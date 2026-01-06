Hosted by

National Network Of Abortion Funds

About this event

Silent Auction for the New York Abortion Access Fund

INNESS x Press Massage
$600

Starting bid

INNESS Resort:

Situated between the Catskill and Shawangunk mountain ranges, INNESS is a luxury hotel, spa, & recreational space.


Includes:

  • 2-night stay in farmhouse or cabin (subject to availability)
  • Seasonal swimming pools and tennis/pickleball courts
  • Access to the spa and fitness facility
  • All accommodations are designed to comfortably host two adults.

PLUS a full body massage at Press Modern Massage in NYC!


Package value: $2,180

Eastwind x Big Night
$650

Starting bid

Eastwind Oliverea Valley:

The newly built Eastwind Oliverea Valley is nestled into a lush mountainside of the Catskills with suites and cabins.


Includes:

  • Two night midweek stay for 2 people in a King Room or Lushna Cabin
  • One Breakfast Basket
  • Enjoy Eastwind’s heated pool, Dandelion Restaurant & Bar, dry saunas, infrared cabin, communal fire pit, and hammock area

PLUS a $200 gift card to Big Night!


Package value: $1,200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!