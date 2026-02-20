Silent Auction Item 116 - Private Baking Class for 8 with Jonathan Peregrino, owner of JP Makes & Bakes
Private Baking Class for up to 8 with Jonathan Peregrino
Valued at $500 this private baking class can be held for up to 8 guests. Hands on techniques along with pastry enjoyments! Date TBD
