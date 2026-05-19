Valor Mission Project
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Valor Mission Project

About this event

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Silent Auction by Benchmark Mortgage Charleston

7-Night Lakefront Getaway item
7-Night Lakefront Getaway item
7-Night Lakefront Getaway item
7-Night Lakefront Getaway item
7-Night Lakefront Getaway item
7-Night Lakefront Getaway
$4,000

Starting bid

7-Night Getaway at this beautiful lakefront home with panoramic views from every room on Lake Murray in Chapin, SC. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sleeps up to 16 guests. Relax at this peaceful waterfront retreat featuring a private dock, boat ramp, fire pit, and stunning lake views. Enjoy fishing, swimming, boating, and unforgettable sunsets. Not available on Holiday weeks. Additional Black-out dates may apply. Retail value $10,000.

Beaufort, SC Vacation Home item
Beaufort, SC Vacation Home item
Beaufort, SC Vacation Home item
Beaufort, SC Vacation Home item
Beaufort, SC Vacation Home item
Beaufort, SC Vacation Home
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a 5-night stay in this historic Beaufort, SC home. It has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths but can sleep up to 6 guests! Close to Port Royal as well as Parris Island. (ideal for attending USMC Boot Camp Graduation!) Within walking distance to a Seafood Restaurant overlooking the Water at Safe Harbor Marina with some glorious views. Not available on Holiday weeks. Additional Black-out dates may apply. Retail value $1,300.

Sunset Cruise on 34' Freeman item
Sunset Cruise on 34' Freeman item
Sunset Cruise on 34' Freeman item
Sunset Cruise on 34' Freeman item
Sunset Cruise on 34' Freeman
$400

Starting bid

Sunset Cruise on 34’ Freeman for 6 people, including champagne and charcuterie, from 5pm to 9pm on a date of your choosing! Not available on Holiday weeks. Additional Black-out dates may apply. Retail Value $2,000.

Yeti Beach Chair Set of 2 item
Yeti Beach Chair Set of 2 item
Yeti Beach Chair Set of 2 item
Yeti Beach Chair Set of 2
$375

Starting bid

  • Set of 2 Yeti Hondo Beach Chairs in Navy
  • Breathable, UV-resistant material supports up to 350 lbs without losing elasticity
  • Lightweight frame folds out quickly and packs down flat for easy carrying and storage
  • Multiple reclining positions and waterfall headrest offer maximum comfort and nap-ability
Dinner at Red Drum in Mount Pleasant item
Dinner at Red Drum in Mount Pleasant item
Dinner at Red Drum in Mount Pleasant
$200

Starting bid

Amazing dinner for 6 at the beautiful Red Drum in Mount Pleasant, SC. Generously donated by owner, Ben Berryhill. Retail Value $600.

Yeti Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler in Navy item
Yeti Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler in Navy
$175

Starting bid

The Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is maneuverable, durable, and small vehicle trunk compatible, making it a great compliment to your tailgates, long road trips, and weekend tournaments. Retail Value $450

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!