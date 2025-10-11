Silent Auction - ISTO 2025 Beyond Surfing Fundraiser, Scotland

11 South Platt Hill, Newbridge EH28 8AY, United Kingdom
Own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that blurs the line between fine art and surf performance. This statement ‘Hyper Fish’ model from Scottish shaper Jason ‘Jay’ Burnett of Jay Surfboards features a breathtaking seascape resin artwork on the deck — a one-off design that would hang proudly as an art centrepiece in any room.
For the surfing inclined, this 6’1" beauty is built to perform. With a twin plus trailer fin setup, it’s fast, fluid, and ready to carve expressive lines across a wide range of waves.
Whether displayed or ridden, it’s a genuine collector’s piece that celebrates the artistry of Scottish surf culture.
RRP: £675 GBP / $900 USD
Starting Bid: £500 GBP / $700 USD
Minimum Bid Increment: £40 GBP / $50 USD
Prize by Jay Surfboards
Own a true collector’s item - a one-of-a-kind surfboard signed by Scottish professional surfer Ben Larg, Scotland’s big-wave charger and a trailblazer in cold-water surf culture. This money-can’t-buy prize epitomises the spirit of courage, adventure, and connection to the ocean.
Whether proudly displayed as a statement piece or destined to ride the next North Atlantic swell, this board is a rare piece of Scottish surf history.
RRP - Money can't buy!
Starting Bid - £500 GBP / $630 USD
Min bid increment - £79 GBP / $100 USD
Prize donated by Ben Larg
Own a masterpiece of craftsmanship and coastal artistry with this handmade wooden surfboard by renowned Scottish shaper Frazer Reid of FAR Surfboards.
Built from sustainably sourced timber and finished to perfection, this board is as much a work of art as it is a wave-riding weapon.
Whether proudly displayed as an art piece or taken into the water for its maiden session, this creation is a signature statement.
Valued at £1,500 - Sustainably crafted, uniquely Scottish.
RRP - £1,500 GBP / $1,890 USD
Starting Bid - £553 GBP / $700 USD
Min bid increment - £79 GBP / $100 US
Prize by FAR Surfboards
Own a piece of surfing prestige with this custom-made surfboard, handcrafted by a leading Scottish shaper Jason 'Jay' Burnett of Jay Surfboards. Perfect as your next wave-taming companion or as a stunning statement piece for your home, office, or surf shack.
Choose your preferred size from 5' to 8' - from performance shortboard to classic longboard, and collaborate directly with Jay to bring your vision to life. You’ll also have the option to include custom artwork.
This is more than just a surfboard, it’s a statement.
Custom details to be coordinated with the ISTO team.
RRP - £850 GBP / $1,143 USD
Starting Bid - £550 GBP / $700 USD
Minimum bid increment - £40 / $50 USD
Prize by Jay Surfboards
Make a splash with a luxurious one-night stay for two at the brand-new Lost Shore Surf Resort, Scotland's premier surfing location. You’ll stay in a stylish eco-pod, hit the waves with 2 surf vouchers, and wrap up in your own Lost Shore adult dry robes — the ultimate post-surf comfort.
Perfect for a spontaneous getaway or a surf-filled weekend adventure, this package delivers the thrill of Scotland’s newest surf paradise — all just moments from the capital.
Valued at £550
Included:
RRP - £550 GBP / $695 USD
Starting Bid - £225 GBP / $285 USD
Min bid increment - £40 GBP / $50 US
Prize donated by Lost Shore Surf Resort
This one-of-a-kind resin sculpture has been handcrafted by renowned Scottish shaper Jason 'Jay' Burnett of Jay Surfboards. Each piece of fibreglass has been meticulously laid, with each sculpture taking months to create.
Take the ocean to your home or office with this premium art piece that will light up any surf-inspired room.
2 of this item available, first and second highest bidders will be successful.
RRP - £250 GBP / $315 USD
Starting Bid - £158 GBP / $200 USD
Minimum bid increment - £40 / $50 USD
Prize by Jay Surfboards
Take your crew on the ultimate surf and spa escape at Lost Shore Surf Resort with this premium two-night stay for up to four guests in a stunning waterfront Kurv/Wave lodge. Ride endless waves with 4 surf vouchers, unwind with 2 spa treatments at The Drop Inn, and wrap yourself in signature Lost Shore dry robes after your session.
With kids’ t-shirts and beanies to match, this is a surf experience the whole family (or your best mates) will never forget.
Valued at £1,040 - the perfect mix of waves, wellness, and waterfront luxury.
Included:
RRP - £1,040 GBP / $1,310 USD
Starting Bid - £500 GBP / $630 USD
Minimum bid increment - £79 / $100 USD
Prize donated by Lost Shore Surf Resort
Step onto the field with one of Scotland’s greatest - Chris Paterson, national rugby icon and Scotland’s all-time top points scorer.
This exclusive, money-can’t-buy coaching experience offers a rare opportunity to train one-on-one (or with a small group) under the guidance of a true master of precision, mindset, and skill.
Perfect for aspiring players or lifelong fans, this session blends technical kicking insight with leadership lessons from one of the sport’s most respected figures. You’ll walk away inspired, uplifted, and armed with tools that go well beyond the game.
Valued at £MONEY CAN'T BUY. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from a legend.
RRP - Money can't buy!
Starting Bid - £395 GBP / $500 USD
Minimum bid increment - £40 / $50 USD
Prize donated by Scottish Rugby
Boost your team’s mental fitness and performance with a virtual workplace wellbeing session led by global mental health leader and surf therapy pioneer, Joel Pilgrim.
Designed for teams and leaders who want to perform at their best without burning out, this interactive online experience explores how to build resilience, manage pressure, and sustain high performance through evidence-based mindset and mental fitness strategies.
AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE
📅 Valid for 12 months from purchase
Session length: Up to 120 minutes
Scheduled at a mutually agreed time
RRP - £1,970 GBP / $2,420 USD / $3,750 AUD
Starting Bid - £630 GBP / $800 USD / $1,230 AUD
Min bid increment - £118 GBP / $150 USD / $230 AUD
Prize donated by Joel Pilgrim
Gather your crew for the big one - a three-night surf retreat for up to 8 guests at Lost Shore Surf Resort. Stay in a luxurious four-bedroom lodge, enjoy 16 surf sessions, and relax post-surf with 4 spa treatments at The Drop Inn. Each guest will also receive a Lost Shore beanie and ocean water bottle to take a piece of the adventure home.
This is the ultimate surf, stay, and play package — the perfect blend of adrenaline, connection, and luxury at Scotland’s groundbreaking surf destination.
Valued at £2,290 - time to live the surf lifestyle!
Included:
RRP - £ GBP / $2890 USD
Starting Bid - £1,145 GBP / $1,445 USD
Min bid increment - £158 GBP / $200 US
Prize donated by Lost Shore Surf Resort
Go behind the scenes of Scottish rugby’s most iconic ground - Murrayfield Stadium - with a current Scotland International player as your personal guide. Step inside the players’ changing rooms, walk the tunnel, and experience the electric atmosphere where legends are made.
This exclusive, not-for-sale experience offers rare insider access and unforgettable stories from the heart of Scottish rugby. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or simply love the thrill of elite sport, this is your chance to stand where your heroes prepare for battle.
Valued at £MONEY CAN'T BUY. Priceless access to Scotland’s sporting soul.
RRP - Money can't buy!
Starting Bid - £237 GBP / $300 USD
Minimum bid increment - £40 / $50 USD
Prize donated by Scottish Rugby
Own a piece of Scottish rugby history with this official Scotland team strip, personally signed by the entire national squad and coaching staff. A true collector’s item, this jersey captures the pride, passion and legacy of Scotland’s finest players.
Whether displayed in your home, office or clubhouse, this rare piece of sporting memorabilia celebrates the spirit of a nation and the power of teamwork that fuels the game.
Valued at £500 / $630 USD, this is a must-have for any rugby fan or proud Scot — a timeless tribute to the Thistle.
RRP: £500 / $630 USD
Starting Bid: £250 / $315 USD
Minimum Bid Increment: £40 / $50 USD
Prize donated by Scottish Rugby
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the greens with Andy Hadden, visionary founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, as your playing partner at the historic Luffness New Golf Club. Founded in 1894 and designed by the legendary Old Tom Morris, this traditional links course offers a pure and timeless test of golf.
Swap stories, enjoy a few laughs, and soak up the charm of one of Scotland’s classic courses alongside one of the country’s leading innovators.
Valued at £200, this unique experience blends sport, storytelling and spectacular scenery - the perfect round for golf lovers and changemakers alike.
RRP: £200 / $250 USD
Starting Bid: £100 / $125 USD
Minimum Bid Increment: £40 / $50 USD
Prize donated by Andy Hadden
