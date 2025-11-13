Silent Auction - Golden Acorn Ball

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9910 Wadsworth Pkwy, Unit 100
Starting bid
Valued at $2000. Five nights in private, newly renovated Keystone condo sized for maximum six guests. Recommended for four adults or young families. Holds one bedroom, three beds, one bathroom. Enjoy a wood-burning fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, all just minutes from the lifts, trails, and village dining. Amenities include indoor pool, hot tubs, dry sauna, and a private ski locker. Some excluded dates. Monday - Friday only. https://rootedproperties.live/mountain-retreat
Starting bid
Valued at $220. Four Tickets to The Bluebird Music Festival at Macky Auditorium on Saturday, April 18th from 1-3pm. Doors open at 12/noon. Performance of "Strings and Stories" by artists Shakey Graves, Chaparelle, Mon Rovia, LVDY. Package includes a bottle of wine. https://www.bluebirdmusicfestival.org/tickets-schedule
Starting bid
Valued at $210. Two tickets to Colorado Ballet's The Great Gatsby on Saturday, January 21st at 2pm. Winner will also take home a bottle of wine. This ballet will transport you back to the Roaring Twenties through cinematic sets. Experience the decadence of history’s most carefree decade as F. Scott Fitzgerald’s great American novel unfolds through dance. Recommend for audiences ages 12 and up. https://tickets.coloradoballet.org/overview/9738
Starting bid
Valued at $150. Three, admit two passes for a total of six attendees. Pass covers $28 towards eligible shows Sunday - Thursday and $44 towards eligible shows Friday and Saturday. Comedy Works has two locations. One in downtown Denver and the other in Greenwood Village. Expires 05/2027. https://comedyworks.com
Starting bid
Valued at $90. Tickets for Two at dazzle Jazz Club for any show where tickets are still available. Dazzle is a renowned live music venue and jazz club located in downtown Denver, Colorado. A bottle of manager selected wine is provided. Winner also takes home a bottle on wine. Food is offered at the venue but not included. Dazzle is located in Downtown Denver. https://www.dazzledenver.com/#/events
Starting bid
Valued at $165. Book your dream vacation valued at $5,000 with Traveluxe Travel Advisor Rachel Long through Traveluxe and receive $100 off your final payment of services. Beyond being mere travel agents, Traveluxe Travel Advisors go the extra mile to secure exclusive accommodations, unique locations, and unmatched amenities you won't find elsewhere. Expires 12/31/2026. https://www.traveluxe.com/rachel-long.html
Starting bid
Valued at $225. Carly is a Certified Trainer of the GYROTONIC® Method and is certified in the Level One and Dancer's Program Curriculum. This movement practice will help you build strength, mobility, and stability using it's specialized equipment. Sessions are held in Boulder or Arvada. Expires 12/31/26. https://carlyhambridge.com
Starting bid
Valued at $195. Valid for three complimentary physical therapy sessions with Caitlin Ayres, PT, DPT of En Avant Physical Therapy. Move with confidence and grace! These one-on-one sessions are personalized for you and can include movement and exercise strategies, plus soft tissue work such as cupping and dry needling to release tension and keep you moving freely. https://comovelab.com/wellness-practioners/
Starting bid
Valued at $110. Gift Certificate for one 55 minute Pilates Session with focus on rehabilitative and functional movement. Camcie believes that Pilates can be truly transformative. Clients of all ages and abilities can enjoy a more active, healthy lifestyle through improved freedom of movement, increased self-awareness and greater mental and physical control over their own body. https://boulderbodyworks.com/about-us/our-team/camcie-foster/
Starting bid
Valued at $165+. Zandi Chiropractic is a 5-star rated chiropractic clinic in Boulder and Wheat Ridge. Dr. Sepehr Zandi and Dr. Christina Zandi both specialize in full-body chiropractic care and soft tissue manipulation. Gift Certificate is for one session as a new client and one follow up session. Basket includes epsom salts, foam roller, and mini massager. https://www.zandichiro.com
Starting bid
Valued at $120. Dive deep into your technique with Julia Wilkinson Manley, Co-Artistic Director of New Paradigm Dance Theater and Colorado Movement Lab. In this unique opportunity, Ms. Julia will help you discover new, valuable muscles and understand your anatomy in a deeper, holistic way. Ms. Julia will provide a ballet class catered to your needs and goals as a dancer! https://comovelab.com/julia-wilkinson-manley/
Starting bid
Valued at $210. This gift features a $100 Boulder Body Wear Gift Card, Rubiawear Legwarmers (S), Colorado Movement Lab T-shirt (size exchangeable), and a mini pink Gaynor Minden Backpack.Purchase this Dancer Basket for your young dancer at home! Items inside would make a great Christmas gift or tucked inside their stocking! https://rubiawear.com https://www.boulderbodywear.com https://dancer.com/?currency=USD
Starting bid
Valued at $170. Large Pink Gaynor Minden Dance Bag filled with all the things for a dancer to unwind and relax after a long day of rehearsals. Items inside include a massage roller, dancer recovery kit, scented candle, and skincare headband. Perfect stocking stuffers for upcoming holidays or for the next dancer sleepover! https://dancer.com/?currency=USD
Starting bid
Join Julia Wilkinson Manley for a one hour coffee date! She will treat you to your favorite drink and the two of you can catch up! Ask her anything! Ms. Julia is full of knowledge including ballet tips and tricks, how to build artistry, advice for a career in dance, how to best cross train, or just friend to friend conversation. Cheers!
Starting bid
Valued at $200. This large, framed Degas Artwork titled "Dancers in Pink" has been in Ms. Christina's possession for over 30 years. After deciding to part with it, she would like to dedicate the artwork to the dancer who purchases this item. She will add her signature! What a treasure for the dancer to remember for a lifetime. https://comovelab.com/christina-noel/
Starting bid
Valued at $75. Art as Action cultivates a sense of belonging for dancers with and without (dis)ability/chronic illness. Programs offer inclusive and supportive spaces to dance for a wide variety of bodies. Classes can be taken in person or on zoom. https://www.artasaction.org
Starting bid
Valued at $300. Enjoy a visit this holiday season from Santa! Santa will visit you at your preferred location for 30 minutes. This gift was brought to you by Big Man on Campus-North Pole. Winner will also take home a large, decorative Nutcracker.
Starting bid
Valued at $95. Two Pies home cooked by The Magic Kitchen. Pie flavors provided are one apple and one peach. Each pie comes in a 9 1/2" glass pie dish and serves 8. A gluten indulgent flakey crust is standard on each pie. All pies are dairy free. Orders for Thanksgiving must be in by 11/22/24. Pick up in Boulder, CO. Please place your order with one week’s notice. https://sites.google.com/view/themagickitchen/home
Starting bid
Valued at $42. One 8" Decorated Cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes!
Bring the Joy™ with a frosted undecorated cake in a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery box. Additional cake sizes and flavors available.
Perfect for the upcoming holidays! https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com
Starting bid
Valued at $60. This doggie basket is perfect for your furry friend! Is contains a squirrel dog toy, Chuck It! Ultra Ball and Fetch Stick, Collapsible Travel Bowl, Panda Toy, stuffed soccer ball, large ceramic bowl, soft and chewy dog treats, sweet potato chips for dogs, and a Fire Biterz giraffe toy.
Starting bid
Valued at $60. This adorable doggie basket has everything you need for your furry friend! Basket contains five patterned collar bandanas, bag of Luke's tender mini bites treats, Natural Wonders 2-in-1 pet shampoo, Lamb Chop toy, Newman's Own peanut butter biscuits, cooling safety vest, and a microfiber drying towel.
Starting bid
Admission for 4 + $25 gift card
Starting bid
$100 Shake Shack Gift card + Blitz rental and entry
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