Silent Auction - ISTO 2025 Beyond Surfing Fundraiser, Scotland

Own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that blurs the line between fine art and surf performance. This statement ‘Hyper Fish’ model from Scottish shaper Jason ‘Jay’ Burnett of Jay Surfboards features a breathtaking seascape resin artwork on the deck — a one-off design that would hang proudly as an art centrepiece in any room.





For the surfing inclined, this 6’1" beauty is built to perform. With a twin plus trailer fin setup, it’s fast, fluid, and ready to carve expressive lines across a wide range of waves.

Whether displayed or ridden, it’s a genuine collector’s piece that celebrates the artistry of Scottish surf culture.





RRP: £675 GBP / $900 USD

Starting Bid: £500 GBP / $700 USD

Minimum Bid Increment: £40 GBP / $50 USD





Prize by Jay Surfboards