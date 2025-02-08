Hosted by

Fawn Hollow Parent Teacher Organization Inc
Sales closed

Silent Auction - Item #54 Thrive Summer Camp Certificate

Thrive Summer Camp Certificate
$65

Starting bid

This certificate is for one dance (ages 6-11) to participate in one week of free summer camp at Thrive: The Essence of Dance. Camp is held in July. Donated By: Thrive: The Essence of Dance Approximate Value: $125

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!