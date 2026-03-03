Silent Auction for Ukrainian Games Festival 2026

Hosted by
Buy Now price $160
Elevate your accessory game with our unique Handmade Keychain, crafted from salvaged russian panzer armor. Engraved with a russian tank image and individual serial numbers, each keychain is a piece of Ukrainian resilience in your hands.
Buy Now price $370
This Limited Edition Artbook was thoughtfully signed by the entire GSC Game World team and leadership.
Buy Now price $250
Hand-signed by Aaron Kambeitz (a.k.a. AK,) one of the cofounders of Blackbird (and before that Relic.) He is responsible for many of the iconic ship and mechanical designs you know!
Buy Now price $450
The art blanket was created based on one of Maria Prymachenko's works, "SUNFLOWER WITH BEES" from 1978.
• created with love and respect for Ukrainian art
• pleasant texture of colored threads of 100% cotton, which perfectly conveys the details of the painting
• included is a convenient shopper and craft packaging
Buy Now price $150
Antonov “Mriia” Mug – a tribute to the world’s largest cargo aircraft and a symbol of Ukrainian ingenuity and hope. This mug features a detailed outline of the legendary An-225 “Mriia” (Ukrainian for “Dream”), making it a meaningful keepsake for aviation lovers.
Buy Now price $150
This charming hand‑made tote is crafted by a Ukrainian artist and features a playful tapestry chicken bringing a smile to every errand or market run. Fully lined with an inside pocket and button closure, it’s as practical as it is whimsical—a perfect everyday bag for anyone who loves cozy, crafty details and a bit of barnyard joy.
Buy Now price $160
This vibrant Christmas ornament features a whimsical goat, hand‑made from colored glass by Ukrainian artist Moe Sklo.
In Ukrainian Christmas traditions, the goat (“koza”) is a joyful character in caroling and folk plays, symbolizing abundance, vitality, and good harvest for the coming year. Bringing this goat into your holiday décor is not only a nod to Ukraine’s rich heritage, but also a wish for prosperity and joy in your home.
Buy Now $140
A first-edition of the iconic Ukrainian postage stamp commemorating the now‑historic phrase “Russian warship, go f*** yourself” framed in a hand-painted card, and preserved in a clear acrylic frame.
The design depicts the defiant stand of Ukrainian defenders on Snake Island, which became a global symbol of courage, resistance, and national dignity during the full‑scale invasion.
Perfect for display on a desk or shelf as a daily reminder that freedom rings loudest.
Buy Now price $600
This Xbox Limited Edition is hand-signed by the GSC Game World team and leadership. A rare studio artifact!
Buy Now price $250
This a unique 4 Divinity figurine from GSC Game World team.
Buy now price $200
Candleholder, hand-painted by artist Marina Malyarenko in Petrykivka technique, boasts a unique design that adds an artistic touch to any space.
Candleholder is signed by Marina and serves as an original work of art.
Concrete container hold standard size tea light candle.
Buy Now price $180
This one‑of‑a‑kind notepad features the logo of the Ukrainian Games Festival, making it a truly unique item!
Hand-painted by artist Marina Malyarenko in Petrykivka technique, specially for the first Ukrainian Games Festival at GDC 2026!
Buy Now $80
Kiborchuk is a comic book by Ukrainian artist and animator Sashko Danylenko, known for his distinctive visual storytelling that blends satire, bold graphic style, and modern Ukrainian cultural themes. The story follows a small but determined hero navigating a world shaped by war, technology, and resilience.
Buy Now $120
Size
This T-shirt features original artwork by Sashko Danylenko designed in the style of a video game.
The design depicts Ukraine battling Russian and Soviet symbols, turning the struggle for freedom into a bold, game-inspired visual narrative.
Buy Now $120
Size M
This T-shirt features artwork by Ukrainian artist and animator Sashko Danylenko built around the word “Bavovna.”
In Ukrainian wartime slang, “bavovna” (which literally means “cotton”) became a humorous way to describe mysterious explosions at Russian military sites.
Through satire and sharp visual style, Danylenko captures the dark humor Ukrainians use to cope with war while asserting resilience and defiance.
Buy Now price $120
Size
This T-shirt features artwork by Ukrainian artist and animator Sashko Danylenko.
T-shirt based on the painting "Kiborchuk (Cyborchuk)" - three arrows symbolizing recovery. Even when war breaks and causes losses, a person is able to heal and move on - if they have support and inner strength.
Buy Now $160
Valeria Biletska is an artist from Kherson, Ukraine. She has been living in Washington, United States, since 2022 after fleeing Russian occupation with her seven children.
Her eldest son was recently freed after more than three years as a prisoner of war, and Valeria’s sister was killed by Russian soldiers.
Through her art, Valeria expresses resilience and defiance. Petrykivka painting is her way of preserving Ukrainian culture and sharing beauty with the world, even in the face of unimaginable loss.
By Now $250
This backpack features traditional Petrykivka floral painting by Ukrainian artist Valeria Biletska, turning a practical everyday item into a wearable artwork. Rich, hand‑painted blooms and delicate details celebrate Ukraine’s folk heritage.
Valeria is an artist from Kherson, Ukraine. She has been living in Washington, United States, since 2022 after fleeing Russian occupation with her seven children.
Through her art, Valeria expresses resilience and defiance. Petrykivka painting is her way of showing that beauty and cultural identity can survive, even when the world is trying to break you.
By Now $150
This delicate small white painting by Ukrainian artist Valeria Biletska showcases the traditional Petrykivka style, with fine floral and ornamental motifs that seem to bloom off the surface.
Elegant and understated, it’s perfect for a shelf or small wall space, bringing a touch of Ukrainian folk artistry and quiet beauty into any home.
Valeria Biletska is an artist from Kherson, Ukraine. She has been living in Washington, United States, since 2022 after fleeing Russian occupation with her seven children.
Her eldest son was recently freed after more than three years as a prisoner of war, and Valeria’s sister was killed by Russian soldiers.
Buy Now $100
This painting is by Yuliia Pokusa from Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a city now largely destroyed by ongoing shelling, with only a few buildings remaining.
The sunflower is a symbol of Ukraine and of resilience. Yuliia’s grandparents once ran a sunflower farm, and through her art, she preserves the cherished memories of a place that no longer exists.
Buy now price $300
This relic has been hardwired with the digital signatures of the high-level Corpo Architects and Chrome-Smiths who actually built the foundations of Night City.
Buy now price $120
Landscape photography
A book of photographs taken before February 2022 reveals formerly breathtaking landscapes that may never be the same." — The New York Times.
