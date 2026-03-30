Silent Auction hosted by "Some Imagination, Huh?" and Friends $5 Starting Bid

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Starting bid
Fed-Tastic Design Gift Certificate for a shirt of your choice, XL ICU Nurse Shirt and Stickers
Donated by Fed-Tastic Design
Starting bid
2 Large ICU Nurse Shirts and Stickers
Donated by Fed-Tastic Design
Starting bid
3 Medium ICU Nurse T- Shirts and Stickers
Donated by Fed-Tastic Design
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Bag, Pen, Pencil, Bracelet, Sticker, Hat and Shirt
Donated by Cleveland Cavaliers
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Lego Marie 43286
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Plush
Donated by Dave Hammers
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One Month Membership to Peak
Peak is a health system that improves the way you look, feel, and move! You do this by adapting daily lifestyles habits that you can do CONSISTENTLY for the rest of your life! We show up, do the simple and embrace the journey!
Donated by Mark Bradley, Owner
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Donated By Dave Hammers
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Video of the Artwork being created https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5KtrwuMrdU
Donated by Tony o Tower (tonyotower instagram)
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Donated By Dave Hammers
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Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R
Donated By Dave Hammers
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Lego Speed Champions 1970's Ferrari 512 M 76906
Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaur 31058
Donated By Dave Hammers
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5 Sets
Donated by Dave Hammers
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Pop-a-Shot - Super Slam – Mini Basketball Hoop
Built for Dunks! This over-the-door basketball game has 25 different announcer calls, a durable rim made for dunking, and two mini basketballs.
Donated By Pop- a- Shot
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Birdfeeder, Bird Feed, Humming Bird Feeder, Humming Bird Food, and Sage Green Decorative Basket
Donated by Todd and Renee Rich
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Blanket, Garden Flag, XL T-Shirt, Water Bottle, Cup, Sunscreen, Keychain, Note Block, Pen, Magnets, Pennant, Shakers
Donated by University of Mount Union Advancement and Alumni Offices
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Western Morty Funko Pop, Morty Pickle Plush, Close Rick- Counters of the Rick Kind Deck - Building Game, Dungeons & Dragons VS Rick and Morty Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure and Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons Book
Donated by Dave Hammers
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Smith Family Garage Rack, Evil Rick and Morty, The Discreet Assassin, You Shall Now Call Me Snowball, and Spaceship and Garage.
Donated by Dave Hammers
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Donated by Dave Hammers
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Lego Mickey and Minnie's Camping Trip 10777
Donated by Dave Hammers
Disney Doorables Mickey Mouse House and Disney 100 Minnie Plush
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
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Disney Passholders Wooden Coasters, Cheese Board and 3 Passholder Magnets
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
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CFC Large T- Shirt, Hat, and Water Bottle
Donated by Emily Fisher
$25 Darden Resturants Gift Card
Donated by Leigh McCray
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Moana2 Moana Doll and Moana Maui Figure
Donated by Mish (Mommy_n_me - Instagram)
Pua Plush
Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Disney Passholder Magnet Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
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Tori Ray Books: The Little Steps from Mad to Happy, The Little Steps Inside My Heart, and The Little Steps to Say Sorry
Donated By Author Tori Ray
Dino Big Eye Plush
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
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Moon Magic Book Signed by Author Ava Marie Hines, Super Tips Washable Markers, Crayola Construction Paper, Crayola Markers, Glue Stick, and Safety Scissors
Donated By Heal with Care
Garfield Books
Donated by Valenti Family
Starting bid
Coleman Cooler, XL Hoodie, Red and Black Large T-Shirts, Hat, Tumbler, Koozie, Pen, Key Chain, Stickers
Donated by MAC Trailer
$25 Trend Again Consignments Gift Card
Donated by Trend Again Consignments (Alliance, Ohio)
Starting bid
Handcrafted America Small Handbag and Magnet
Donated by Becnah's Creations - Shawna Fraser
Handcrafted Wax Melts and Candles, Wax Warmer, and a $25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
Donated by Backbone Candle Company
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Core Four The One Signed Book Signed by Autor Sara Burwell
Donated by Sara Burwell
Bento Cube and Tote Bag
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
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Book, Notebook, Writing/ Journaling Supplies and Bag, Clips, Keychain, Stickers and More
Donated by Blind Date with a Book and Bookish Bundles
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Thomas Kincade Disney Dreams Collection Coloring Book
Donated By Dave Hammers
Colored Pencils set of 72 , Disney Animals Art of Coloring, and Disney Princess the Official Funko Pop Coloring Book
Donated By Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich
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Chip n Dale Making Christmas Magical Tree Topper
Donated by Dave Hammers
Mickey and Minnie Lighted Sticking Holders
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
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Toy Story 4 Funko Pops
Donated by Dave Hammers
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Chasing Wisdom and The Adventures of a Deaf Tri-Paw Signed by Author Tammy Pusateri Puckrin
Donated by Tammy Pusateri Puckrin
Beanie Baby Dogs
Donated by Valenti Family
USA Cross Keychain
Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich
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Donated by Dave Hammers
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Handmade Autism Cup
Donated by CK Sparkle
Costume Designed and Created Disney/Autism Mouse Pad
Donated by Single Riders LLC
Watermelon Daily Hydration Packs
Donated by WaterBoy
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Oregon State Large Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Donated by Emily Fisher
Watermelon Daily Hydration Packs
Donated by WaterBoy
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Donated by Dream Wish Apparel
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Donated by Valerie and Wayne Ebeling
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With Sound
Donated By Main Street Miniatures
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Donated by YoHo.Daddio
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Cleveland Browns Pennant, Draw String Bag, Sunglass, Lanyard and Pencil
Donated by the Cleveland Browns
Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Brown and Joe Thomas Leather Coasters
Donated by Michael and Emily Unckrich
4 Handmade Browns Snowman Ornaments
Donated by Polymer Clay Artist - June Unckrich
Large Crew
Donated by Sara Cutway
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Donated by Valenti Family
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Large Army Hoodie
Donated by Army West Point Football
America Bear, Lefty 2000 Donkey, Righty 200 Elephant, mini Glory Bear, mini Lefty Donkey
Donated by Valenti Family
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I Love Walker Scobell Fleece Blanket and Nightmare Before Christmas Charm Bracelet
Donated by Strata Treasure Trove
Disney Adult Snapback Hat and Kingdom Hearts Socks
Donated by Dave Hammers
Disney Passholder Magnets
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
Starting bid
Wish Doll and Playset
Donated by Mish (Mommy_n_me - Instagram)
Frozen II 4 piece Full Sheet Set
Donated by Dave Hammers
Disney Passholder Magnets
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
Moana Doll, Ariel Doll, Frozen Hair Chalk Kit, Frozen Dooable and Lego The Little Mermaid Story Book 43213
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Mystery Wish Trading Pin
Donated by Alpha Traveler Kenny
Starting bid
Proof of Tooth, There's a Bug in the Tub and It Won't Get Out and You're My Favorite Everything Signed by Author JJ Allen
Donated by JJ Allen
Rubber Duck, Tooth Fairy Box, and Push Bear
Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
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TY Beanie Baby Collection
Donated by the Valenti Family
Starting bid
Miracle-Grow Potting Mix, Hose Noasle, Gloves, Garden Tools, Plant Food Spikes, Watering Can, Seeds, Mister, Plant Clips, Plant Labels, Yard Lights, Seed Starting Greenhouse, and Gnome
Donated by Santa and Mrs. Clause
Starting bid
Groot Toy, Hulk and Captain America Dabblin Dough, Captain America Shield, Spiderman Bath Bundle, Spidey and his Amazing Friends Neon Wall Art, Antman, Black Panther, and Thor Plush
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Spiderman Book Bag
Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich
Starting bid
Stitch Halloween Plush
Donated By Dave Hammers
Stitch Bath Bundle
Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Stitch Bows
Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich
Stitch Disney Annual Pass Magnet
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
Stitch Perfume
Donated by Strata Treasure Trove
Starting bid
Cristiano Ronaldo Backpack, Insulated Lunch Box, Pencil Case, John Lennon Funko Pop, and Wolf Diamond Art
Donated by Strata Treasure Trove
Chipotle 2 Free Entre Card and Free Chips and Queso Card
Donated by Chipotle
Hand Knitted Stegosaurs and Cow
Donated by Knitted & Known - Kari Nelson
Lego Batman Full Sheet Set
Donated by Dave Hammers
Star Wars Grogu
Donated By Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Stickers
Donated by Fed-Tastic Design
Art Pictures
Donated By Leah Hall Illustrations
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