Silent Auction - Item #35 Sports Tickets

This package is for 4 right field porch tickets at The Hartford Yard Goats for the 2025 season and 4 tickets to an Islanders Game for the 2025 season. Donated By: The Hartford Yard Goats and The Islanders Approximate Value: $120

This package is for 4 right field porch tickets at The Hartford Yard Goats for the 2025 season and 4 tickets to an Islanders Game for the 2025 season. Donated By: The Hartford Yard Goats and The Islanders Approximate Value: $120

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