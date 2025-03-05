Silent Auction Items

Steffi Necklace
$75

shortyLOVE Crossbody for Everybody Bag!
$150

Not too big, not too small, this bag is a just-right medium-size crossbody bag perfect for every day! Wear as a crossbody, shoulder bag or handle carry.
Something for "you" Etronik Gym Bag and $100 Gift Certifica
$140

For people on the go, this multi-function bag doubles as the perfect choice for carrying all of your gym essentials for your workouts, and/or travel essentials for a weekend away. The bag has a USB port, large capacity and multiple pockets, 1 large zippered wet bag, and a small makeup bag. After a good workout or a weekend away, give yourself the gift of a spa treatment from Tranquility Spa in Scarsdale for a real pick-me-up!
Family Game Night Basket
$120

Family game night and school break just got a lot more fun! No need to figure out how to entertain the kids with this fun, "something for everyone" assortment of games and puzzles!
Mystery Wine Assortment
$120

Company's "Under the Tuscan Sun" Basket
$320

You can live your own Tuscan dream right from the comfort of your very own kitchen! Choose a recipe from the Italian Nona Cookbook and get to work making fresh homemade pasta using authentic Itailan ingredients and your own pasta maker. Don't forget the wine!

