Silent Auction Fundraiser to Reduce Food Insecurity through TABLE

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The Graduate Hotel - A Luxury One-night stay, including dinner AND breakfast ($450+ value).
In Chapel Hill, NC
https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/rdugcgu-graduate-chapel-hill/
Starting bid
Washington-Duke Inn and Golf Club - A Luxury One-night stay, including breakfast ($425 value).
In Durham, NC
https://www.washingtondukeinn.com/
Starting bid
Chapel Hill Restaurant Group - Mez Contemporary Mexican Restaurant - $25 gift card
Address: 5410 Page Rd, Durham, NC 27703
https://mezdurham.com/
"Welcome to Mez, the Triangle’s most unique approach to contemporary Mexican cuisine! Local fresh ingredients and regional influences are evident in our legendary chipotle chicken tinga, award-winning guacamole, and a vibrant array of authentic tacos, enchiladas, salads, and desserts.Celebrate with the most diverse tequila selection in the area and an inventive cocktail list while we deliver a dining experience to remember."
Starting bid
Chapel Hill Restaurant Group - Mez Contemporary Mexican Restaurant - $25 gift card
Address: 5410 Page Rd, Durham, NC 27703
https://mezdurham.com/
"Welcome to Mez, the Triangle’s most unique approach to contemporary Mexican cuisine! Local fresh ingredients and regional influences are evident in our legendary chipotle chicken tinga, award-winning guacamole, and a vibrant array of authentic tacos, enchiladas, salads, and desserts.Celebrate with the most diverse tequila selection in the area and an inventive cocktail list while we deliver a dining experience to remember."
Starting bid
Maggiano's Little Italy - Southpoint $25 Gift Card
Located in: The Streets at Southpoint
Address: 8030 Renaissance Pkwy #890, Durham, NC 27713
maggianos.com
"At Maggiano's Little Italy, enjoy authentic, Italian-American cuisine in an elevated yet inviting atmosphere. Perfect for everything from happy hour to romantic dinners or family gatherings, Maggiano's features a menu of hand-crafted pastas like Rigatoni alla Vodka, signature dishes including Chicken Parmesan, complimented by a sommelier-curated wine list, cocktails crafted tableside and finished with indulgent desserts like Tiramisu, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Maggiano's also offers catering services, private event spaces, and carryout options to make every occasion memorable. Book your table today to come experience a new era of Italian-American dining, right in your neighborhood."
Starting bid
Maggiano's Little Italy - Southpoint $25 Gift Card
Located in: The Streets at Southpoint
Address: 8030 Renaissance Pkwy #890, Durham, NC 27713
maggianos.com
"At Maggiano's Little Italy, enjoy authentic, Italian-American cuisine in an elevated yet inviting atmosphere. Perfect for everything from happy hour to romantic dinners or family gatherings, Maggiano's features a menu of hand-crafted pastas like Rigatoni alla Vodka, signature dishes including Chicken Parmesan, complimented by a sommelier-curated wine list, cocktails crafted tableside and finished with indulgent desserts like Tiramisu, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Maggiano's also offers catering services, private event spaces, and carryout options to make every occasion memorable. Book your table today to come experience a new era of Italian-American dining, right in your neighborhood."
Starting bid
Panorama Park will be donating a guitar starter pack!! Complete with guitar, amp, bag, cable, and picks.
Starting bid
Founded in 1995, Carolina Brewery's Chapel Hill location is the oldest operating craft brewery in the Triangle. Gather your friends and join us for fresh beer.
Address: 460 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
http://carolinabrewery.com/
Starting bid
Founded in 1995, Carolina Brewery's Chapel Hill location is the oldest operating craft brewery in the Triangle. Gather your friends and join us for fresh beer.
Address: 460 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
http://carolinabrewery.com/
Starting bid
Mediterranean Deli Bakery & Catering offers fresh, 100% halal Mediterranean cuisine with a wide selection available in our deli case. Enjoy salads, grilled specialties, and freshly baked pita and other bakery goods. They accommodate all diets, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto. Full-service catering is also available for weddings, parties, meetings, and more.
Address: 410 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
http://www.mediterraneandeli.com/
Starting bid
Mediterranean Deli Bakery & Catering offers fresh, 100% halal Mediterranean cuisine with a wide selection available in our deli case. Enjoy salads, grilled specialties, and freshly baked pita and other bakery goods. They accommodate all diets, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto. Full-service catering is also available for weddings, parties, meetings, and more.
Address: 410 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
http://www.mediterraneandeli.com/
Starting bid
Keep one AND gift one: This auction is for TWO $20 gift cards for Outback Steakhouse in Durham, NC.
Address: 3500 Mt Moriah Rd, Durham, NC 27707
https://www.outback.com/
"Outback Steakhouse, the home of juicy steaks, spirited drinks and Aussie hospitality. Find our location in Durham off Ladle Drive and Watkins Road and across the street from the AT&T Store."
Starting bid
Keep one AND gift one: This auction is for TWO $20 gift cards for Outback Steakhouse in Durham, NC.
Address: 3500 Mt Moriah Rd, Durham, NC 27707
https://www.outback.com/
"Outback Steakhouse, the home of juicy steaks, spirited drinks and Aussie hospitality. Find our location in Durham off Ladle Drive and Watkins Road and across the street from the AT&T Store."
Starting bid
Keep one AND gift one: This auction is for TWO Bloomin' Onion gift cards for Outback Steakhouse in Durham, NC.
Address: 3500 Mt Moriah Rd, Durham, NC 27707
https://www.outback.com/
"Outback Steakhouse, the home of juicy steaks, spirited drinks and Aussie hospitality. Find our location in Durham off Ladle Drive and Watkins Road and across the street from the AT&T Store."
Starting bid
Keep one AND gift one OR use BOTH together: This auction is for TWO $25 gift cards for First Watch Breakfast and Brunch Cafe in Durham, NC.
Address: 5307 New Hope Commons Blvd Ext, Durham, NC 27707
firstwatch.com
"First Watch is an award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, serving a chef-driven menu of elevated classics and seasonal specialties, always made to order using the freshest ingredients. We greet the sunrise by slicing and juicing fresh fruits and vegetables, whipping French toast batter from scratch and brewing pots of our single-origin Project Sunrise coffee. Freshness is never comprised, which is why we welcome each season into our menu with ingredients and flavors inspired by the position of the sun. All year long, you can enjoy craveable favorites like Avocado Toast for breakfast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict for brunch and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes for lunch. Whether you start at the crack of dawn or not, we'll leave that up to you!"
Starting bid
Keep one AND gift one OR use BOTH together: This auction is for TWO $25 gift cards for First Watch Breakfast and Brunch Cafe in Durham, NC.
Address: 5307 New Hope Commons Blvd Ext, Durham, NC 27707
firstwatch.com
"First Watch is an award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, serving a chef-driven menu of elevated classics and seasonal specialties, always made to order using the freshest ingredients. We greet the sunrise by slicing and juicing fresh fruits and vegetables, whipping French toast batter from scratch and brewing pots of our single-origin Project Sunrise coffee. Freshness is never comprised, which is why we welcome each season into our menu with ingredients and flavors inspired by the position of the sun. All year long, you can enjoy craveable favorites like Avocado Toast for breakfast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict for brunch and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes for lunch. Whether you start at the crack of dawn or not, we'll leave that up to you!"
Starting bid
Beginning in 1907 in Mebane, N.C., Fitch Lumber Co. moved into Carrboro when rapid development occurred surrounding The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Currently we provide framing and finish lumber, plywood, masonry products, millwork, windows and doors, roofing, insulation, specialty products and all sorts of miscellaneous hardware. Fitch Lumber & Hardware has always provided excellent customer service that’s truly second to none and has established great relationships with our vendors. We have continued to sell top quality products to contractors, remodelers and homeowners for more than a century.
Address: 309 N Greensboro St, Carrboro, NC 27510
Starting bid
A $100+ value at local car care staple Chapel Hill Tire. Come get yourself tuned up!
Starting bid
A $100+ value at local car care staple Chapel Hill Tire. Come get yourself tuned up!
Starting bid
SLF Luxury Towel 20L Electric Bucket Towel Warmer
Wrap yourself in luxurious comfort with this electric towel warmer from Tzumi. Capable of heating two large towels at once, it's also perfect for keeping PJs, robes and more toasty to give you a cozy spa experience at home.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Casual, laid-back venue for burgers and beer, plus gluten-free options.
Address: 370 E Main St #110, Carrboro, NC 27510
https://www.bruspublichouse.com/
Starting bid
Casual, laid-back venue for burgers and beer, plus gluten-free options.
Address: 370 E Main St #110, Carrboro, NC 27510
https://www.bruspublichouse.com/
Starting bid
Olmaz Jewelers - $250 gift certificate.
Go HERE to purchase your RAFFLE TICKET:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/docmss-olmez-jewelry-raffle-to-benefit-table-of-chapel-hill
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!