Silent Auction - Item #60 Munchkins in Munchkin Land #2

This certificate entitles the winner to donuts, hot chocolate, and a craft before school with the kindergarten teachers. The winner may bring 1 friend. All students are eligible to participate. Not just kindergarteners. Donated By: The Fawn Hollow Kindergarten Teachers

This certificate entitles the winner to donuts, hot chocolate, and a craft before school with the kindergarten teachers. The winner may bring 1 friend. All students are eligible to participate. Not just kindergarteners. Donated By: The Fawn Hollow Kindergarten Teachers

More details...