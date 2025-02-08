Silent Auction - Item #62 Munchkins in Munchkin Land #4
Munchkins in Munchkin Land #4
$75
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the winner to donuts, hot chocolate, and a craft before school with the kindergarten teachers. The winner may bring 1 friend. All students are eligible to participate. Not just kindergarteners.
Donated By: The Fawn Hollow Kindergarten Teachers
This certificate entitles the winner to donuts, hot chocolate, and a craft before school with the kindergarten teachers. The winner may bring 1 friend. All students are eligible to participate. Not just kindergarteners.
Donated By: The Fawn Hollow Kindergarten Teachers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!