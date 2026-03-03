Silent Auction Fundraiser for the TCS Educational Garden 2026

Hosted by
Starting bid
Valued at $450
A truly unique coastal artwork, this ink on shell piece by Zella Swain transforms a natural shell into a detailed and eye-catching work of art. The form of the shell itself gives the piece dimension and movement, while the hand-drawn imagery adds intricacy and character that you simply do not get from a traditional print or reproduction.
This is a standout item for collectors of coastal art, shell art, or one-of-a-kind handmade pieces. Elegant, distinctive, and deeply connected to the shoreline, it would make a memorable gift or a special addition to your own home.
Starting bid
Valued at $300
Soft, luminous, and full of seasonal mood, “September Marsh” by Cammie Watson reflects the quiet beauty of the Cape landscape as summer gives way to fall. Painted in oil on paper, the piece captures the stillness and shifting color of marsh light in a way that feels both peaceful and alive.
This is the kind of artwork that settles into a room and keeps drawing you back. A lovely choice for anyone who loves coastal landscapes, local scenery, or original art with a calm and natural presence.
Starting bid
Valued at $220
A beautifully atmospheric original painting by Stephen Wells, Cold Storage captures the quiet character of the working waterfront. With rich color, structure, and a distinctly coastal sense of place, this piece brings both warmth and history to the wall. It feels rooted in Cape life without being overly literal, making it a strong fit for anyone who loves art with local texture and timeless appeal.
Framed and ready to enjoy, this is a wonderful opportunity to bring home an original work that feels both grounded and distinctive.
Bid now for the chance to own this evocative coastal piece.
Starting bid
Est Value at $250
"Sunday Oysters" by Michael Correa offers a clean, sculptural take on coastal beauty. The shell form is the focus, giving the piece a simple and striking presence that works beautifully in a beach house, entryway, office, or any space that benefits from natural texture and understated style.
Its strength is in its simplicity: a piece that feels calm, curated, and unmistakably coastal. A wonderful option for someone who loves the Cape aesthetic but wants something more refined than typical seaside decor.
Starting bid
Valued at $1030
A bold and distinctive sterling silver collection with strong coastal character, this lot brings together statement pieces that feel sculptural, wearable, and memorable. Included are a sterling starfish bracelet, a sterling and brass nautical rope bracelet with anchor-style detail, a stylized woman figure pendant, a dramatic square druzy-style ring in approximately size 8, and a female face ring in approximately size 6.
This lot has real visual impact. The bracelets alone are striking, and the rings give the collection personality and range. It would appeal to someone who loves artisan jewelry, coastal symbolism, and pieces that stand apart from everyday silver.
With more than $1,000 in retail value, this is an especially strong auction item and the kind of collection that feels like discovering a jewelry box full of treasures.
A rare chance to take home a substantial sterling silver lot while supporting Truro Central School.
Starting bid
Valued at $620
Detailed, decorative, and full of character, this sterling silver collection is perfect for someone drawn to intricate craftsmanship and expressive design. This lot includes filigree sterling earrings, a pink-stone eternity ring in approximately size 8, a sterling bead-detail ring in approximately size 6, a gecko brooch, and a decorative sterling bracelet.
Every piece in this grouping has texture and personality. The eternity band adds sparkle, the beadwork ring brings artisan detail, and the gecko brooch gives the lot a fun and unusual touch. Altogether, it feels like a curated collection for someone who loves silver jewelry with richness and flair.
With a retail value of $620, this is a beautiful opportunity to bid on a versatile set of sterling silver pieces that could be worn, gifted, or collected.
Starting bid
🔥 Valued at: $500
There are few things better on a cold Cape night than a fire going and a warm house. This bundle helps make that happen.
Included is ½ cord of seasoned firewood donated by Tom Kane, perfect for stocking the woodpile, feeding the wood stove, or keeping the fireplace going through the colder months. A half cord provides many evenings of steady warmth and is always one of the most useful things to have ready before winter arrives.
To make the package even better, this lot also includes a $150 gift certificate from Cape Cod Oil, which can be applied toward heating oil or propane delivery. With heating costs what they are, that credit goes a long way toward keeping the house warm when the temperatures drop.
Half cord seasoned firewood: $350 value
Cape Cod Oil fuel credit: $150 value
Whether you’re heating the house, lighting the fireplace, or planning cozy winter gatherings, this bundle delivers real warmth and real savings.
Bid now and take one thing off your winter prep list.
Winner will coordinate delivery or pickup of the firewood directly with donor Tom Kane. The $150 Cape Cod Oil certificate will be provided to the winning bidder after the event.
Starting bid
💰 Estimated Value: $400+
Get your yard and garden ready for the season with this practical bundle of local gardening essentials.
This package includes three cubic yards of mulch delivered by Robert B. Our, perfect for refreshing garden beds, landscaping, or preparing your yard for spring.
You’ll also receive a $100 gift certificate to Bayberry Gardens in Truro, a beloved local destination for plants, garden supplies, and seasonal inspiration.
Rounding out the bundle is a $25 Agway gift card, along with garden gloves, a Monstera enamel pin, and an enamel keychain, all beautifully presented in a decorative garden pot and generously provided by Agway in Orleans.
Whether you’re refreshing flower beds, planting new gardens, or getting your yard ready for the warmer months, this bundle gives you a great head start on the season.
Bid now and bring your garden to life this spring.
Starting bid
💰 Value: $300+
Celebrate the charm and community of Truro with this thoughtfully curated collection of local favorites.
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to the Top Mast Pool, a longtime Truro gathering place where summer afternoons are spent swimming and relaxing. Pair that with a $25 gift card to Captain’s Choice, a beloved local spot known for classic seafood and casual Cape Cod dining.
You’ll also receive a hoodie from Day’s Market in Truro, perfect for a cool beach night.
Adding a beautiful artistic touch is a framed “Truro” print by Tim Scapes, valued at $115, featuring the iconic lighthouse silhouette in a bold, modern coastal style. It’s a striking piece that captures the spirit of the Outer Cape and looks great in any home.
To round out the package, show your Truro pride with a “Truro Kids Grow Their Own” t-shirt ($20 value)
Whether you’re spending time at the pool, enjoying dinner in town, or bringing home a piece of Truro art, this package celebrates the place we all care about.
Bid now and take home a bundle of Truro favorites.
Starting bid
🦆💰 Valued at: $350
Turn a simple trip to the city into a full Boston adventure.
Start with two passes for the famous Boston Duck Tour, the city’s iconic sightseeing experience that rolls through historic streets before splashing straight into the Charles River. Part bus, part boat, and entirely fun, the Duck Tour is one of the best ways to see Boston’s landmarks while learning the stories behind them.
Then step straight into American history with four VIP tickets to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, one of the city’s most immersive attractions. Walk the decks of a recreated 18th-century ship, meet historical interpreters, and take part in the famous act of tossing tea into Boston Harbor just like the Sons of Liberty.
Together, these experiences make a perfect Boston day for families, visitors, or anyone looking to rediscover the city.
Whether you’re planning a summer day trip, entertaining guests, or just looking for an excuse to head into Boston, this package delivers history, adventure, and unforgettable views of the city.
Bid now and make your next Boston visit an experience.
Starting bid
🍫 Estimated Value: $130
Enjoy cozy evenings outside with a Solo Stove tabletop fire pit, mini oak firewood, fire starters, and all the fixings for s’mores. Perfect for backyard gatherings, beach nights, or camping trips.
Includes:
Starting bid
🍽️ Dine at TCS: Cultural Meal of the Month Experience!: Join students in the Truro Central School cafeteria for a special cultural meal of the month! As the winner, you’ll be invited to enjoy a delicious globally inspired dish alongside students at lunchtime, accompanied by a member of the Wellness Committee who will share insights about our Farm-to-School initiative and the inspiration behind the meal. A one-of-a-kind experience to connect with our school community and celebrate diverse flavors! (Priceless!)
