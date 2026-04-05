Autism Society Of America Inc
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Autism Society Of America Inc

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Autism Society Of America Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction hosted by "Some Imagination, Huh?" and Friends Newly Added

WaWoo Fun item
WaWoo Fun item
WaWoo Fun
$10

Starting bid

Retro Gumball Machine and Lotso Bank

Donated by WaWooFun.com

Cavs Hats and Tumblers item
Cavs Hats and Tumblers item
Cavs Hats and Tumblers item
Cavs Hats and Tumblers
$5

Starting bid

Blue C- Snapback, Black -Womens, Maroon - Snapback, Tan, Yellow, and White Adjustable

Donated by Logan Thomas


Pro Football Hall of Fame Hats and Cup item
Pro Football Hall of Fame Hats and Cup
$5

Starting bid

Both Hats are Adjustable

Donated by Logan Thomas

Maple Family Centers Family Fun Pack item
Maple Family Centers Family Fun Pack
$1

Starting bid

2 Hrs of bowling plus free use of bowling shoes for up to 6 people on 1 lane.


Donated by Maple Family Centers


Locations:

Coram Country Lanes - Coram, NY

Maple Lanes Countryside - Clearwater, FL

Maple Lanes Rockville Centre - Rockville Centre, NY

Jib Lanes - Flushing, NY

Maple Lanes Lakeland - Lakeland, Florida


Canvas Print item
Canvas Print
$1

Starting bid

18' x 24" Print

Donated by NuSafari

Get Haunted with Coffee item
Get Haunted with Coffee item
Get Haunted with Coffee item
Get Haunted with Coffee
$1

Starting bid

Bag, Hat, Mug

Donated by Get Haunted

12 oz Bag of Coffee

Donated by The Dirty Biker Coffee Company

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!