Silent Auction by Benchmark Mortgage Charleston

Enjoy a 5-night stay in this historic Beaufort, SC home. It has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths but can sleep up to 6 guests! Close to Port Royal as well as Parris Island. (ideal for attending USMC Boot Camp Graduation!) Within walking distance to a Seafood Restaurant overlooking the Water at Safe Harbor Marina with some glorious views. Not available on Holiday weeks. Additional Black-out dates may apply. Retail value $1,300.