Hosted by

Fawn Hollow Parent Teacher Organization Inc

Silent Auction - Item #41 Ferry Ride Voucher

Ferry Boat Ride Voucher
$70

Starting bid

This voucher is for a family package special for same day round trip walk-on tickets. It includes 4 adults and unlimited children (children under 12 are free). Donated By: The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson SteamBoat Company Approximate Value: $148

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