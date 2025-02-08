Silent Auction - Item #54 Thrive Summer Camp Certificate

This certificate is for one dance (ages 6-11) to participate in one week of free summer camp at Thrive: The Essence of Dance. Camp is held in July.
Donated By: Thrive: The Essence of Dance
Approximate Value: $125
This certificate is for one dance (ages 6-11) to participate in one week of free summer camp at Thrive: The Essence of Dance. Camp is held in July.
Donated By: Thrive: The Essence of Dance
Approximate Value: $125
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!