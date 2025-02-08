Silent Auction - Item #41 Ferry Ride Voucher

This voucher is for a family package special for same day round trip walk-on tickets. It includes 4 adults and unlimited children (children under 12 are free). Donated By: The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson SteamBoat Company Approximate Value: $148

This voucher is for a family package special for same day round trip walk-on tickets. It includes 4 adults and unlimited children (children under 12 are free). Donated By: The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson SteamBoat Company Approximate Value: $148

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