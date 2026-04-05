Silent Auction hosted by "Some Imagination, Huh?" and Friends Newly Added

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About this event
Starting bid
Retro Gumball Machine and Lotso Bank
Donated by WaWooFun.com
Starting bid
Blue C- Snapback, Black -Womens, Maroon - Snapback, Tan, Yellow, and White Adjustable
Donated by Logan Thomas
Starting bid
Both Hats are Adjustable
Donated by Logan Thomas
Starting bid
2 Hrs of bowling plus free use of bowling shoes for up to 6 people on 1 lane.
Donated by Maple Family Centers
Locations:
Coram Country Lanes - Coram, NY
Maple Lanes Countryside - Clearwater, FL
Maple Lanes Rockville Centre - Rockville Centre, NY
Jib Lanes - Flushing, NY
Maple Lanes Lakeland - Lakeland, Florida
Starting bid
18' x 24" Print
Donated by NuSafari
Starting bid
Bag, Hat, Mug
Donated by Get Haunted
12 oz Bag of Coffee
Donated by The Dirty Biker Coffee Company
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