Silent Auction Fundraiser

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On Wednesday, June 3, 6:40 pm, see the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. This package includes two seats in the Hall of Fame (HoF) area (213, Row 5, seats 8&9) -- covered, easy in and out, smaller/nicer bathrooms, and climate controlled. Behind the seats, food and drink are available, with tables and a TV to keep watch of the game. Roam the Hall of Fame area with memorabilia, championship trophies , Phillies history and more. You can enter at the HoF area off of Patterson Ave, at the suites entrance, and take the elevator to the HoF area.
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If you like delicious ice cream -- or even a hearty, homestyle breakfast or lunch -- this basket is for you! This package includes a $100.00 gift certificate to Coventry Parlor at Laurel Locks, 653 Laurelwood Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465, and ice cream condiments to help you enjoy future outings!
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Enjoy a show in Lancaster, PA, with two tickets to Sight & Sound Theatres. The largest faith-based theater company in the US, Sight & Sound brings the Bible to life with professional actors attired in elaborate costumes, detailed sets up to 40 feet high, trained animals, unmatched special effects, and memorable music. Valid through March 2027.
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Enjoy 3 different designer bags:
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This holiday throw blanket is 50" W x 70" L.
If next winter serves up anything like this past winter's weather, better start preparing your emergency cozy comfort kit now!
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Dine in style at these fine establishments on both sides of the Schuylkill. This package contains gift certificates to four different restaurants:
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A set of four Christian Lacroix porcelain mugs in the "Five Continents: Africa" pattern. The mugs, crafted in Paris and bearing the maker's mark on the underside, are in excellent condition and would make a unique and eye-catching addition to any home's collection.
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Enjoy four hours of private back bay fishing for two people for striped bass in Ocean City, NJ. The experienced Captain Steve will take you out on an 18ft Maverick HPX during October or November 2026. Tackle and drinks included!
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Enjoy Longwood Gardens (Kennett Square, PA) in the spring, summer, or fall with two general admission tickets (valid through June 2027). And then go home and make your own garden with a $25 gift certificate for Colonial Gardens (Phoenixville, PA)!
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Treat yourself with this $100 gift certificate to Cut Ups Salon & Spa (323 Gordon Drive, Exton, PA),which offers a wide range of hair, skin, and nail services. Then enjoy a meal at the Copperfield Inn (594 W. Limerick Pike, Limerick, PA) with a $25 gift card while you show off your new shine.
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Enjoy Sunday Brunch for two at any of the restaurants at the Desmond Hotel on One Liberty Place in Malvern. Make a day of it and take a short drive down to Winterthur, DE, to visit the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library. The Winterthur Museum features an unparalleled collection of nearly 90,000 American decorative arts objects made or used in America since 1640. Your two general admission tickets allow you access to the main museum, gardens, walking trails, and exhibitions.
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Enjoy a boutique hotel experience with an overnight midweek stay at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, NJ. Get ready for fresh sea breezes, elevated dining experiences, plush accommodations, and a spectacular bayside sunset!
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Phenomenal memorabilia for any Philly sports fan:
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Tickets for two to any 2025/2026 production at the Fulton Theatre. Located in downtown Lancaster, the Fulton is a National Historic Landmark producing Broadway-caliber shows. Upcoming shows include Hairspray, Dear Evan Hansen, Treasure Island, and West Side Story. Tickets valid through 7/12/2026.
Pair your trip to the theater with a meal at PJ Whelihan's Pub & Restaurant (1569 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA) with a $25 gift card, or use it at any PJW's, Pour House, or ChopHouse location.
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Visit the Salena Salon of Kimberton Square (281 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville, PA) for a cut and blow dry, plus enjoy this basket that includes Keratherapy styling cream, blow dry mist, and an Intelliflex wet brush detangler.
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Not interested in bidding but still want to make an impact? This option allows you to donate directly to support Tails of Valor. Your generosity will assist their mission to provide trained service canines for the veterans, first responders, and law enforcement heroes who need it most in our local communities.
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