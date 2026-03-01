Silent Auction Fundraiser

On Wednesday, June 3, 6:40 pm, see the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. This package includes two seats in the Hall of Fame (HoF) area (213, Row 5, seats 8&9) -- covered, easy in and out, smaller/nicer bathrooms, and climate controlled. Behind the seats, food and drink are available, with tables and a TV to keep watch of the game. Roam the Hall of Fame area with memorabilia, championship trophies , Phillies history and more. You can enter at the HoF area off of Patterson Ave, at the suites entrance, and take the elevator to the HoF area.

https://www.mlb.com/phillies/ballpark/information