Silent Auction to benefit the McCall 8th Grade Class

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $2,500
2 tickets to one of the HOTTEST concerts of 2026! You don't want to miss the tour that may be her "last hurrah for a long time."(https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjekqqjl9qqo)
Fresh off her turn as Glinda in Wicked, Ariana Grande returns to the stage for the first time in six years with the Eternal Sunshine Tour. Expect a sparkling, high-energy show that blends new favorites from Eternal Sunshine—like “yes, and?,” “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” and “the boy is mine”—with career-defining hits including “no tears left to cry,” “thank u, next,” “7 rings,” “Into You,” and “God is a woman.”
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $1,200
Join a hands-on dumpling-making and dinner experience co-hosted by McCall parents. Learn
how to make two types of authentic Chinese dumplings and discover why families gather to fold
dumplings during Lunar New Year to welcome abundance and good fortune.
Cook, laugh, and connect in a warm home setting. All ingredients are included, and you’ll take
home the secret dumpling recipes—just bring your appetite.
Dumpling-making is a joyful tradition rooted in family, teamwork, and community. By the end of
the evening, you’ll feel confident hosting your own dumpling party at home.
Kids and adults alike will be exposed to Mandarin and Cantonese and gain confidence
navigating Chinese food and culture during the shared dinner.
Hosted at the winning bidder’s home or at the home of co-hosts Rong Sun or Candice Lam
Trzcinka.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $1,000
Play with the General Manager, then enjoy lunch at Pine Brook Country Club in Weston, MA. Located 11 miles from downtown Boston in Weston, Massachusetts, Pine Brook Country Club enjoys a reputation as one of the finest private clubs in New England. Pine Brook offers a challenging, beautifully maintained golf course and outstanding facilities with a friendly and comfortable family atmosphere.
Pine Brook has existed for the benefit and enjoyment of its members and guests since its inception in 1924.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $800
Step into Tahmina Choudhury's beautiful, spacious kitchen for a warm and immersive culinary experience celebrating Indian food, culture, and connection. Guided by Tahmina, a passionate home cook and cultural host, guests will learn to prepare traditional Indian dishes from scratch using fresh, authentic ingredients. All ingredients and cooking materials provided, and wine served alongside dinner. A wonderful evening of food, storytelling, and cultural exchange, perfect for friends, couples, or food lovers.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $600
Gather your friends or family for a joyful, creative, and fun evening of flower arranging, laughter,
wine, cheese, and connection.
Led by McCall parent and floral professional Jennifer Flagg, this hands-on experience invites
you to relax, get creative, and design a beautiful floral arrangement to take home—all while
enjoying wine and cheese in a warm, intimate home setting.
Flower arranging is surprisingly therapeutic and social—perfect for unwinding, bonding with
friends, and doing something playful and beautiful together. No experience needed, just come
ready to have fun.
Hosted in the winner’s or co-host Candice Lam Trzcinka’s home
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $600
This experiential gift is an invitation to slow down, reconnect, and live with greater
intention—with Bali as the destination and transformation as the journey.
This offering includes:
● A $500 gift certificate toward a Women’s Yoga & Transformation Retreat in Bali this
summer with Travel Impactful, led by internationally renowned yoga teacher Sarah Platt-
Finger. Check out www.travelimpactful.com for more details.
● A curated selection of herbal teas to support daily rituals of reflection and self-care.
● A copy of Living with the Light by Deepak Chopra and Sarah Platt-Finger, offering gentle
guidance on presence, purpose, and inner clarity.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $600
The perfect timing to kick off your New Year body and mind transformation! Enjoy unlimited
access to classes and spacious gym at Best Fitness Woburn and stay motivated in a
welcoming, community-driven gym. Get strong and healthier for your New Year's resolution!
Bonus: you might even bump into fellow McCall parents while you work out.
Start strong. Stay consistent. Feel the results.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = Priceless!
Secure six premium seats for one of the most exciting milestones of your 8th grader’s middle school experience.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $350
Decluttering for a cause! With this purchase, you are bidding on 4 hours of home organization with Betsy Kelly from BK Organizing. Finally take care of that space you've been meaning to clean out for years!
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $350
Have you been saying “we really need to do family photos” forever? Here’s your chance to win a half-hour family session, complete with 5 digital images.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $300
We know you have a lot of options, but if you want the fastest results in the shortest amount of time and you want to do it safely, then we are the best choice. Our studios are state of the art with the most advanced equipment.
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $300
Score two tickets to an upcoming Boston Bruins home game! BAL 327 Row 2. You get to choose either 1/11 @5pm vs Penguins OR 1/29 @7pm vs Flyers. Go B's!
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $150
2021 Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon (2)
2020 Roero Arneis Italian Dry White Wine
2018 Carlos Serres Red Rioja
2023 Carlos Serres White Rioja
2022 La Crema Pinot Noir
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $150
Includes items from brands such as Dr. Jart, SEEN Dermatology, Color WOW Hair, CeraVe, Neutrogena, Eucerin, and more!
Starting bid
Estimated Value = $150
Bidding on a week of unlimited OrangeTheory Fitness classes in support of a great cause!
People love OTF for its structured, science-backed workouts, motivating coaches, strong community feel, heart-rate-based technology, and variety that prevents boredom. If you haven't checked it out yet, here's your chance!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!