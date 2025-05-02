DRAG for a CAUSE, Inc
Gallop for Good Silent Auction Items
Silent Auction Item #1
$1,400
Heavenly Hawaii
Heavenly Hawaii
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #2
$25
UW vs San Jose Valid 10/11/25 only
UW vs San Jose Valid 10/11/25 only
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #3
$90
Uno de 50 Bossy Necklace
Uno de 50 Bossy Necklace
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #4
$995
Las Vegas Lights
Las Vegas Lights
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #5
$45
Utah Hockey Club Scarf and Signed Logan Cooley Hockey Puck
Utah Hockey Club Scarf and Signed Logan Cooley Hockey Puck
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #6
$1,500
Memories of Mexico
Memories of Mexico
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #7
$48
Two Tickets to Ten Brave Seconds - Valid 2/2/26 through 2/12/26
Two Tickets to Ten Brave Seconds - Valid 2/2/26 through 2/12/26
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item # 8
$40
Two tickets to Footloose - Valid 7/25 through 8/16/25
Two tickets to Footloose - Valid 7/25 through 8/16/25
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #9
$50
Black Adult Minky Couture Blanket
Black Adult Minky Couture Blanket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item#10
$40
Two tickets to Footloose - Valid 7/25 through 8/16/25
Two tickets to Footloose - Valid 7/25 through 8/16/25
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #11
$90
Sun City Tanning Basket
Sun City Tanning Basket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item# 12
$40
Two tickets to Footloose - Valid 7/25 through 8/16/25
Two tickets to Footloose - Valid 7/25 through 8/16/25
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #13
$50
Gray Adult Minky Couture Blanket
Gray Adult Minky Couture Blanket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #14
$25
Rainbow Wreath
Rainbow Wreath
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #15
$75
Cutting Board & $50.00 Gift Certificate
Cutting Board & $50.00 Gift Certificate
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silent Auction Item #16
$75
Wyoming Cowboys Fire Pit
Wyoming Cowboys Fire Pit
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout