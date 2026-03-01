The Pilot Club Of Valley Forge Inc
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The Pilot Club Of Valley Forge Inc

About this event

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Silent Auction Fundraiser

Take Me Out to the Ballgame! item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame!
$200

Starting bid

On Wednesday, June 3, 6:40 pm, see the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. This package includes two seats in the Hall of Fame (HoF) area (213, Row 5, seats 8&9) -- covered, easy in and out, smaller/nicer bathrooms, and climate controlled. Behind the seats, food and drink are available, with tables and a TV to keep watch of the game. Roam the Hall of Fame area with memorabilia, championship trophies , Phillies history and more. You can enter at the HoF area off of Patterson Ave, at the suites entrance, and take the elevator to the HoF area.

https://www.mlb.com/phillies/ballpark/information

Ice Cream Gift Basket item
Ice Cream Gift Basket item
Ice Cream Gift Basket item
Ice Cream Gift Basket
$90

Starting bid

If you like delicious ice cream -- or even a hearty, homestyle breakfast or lunch -- this basket is for you! This package includes a $100.00 gift certificate to Coventry Parlor at Laurel Locks, 653 Laurelwood Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465, and ice cream condiments to help you enjoy future outings!

Theater, Anyone? item
Theater, Anyone?
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a show in Lancaster, PA, with two tickets to Sight & Sound Theatres. The largest faith-based theater company in the US, Sight & Sound brings the Bible to life with professional actors attired in elaborate costumes, detailed sets up to 40 feet high, trained animals, unmatched special effects, and memorable music. Valid through March 2027.

Handbag Extravaganza item
Handbag Extravaganza item
Handbag Extravaganza item
Handbag Extravaganza
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 different designer bags:

  • A meringue-colored Kate Spade handbag, 10" x 5 1/2" ; retail $199
  • A black Italian leather Markese handbag, 13" x 9 1/2"; retail $125
  • A chalk-colored Coach mini clutch, 4 3/4" x 4"; retail $199
Holiday Throw Blanket item
Holiday Throw Blanket
$25

Starting bid

This holiday throw blanket is 50" W x 70" L.

If next winter serves up anything like this past winter's weather, better start preparing your emergency cozy comfort kit now!

Are You Hungry? item
Are You Hungry?
$100

Starting bid

Dine in style at these fine establishments on both sides of the Schuylkill. This package contains gift certificates to four different restaurants:

  • Kimberton Inn, Kimberton, PA ($50)
  • Sedona Taphouse, Phoenixville, PA ($25)
  • Copperfield Inn, Limerick, PA ($25)
  • MaGerk's Pub & Grill, Royersford, PA ($25)
Un Café Parisien item
Un Café Parisien
$30

Starting bid

A set of four Christian Lacroix porcelain mugs in the "Five Continents: Africa" pattern. The mugs, crafted in Paris and bearing the maker's mark on the underside, are in excellent condition and would make a unique and eye-catching addition to any home's collection.

Fishing Trip item
Fishing Trip
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy four hours of private back bay fishing for two people for striped bass in Ocean City, NJ. The experienced Captain Steve will take you out on an 18ft Maverick HPX during October or November 2026. Tackle and drinks included!

Go Smell the Flowers! item
Go Smell the Flowers!
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy Longwood Gardens (Kennett Square, PA) in the spring, summer, or fall with two general admission tickets (valid through June 2027). And then go home and make your own garden with a $25 gift certificate for Colonial Gardens (Phoenixville, PA)!

Make Yourself Beautiful! item
Make Yourself Beautiful!
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself with this $100 gift certificate to Cut Ups Salon & Spa (323 Gordon Drive, Exton, PA),which offers a wide range of hair, skin, and nail services. Then enjoy a meal at the Copperfield Inn (594 W. Limerick Pike, Limerick, PA) with a $25 gift card while you show off your new shine.

Brunch and Museum item
Brunch and Museum
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy Sunday Brunch for two at any of the restaurants at the Desmond Hotel on One Liberty Place in Malvern. Make a day of it and take a short drive down to Winterthur, DE, to visit the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library. The Winterthur Museum features an unparalleled collection of nearly 90,000 American decorative arts objects made or used in America since 1640. Your two general admission tickets allow you access to the main museum, gardens, walking trails, and exhibitions.

Fun in the Sun item
Fun in the Sun
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a boutique hotel experience with an overnight midweek stay at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, NJ. Get ready for fresh sea breezes, elevated dining experiences, plush accommodations, and a spectacular bayside sunset!

Fly Eagles Fly item
Fly Eagles Fly
$35

Starting bid

Phenomenal memorabilia for any Philly sports fan:

  • A signed hockey puck by Flyers player #8 Cam York and
  • A signed photo of Eagles player #17 Nakobe Dean.
Fabulous Fulton Theatre item
Fabulous Fulton Theatre
$75

Starting bid

Tickets for two to any 2025/2026 production at the Fulton Theatre. Located in downtown Lancaster, the Fulton is a National Historic Landmark producing Broadway-caliber shows. Upcoming shows include Hairspray, Dear Evan Hansen, Treasure Island, and West Side Story. Tickets valid through 7/12/2026.

Pair your trip to the theater with a meal at PJ Whelihan's Pub & Restaurant (1569 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA) with a $25 gift card, or use it at any PJW's, Pour House, or ChopHouse location.

Salon Gift Basket item
Salon Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Visit the Salena Salon of Kimberton Square (281 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville, PA) for a cut and blow dry, plus enjoy this basket that includes Keratherapy styling cream, blow dry mist, and an Intelliflex wet brush detangler.

Direct Donation for Tails of Valor item
Direct Donation for Tails of Valor
$10

Starting bid

Not interested in bidding but still want to make an impact? This option allows you to donate directly to support Tails of Valor. Your generosity will assist their mission to provide trained service canines for the veterans, first responders, and law enforcement heroes who need it most in our local communities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!