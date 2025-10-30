Christmas Tree & Wreath Fest Silent Auction

Hosted by
Add a touch of whimsy and winter cheer to your home with this 24" handcrafted blue and silver holiday wreath, featuring an adorable Frosty Gnome centerpiece with a sparkling hat and a long, fuzzy blue beard. The wreath is wrapped in festive ribbons of silver, white, and royal blue, with accents of “Noel” and glittery snowflakes that shimmer in the light.
Perfect for your front door, office, or mantel, this cheerful gnome will greet every guest with holiday magic and a twinkle of fun.
Donated by: Denise Groff – Bullhead City Tire Pros
A festive little wreath adorned with red poinsettias, glittering silver sprigs, and candy-striped accents — complete with a peppermint-swirled Christmas tree centerpiece. Sweet, bright, and perfect for the holidays!
Show your American pride year-round with this stunning red, white, and blue creation! Bursting with glittering stars, bold ribbons, and sparkling accents, this wreath features a dazzling American flag centerpiece surrounded by rich mesh and festive embellishments. Perfect for Memorial Day, Independence Day, or simply celebrating your love for our great nation!
Handcrafted with care and plenty of patriotic spirit — this 36” wreath makes a striking statement for your home, office, or community space.
Donated by: Lori Crompton
Bring the magic of the North Pole to your home with this 24" handcrafted whimsical red and green holiday wreath featuring an irresistibly cute Christmas elf surrounded by peppermint swirls, candy canes, and festive ribbons. With its cozy plaid patterns, cheerful pops of color, and cuddly friends (a teddy bear and reindeer!), this wreath is sure to make everyone smile.
Perfect for your front door, office, or holiday party décor, this jolly elf will spread laughter, sweetness, and Christmas cheer all season long!
Donated by: Tina Moore
Timeless and sophisticated, this gold and ivory holiday wreath adds a touch of luxury to your seasonal décor. Adorned with silken poinsettias, gilded holly leaves, pine accents, and a grand shimmering bow, it captures the beauty of a classic Christmas with understated charm.
Perfect for your front door, mantle, or dining room wall, this graceful wreath will bring warmth and elegance to your holiday home year after year.
Donated by: Brandi Adams, Realty One
Show your American pride with this large 36-inch handcrafted red, white, and blue bandana wreath — a bold and creative tribute to our nation and those who serve it. Each knotted bandana represents unity, strength, and the timeless spirit of freedom that shines bright all year long.
Perfect for patriotic holidays, veterans’ celebrations, or year-round display, this wreath makes a powerful statement of love for country and community.
Donated by: Monica Gwinn, GO Mortgage
Bring classic Christmas charm to your home with this festive “Santa’s Winter Welcome” wreath!
Featuring cheerful red-and-white mesh, sparkling accents, and a rustic “Merry Christmas” sign framing a cozy winter scene of Santa by the firelit cottage, this piece radiates nostalgic holiday warmth.
Perfect for your front door, entryway, or office — it’s a merry reminder that Santa’s on his way!
Donated by: Amanda Wallace, Murphy Broadcasting
Step into a sugary winter wonderland with this delightful Candyland Christmas wreath! Adorned with glittery pastel “candies,” peppermint swirls, ice cream cones, and frosted ribbons, this piece looks good enough to eat (but please don’t!).
Set against a frosty white snowflake base and tied with charming bows, it’s a whimsical showstopper that adds a touch of sweet magic to any space. Perfect for kitchens, kids’ rooms, or anyone who believes Christmas should be sprinkled with joy!
Donated by: Tawna Bartlett , Summerlin Title
Timeless and beautiful, this Classic Christmas Elegance wreath brings the magic of the holidays to any doorway or mantel. Featuring rich red poinsettias, frosted pine, pinecones, and sparkling ornaments, it captures the cozy charm of a traditional holiday home.
Finished with a glittering red ribbon and festive berries, this wreath is a holiday staple that never goes out of style.
Donated by: Tara McMullen, Coldwell Banker
Celebrate the red, white, and blue in style with this 23-inch handcrafted bandana wreath, beautifully tied in patriotic pride. Each knot of fabric honors unity, freedom, and the American spirit — making it the perfect year-round tribute to our heroes, veterans, and country.
Hang it proudly on your front door, porch, or office wall to show your love for the USA. Whether it’s Memorial Day, Independence Day, or any day you feel grateful to live free, this wreath is a symbol of strength and heart.
Donated by: Trish Rocco, GO Mortgage
Celebrate the beauty of the season with this traditional 24-inch evergreen wreath, adorned with pinecones, frosted berries, and a bold red-and-gold “Noël” ribbon bow. Its timeless design captures the warmth and wonders of Christmas — perfect for adding a festive touch to your front door, fireplace, or office space.
Crafted to bring natural charm and holiday cheer, this wreath blends elegance and simplicity in true Christmas spirit.
Donated by: Brandi Adams, Realty One
Add a dash of North Pole magic to your holiday décor with this whimsical handcrafted wreath, featuring a jolly Santa surrounded by buffalo plaid ribbons, frosted berries, and cheerful reindeer friends. The pops of red, black, and gold give this wreath a cozy cabin charm that’s sure to make everyone smile.
Perfect for welcoming guests at your front door or office, this merry masterpiece captures the joyful spirit of Christmas — full of warmth, wonder, and a wink from Santa himself!
Donated by: Jennifer Ronan, First Citizens Bank
Radiating timeless elegance, this Golden Glow Holiday Wreath blends shimmering gold ornaments, frosted pinecones, and soft ivory ribbon with intricate metallic accents. A touch of antler detail adds rustic charm, making it a perfect balance of luxury and nature.
Graceful, glittering, and warm — it’s the ideal statement piece to welcome guests into your home this holiday season.
Donated by: Tara McMullen, Coldwell Banker
A stunning blend of natural beauty and holiday sophistication, this Rustic Winter Grace wreath features a handcrafted grapevine base adorned with frosted evergreens, gold berries, and a luxurious velvet poinsettia.
The asymmetrical design gives it a modern farmhouse charm, while the warm metallic accents and soft pine sprigs make it perfect for both winter and year-round display. Elegant, earthy, and effortlessly chic — this wreath is a true statement of understated holiday beauty.
Donated by: Heather Petrillo, New American Funding
A vibrant blend of Christmas cheer and Día de los Muertos tradition, featuring colorful sugar skulls, marigold flowers, and festive ribbons. A joyful tribute to life, love, and culture!
Donated By: Wendy Voight, Chicago Title
A beautiful flocked tree adorned with shimmering blue, silver, and white ornaments, twinkling lights, and a radiant star topper. This frosty masterpiece brings the magic of a snowy winter night indoors — the perfect centerpiece for any holiday home.
Donated by: Tawna Bartlett, Summerlin Title
Straight from Mount Crumpit to your living room, this cheerful Grinch-themed tree is bursting with bright greens, reds, and plenty of Whoville whimsy! Topped with a floppy elf hat and decked out with festive signs, ribbons, and bows — it’s sure to make any heart grow three sizes this Christmas!
Donated by: Karen Summitt, Summitt River Realty
Sophisticated and timeless, this slim tree shimmers with rich bronze, gold, and cream ornaments, accented by sparkling lights and a radiant starburst topper. Perfect for adding a touch of classic holiday glamour to any space.
Donated by: Tara McMullen, Coldwell Banker
Show your American pride this holiday season! Decorated in bold red, white, and blue with shining stars, striped ribbons, and a radiant patriotic topper, this tree celebrates freedom, unity, and the spirit of the season.
Donated by: Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty
This charming tabletop tree brings the beauty of the forest indoors with frosted branches, pinecones, red berries, and glowing lights. Accented with rustic plaid and a golden star, it’s the perfect touch of nature-inspired holiday cheer for any space.
Donated by: Tara McMullen, Coldwell Banker
Soft and sophisticated, this petite tree dazzles with rose gold ornaments, shimmering bows, and touches of blush pink. Perfect for adding a romantic sparkle to your holiday décor or gifting a little glam this season.
Donated by: Tara McMullen, Coldwell Banker
Straight from Whoville, this playful tree bursts with candy-colored ornaments, peppermint swirls, and plenty of Grinchy cheer! Topped with a jolly snowman and loaded with presents, it’s a whimsical reminder that Christmas is all about heart. 💚
Donated by: lucy Gonzalez, Realty one
Celebrate the red, white, and blue with this bold patriotic tree! Decked in shimmering garland, classic ornaments, and a star-spangled bow topper, it’s a festive tribute to American pride — perfect for any home, office, or veteran’s space.
Donated by: Savanah Callaway, Callaway Financial Group
A timeless holiday charm with this beautifully flocked Christmas tree. Adorned with soft snow-kissed branches, rich green and sage ornaments, vibrant red berries, and lush red-and-green velvet ribbon, it captures the perfect balance of classic and modern holiday style. A natural twig snowflake topper completes this elegant winter look. This tree is ready to dazzle — just plug in the lights and let the season shine!
Donated By: Grace Hecht Make Bullhead Better
