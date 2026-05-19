Silent Auction by Benchmark Mortgage Charleston

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Starting bid
7-Night Getaway at this beautiful lakefront home with panoramic views from every room on Lake Murray in Chapin, SC. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sleeps up to 16 guests. Relax at this peaceful waterfront retreat featuring a private dock, boat ramp, fire pit, and stunning lake views. Enjoy fishing, swimming, boating, and unforgettable sunsets. Not available on Holiday weeks. Additional Black-out dates may apply. Retail value $10,000.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 5-night stay in this historic Beaufort, SC home. It has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths but can sleep up to 6 guests! Close to Port Royal as well as Parris Island. (ideal for attending USMC Boot Camp Graduation!) Within walking distance to a Seafood Restaurant overlooking the Water at Safe Harbor Marina with some glorious views. Not available on Holiday weeks. Additional Black-out dates may apply. Retail value $1,300.
Starting bid
Sunset Cruise on 34’ Freeman for 6 people, including champagne and charcuterie, from 5pm to 9pm on a date of your choosing! Not available on Holiday weeks. Additional Black-out dates may apply. Retail Value $2,000.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Amazing dinner for 6 at the beautiful Red Drum in Mount Pleasant, SC. Generously donated by owner, Ben Berryhill. Retail Value $600.
Starting bid
The Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is maneuverable, durable, and small vehicle trunk compatible, making it a great compliment to your tailgates, long road trips, and weekend tournaments. Retail Value $450
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