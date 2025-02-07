Silent Auction - Item #34 Hartford Flavor Company Certificate #4

This certificate is for a distillery tour at Hartford Flavor Company for 10 people. The tour will include a Wild Moon Liqueurs tasting and cocktail sample. Donated By: Hartford Flavor Company Approximate Value: $150

This certificate is for a distillery tour at Hartford Flavor Company for 10 people. The tour will include a Wild Moon Liqueurs tasting and cocktail sample. Donated By: Hartford Flavor Company Approximate Value: $150

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