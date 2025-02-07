Silent Auction - Item #35 Sports Tickets

This package is for 4 right field porch tickets at The Hartford Yard Goats for the 2025 season and 4 tickets to an Islanders Game for the 2025 season.
Donated By: The Hartford Yard Goats and The Islanders
Approximate Value: $120
This package is for 4 right field porch tickets at The Hartford Yard Goats for the 2025 season and 4 tickets to an Islanders Game for the 2025 season.
Donated By: The Hartford Yard Goats and The Islanders
Approximate Value: $120
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