas Surface: Stretched Canvas Description: Exquisite calligraphy & abstract artwork blend persian design and colors by SKMODERNART. Captivating “Surah Al Fatiha” design.
Saima Khan Art#6: Golden Dome Mosque item
Saima Khan Art#6: Golden Dome Mosque
$3,250

Starting bid

Golden Dome Mosque Painting Size: 44x32 inches with brown wooden Frame Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas Surface: Stretched Canvas Description: Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART. Captivating “Golden Dome Mosque” design. The elegant wooden frame enhances its beauty. Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#7: Surah Rehman item
Saima Khan Art#7: Surah Rehman
$1,599

Starting bid

Surah Rehman - Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban Calligraphy Painting * Size: 39x31 inches with Gold Antique Frame * Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas * Surface: Stretched Canvas
Saima Khan Art#8: hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil item
Saima Khan Art#8: hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil
$2,230

Starting bid

Hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil Size: 57x27 inches with Gold Frame Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas. This glamorous full.with glitter and textured painting. Has modern gold mirror framed.
Saima Khan Art#9: Allah & Muhammad SAW item
Saima Khan Art#9: Allah & Muhammad SAW
$1,200

Starting bid

Allah & Muhammad SAW Size: 30x40 inches Stretched Canvas. Acrylic & Abstract blend with persian design.
Saima Khan Art#10: Surah Rehman & Ayat e Karima item
Saima Khan Art#10: Surah Rehman & Ayat e Karima
$1,567

Starting bid

Surah Rehman - Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban & Ayat e Karima Calligraphy Painting * Size: 52x27 nches with Black Frame * Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas * Surface: Stretched Canvas
Saima Khan Art#11: AYAT UL KURSI item
Saima Khan Art#11: AYAT UL KURSI
$4,750

Starting bid

AYAT UL KURSI Size: 65x50 inches with gold frame. Modern Abstract with glitter and texture Acrylic Painting.
Saima Khan Art#12: hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil item
Saima Khan Art#12: hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil
$1,789

Starting bid

hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil Size: 57x27 inches with black Frame Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas. This glamorous full with silver glitter and textured painting.
Saima Khan Art#13: Gold Moon Sufi Whirling Dervish item
Saima Khan Art#13: Gold Moon Sufi Whirling Dervish
$2,545

Starting bid

Gold Moon Sufi Whirling Dervish Calligraphy Painting Size: 48x30 inches Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas Surface: Stretched Canvas Description: Modern gold leaf and glitter abstract sufi artwork. Ideal for enhancing any space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!