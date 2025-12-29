Silent Auction to benefit the McCall 8th Grade Class

Estimated Value = $1,200





Join a hands-on dumpling-making and dinner experience co-hosted by McCall parents. Learn

how to make two types of authentic Chinese dumplings and discover why families gather to fold

dumplings during Lunar New Year to welcome abundance and good fortune.





Cook, laugh, and connect in a warm home setting. All ingredients are included, and you’ll take

home the secret dumpling recipes—just bring your appetite.





Dumpling-making is a joyful tradition rooted in family, teamwork, and community. By the end of

the evening, you’ll feel confident hosting your own dumpling party at home.





Kids and adults alike will be exposed to Mandarin and Cantonese and gain confidence

navigating Chinese food and culture during the shared dinner.





Hosted at the winning bidder’s home or at the home of co-hosts Rong Sun or Candice Lam

Trzcinka.