Autism Society Of America Inc

Hosted by

Autism Society Of America Inc

About this event

Silent Auction hosted by "Some Imagination, Huh?" and Friends $5 Starting Bid

XL Nurse's Shirt and a Gift Certificate item
XL Nurse's Shirt and a Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Fed-Tastic Design Gift Certificate for a shirt of your choice, XL ICU Nurse Shirt and Stickers

Donated by Fed-Tastic Design

2 Large ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers item
2 Large ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers item
2 Large ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers
$5

Starting bid

2 Large ICU Nurse Shirts and Stickers

Donated by Fed-Tastic Design

3 Medium ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers item
3 Medium ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers item
3 Medium ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers
$5

Starting bid

3 Medium ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers

Donated by Fed-Tastic Design

Cavs Swag Bag item
Cavs Swag Bag item
Cavs Swag Bag
$5

Starting bid

Bag, Pen, Pencil, Bracelet, Sticker, Hat and Shirt

Donated by Cleveland Cavaliers

Marie's Cozy Collection item
Marie's Cozy Collection
$5

Starting bid

Lego Marie 43286

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Plush

Donated by Dave Hammers

Reach your Peak item
Reach your Peak
$5

Starting bid

One Month Membership to Peak

Peak is a health system that improves the way you look, feel, and move! You do this by adapting daily lifestyles habits that you can do CONSISTENTLY for the rest of your life! We show up, do the simple and embrace the journey!

Donated by Mark Bradley, Owner

Lego Fire Plane 60217 item
Lego Fire Plane 60217
$5

Starting bid

Donated By Dave Hammers

One-Of-A-Kind Tower of Terror Artwork item
One-Of-A-Kind Tower of Terror Artwork
$5

Starting bid

Video of the Artwork being created https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5KtrwuMrdU

Donated by Tony o Tower (tonyotower instagram)

Lego Gaming Tournament Truck 60388 item
Lego Gaming Tournament Truck 60388
$5

Starting bid

Donated By Dave Hammers

Lego Speed Champions 76905 item
Lego Speed Champions 76905
$5

Starting bid

Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R

Donated By Dave Hammers

Lego Sets and Plush Toy item
Lego Sets and Plush Toy
$5

Starting bid

Lego Speed Champions 1970's Ferrari 512 M 76906

Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaur 31058

Donated By Dave Hammers

Lego Vidiyo Music Video Maker 43014 43101 item
Lego Vidiyo Music Video Maker 43014 43101
$5

Starting bid

5 Sets

Donated by Dave Hammers

Pop-a-Shot item
Pop-a-Shot
$5

Starting bid

Pop-a-Shot - Super Slam – Mini Basketball Hoop

Built for Dunks! This over-the-door basketball game has 25 different announcer calls, a durable rim made for dunking, and two mini basketballs.

Donated By Pop- a- Shot


For the Birds item
For the Birds
$5

Starting bid

Birdfeeder, Bird Feed, Humming Bird Feeder, Humming Bird Food, and Sage Green Decorative Basket

Donated by Todd and Renee Rich

University of Mount Union Swag Basket item
University of Mount Union Swag Basket
$5

Starting bid

Blanket, Garden Flag, XL T-Shirt, Water Bottle, Cup, Sunscreen, Keychain, Note Block, Pen, Magnets, Pennant, Shakers

Donated by University of Mount Union Advancement and Alumni Offices

Rick and Morty item
Rick and Morty item
Rick and Morty
$5

Starting bid

Western Morty Funko Pop, Morty Pickle Plush, Close Rick- Counters of the Rick Kind Deck - Building Game, Dungeons & Dragons VS Rick and Morty Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure and Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons Book

Donated by Dave Hammers


Rick and Morty Figures item
Rick and Morty Figures
$5

Starting bid

Smith Family Garage Rack, Evil Rick and Morty, The Discreet Assassin, You Shall Now Call Me Snowball, and Spaceship and Garage.

Donated by Dave Hammers

Scrooge McDuck Plush item
Scrooge McDuck Plush
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Dave Hammers

Hot Dog! A Mickey and Minnie Bundle item
Hot Dog! A Mickey and Minnie Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Lego Mickey and Minnie's Camping Trip 10777

Donated by Dave Hammers

Disney Doorables Mickey Mouse House and Disney 100 Minnie Plush

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Passholder Picks item
Passholder Picks item
Passholder Picks
$5

Starting bid

Disney Passholders Wooden Coasters, Cheese Board and 3 Passholder Magnets

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

Culinary Fights Cancer and Gift Card item
Culinary Fights Cancer and Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

CFC Large T- Shirt, Hat, and Water Bottle

Donated by Emily Fisher

$25 Darden Resturants Gift Card

Donated by Leigh McCray

Wayfinder's Treasure item
Wayfinder's Treasure
$5

Starting bid

Moana2 Moana Doll and Moana Maui Figure

Donated by Mish (Mommy_n_me - Instagram)

Pua Plush

Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Disney Passholder Magnet Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

Tori Ray Books and Plush item
Tori Ray Books and Plush
$5

Starting bid

Tori Ray Books: The Little Steps from Mad to Happy, The Little Steps Inside My Heart, and The Little Steps to Say Sorry

Donated By Author Tori Ray

Dino Big Eye Plush

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Moon Magic and Masterpeices item
Moon Magic and Masterpeices item
Moon Magic and Masterpeices item
Moon Magic and Masterpeices
$5

Starting bid

Moon Magic Book Signed by Author Ava Marie Hines, Super Tips Washable Markers, Crayola Construction Paper, Crayola Markers, Glue Stick, and Safety Scissors

Donated By Heal with Care

Garfield Books

Donated by Valenti Family

MAC Trailor and Trend Again Consignments item
MAC Trailor and Trend Again Consignments item
MAC Trailor and Trend Again Consignments item
MAC Trailor and Trend Again Consignments
$5

Starting bid

Coleman Cooler, XL Hoodie, Red and Black Large T-Shirts, Hat, Tumbler, Koozie, Pen, Key Chain, Stickers

Donated by MAC Trailer

$25 Trend Again Consignments Gift Card

Donated by Trend Again Consignments (Alliance, Ohio)

America, Scents, and Gift Card item
America, Scents, and Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Handcrafted America Small Handbag and Magnet

Donated by Becnah's Creations - Shawna Fraser

Handcrafted Wax Melts and Candles, Wax Warmer, and a $25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

Donated by Backbone Candle Company

Autographed Sara Burwell Book and More item
Autographed Sara Burwell Book and More item
Autographed Sara Burwell Book and More
$5

Starting bid

Core Four The One Signed Book Signed by Autor Sara Burwell

Donated by Sara Burwell

Bento Cube and Tote Bag

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Bookish Bundle item
Bookish Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Book, Notebook, Writing/ Journaling Supplies and Bag, Clips, Keychain, Stickers and More

Donated by Blind Date with a Book and Bookish Bundles

Adult Coloring...Disney Style item
Adult Coloring...Disney Style
$5

Starting bid

Thomas Kincade Disney Dreams Collection Coloring Book

Donated By Dave Hammers

Colored Pencils set of 72 , Disney Animals Art of Coloring, and Disney Princess the Official Funko Pop Coloring Book

Donated By Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich

Disney Christmas item
Disney Christmas
$5

Starting bid

Chip n Dale Making Christmas Magical Tree Topper

Donated by Dave Hammers

Mickey and Minnie Lighted Sticking Holders

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Straight From The Toy Box item
Straight From The Toy Box
$5

Starting bid

Toy Story 4 Funko Pops

Donated by Dave Hammers

Tammy Pusateri Puckrin Signed Books and More item
Tammy Pusateri Puckrin Signed Books and More item
Tammy Pusateri Puckrin Signed Books and More
$5

Starting bid

Chasing Wisdom and The Adventures of a Deaf Tri-Paw Signed by Author Tammy Pusateri Puckrin

Donated by Tammy Pusateri Puckrin

Beanie Baby Dogs

Donated by Valenti Family

USA Cross Keychain

Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich

Halfling Feast, Fantahzee, Tsuro, and Loser item
Halfling Feast, Fantahzee, Tsuro, and Loser item
Halfling Feast, Fantahzee, Tsuro, and Loser
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Dave Hammers

Autism Cup, Disney Autism Mouse Pad and WaterBoy Hydration item
Autism Cup, Disney Autism Mouse Pad and WaterBoy Hydration item
Autism Cup, Disney Autism Mouse Pad and WaterBoy Hydration
$5

Starting bid

Handmade Autism Cup

Donated by CK Sparkle

Costume Designed and Created Disney/Autism Mouse Pad

Donated by Single Riders LLC

Watermelon Daily Hydration Packs

Donated by WaterBoy

Oregon State Shirt and WaterBoy Hydration item
Oregon State Shirt and WaterBoy Hydration item
Oregon State Shirt and WaterBoy Hydration
$5

Starting bid

Oregon State Large Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Donated by Emily Fisher

Watermelon Daily Hydration Packs

Donated by WaterBoy

Custom T- Shirt of Your Choice item
Custom T- Shirt of Your Choice
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Dream Wish Apparel

The Tiny Tree Digital Book item
The Tiny Tree Digital Book item
The Tiny Tree Digital Book
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Valerie and Wayne Ebeling

Fantasmic Trash Can Replica item
Fantasmic Trash Can Replica item
Fantasmic Trash Can Replica item
Fantasmic Trash Can Replica
$5

Starting bid

With Sound

Donated By Main Street Miniatures

Moana Maui Funko Pop and Pirates of The Caribbean Pin item
Moana Maui Funko Pop and Pirates of The Caribbean Pin
$5

Starting bid

Donated by YoHo.Daddio

Cleveland Rocks item
Cleveland Rocks item
Cleveland Rocks item
Cleveland Rocks
$5

Starting bid

Cleveland Browns Pennant, Draw String Bag, Sunglass, Lanyard and Pencil

Donated by the Cleveland Browns

Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Brown and Joe Thomas Leather Coasters

Donated by Michael and Emily Unckrich

4 Handmade Browns Snowman Ornaments

Donated by Polymer Clay Artist - June Unckrich

Large Crew

Donated by Sara Cutway

A Good Read or 3 or Maybe 3... item
A Good Read or 3 or Maybe 3... item
A Good Read or 3 or Maybe 3... item
A Good Read or 3 or Maybe 3...
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Valenti Family

America 250 item
America 250
$5

Starting bid

Large Army Hoodie

Donated by Army West Point Football

America Bear, Lefty 2000 Donkey, Righty 200 Elephant, mini Glory Bear, mini Lefty Donkey

Donated by Valenti Family

Disney Adult item
Disney Adult item
Disney Adult
$5

Starting bid

I Love Walker Scobell Fleece Blanket and Nightmare Before Christmas Charm Bracelet

Donated by Strata Treasure Trove

Disney Adult Snapback Hat and Kingdom Hearts Socks

Donated by Dave Hammers

Disney Passholder Magnets

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

How About Some Disney Princesses? item
How About Some Disney Princesses? item
How About Some Disney Princesses?
$5

Starting bid

Wish Doll and Playset

Donated by Mish (Mommy_n_me - Instagram)

Frozen II 4 piece Full Sheet Set

Donated by Dave Hammers

Disney Passholder Magnets

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

Moana Doll, Ariel Doll, Frozen Hair Chalk Kit, Frozen Dooable and Lego The Little Mermaid Story Book 43213

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Mystery Wish Trading Pin

Donated by Alpha Traveler Kenny


JJ Allen Signed Books item
JJ Allen Signed Books item
JJ Allen Signed Books
$5

Starting bid

Proof of Tooth, There's a Bug in the Tub and It Won't Get Out and You're My Favorite Everything Signed by Author JJ Allen

Donated by JJ Allen

Rubber Duck, Tooth Fairy Box, and Push Bear

Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Beanie Babies and More Beanie Babies item
Beanie Babies and More Beanie Babies item
Beanie Babies and More Beanie Babies item
Beanie Babies and More Beanie Babies
$5

Starting bid

TY Beanie Baby Collection

Donated by the Valenti Family

Green Thumb item
Green Thumb item
Green Thumb item
Green Thumb
$5

Starting bid

Miracle-Grow Potting Mix, Hose Noasle, Gloves, Garden Tools, Plant Food Spikes, Watering Can, Seeds, Mister, Plant Clips, Plant Labels, Yard Lights, Seed Starting Greenhouse, and Gnome

Donated by Santa and Mrs. Clause

Avengers Assemble item
Avengers Assemble
$5

Starting bid

Groot Toy, Hulk and Captain America Dabblin Dough, Captain America Shield, Spiderman Bath Bundle, Spidey and his Amazing Friends Neon Wall Art, Antman, Black Panther, and Thor Plush

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Spiderman Book Bag

Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich

Cute and Fluffy item
Cute and Fluffy item
Cute and Fluffy
$5

Starting bid

Stitch Halloween Plush

Donated By Dave Hammers

Stitch Bath Bundle

Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Stitch Bows

Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich

Stitch Disney Annual Pass Magnet

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

Stitch Perfume

Donated by Strata Treasure Trove

Too Much of a Good Thing item
Too Much of a Good Thing
$5

Starting bid

Cristiano Ronaldo Backpack, Insulated Lunch Box, Pencil Case, John Lennon Funko Pop, and Wolf Diamond Art

Donated by Strata Treasure Trove

Chipotle 2 Free Entre Card and Free Chips and Queso Card

Donated by Chipotle

Hand Knitted Stegosaurs and Cow

Donated by Knitted & Known - Kari Nelson

Lego Batman Full Sheet Set

Donated by Dave Hammers

Star Wars Grogu

Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Stickers

Donated by Fed-Tastic Design

Art Pictures

Donated By Leah Hall Illustrations

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