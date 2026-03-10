Silent Auction - Journey of Hope Magical Wonderland Gala

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Starting bid
Disney’s Vacation Club CHRISTMAS Vacation (December 21-24, 2026) 3-night stay at Animal Kingdom Villas in a Studio (sleeps 4)
Starting bid
Disney’s Vacation Club 3-night stay in a Studio (sleeps 4) at Animal Kingdom Villas (Sept), Old Key West Resort (June) or Vero Beach Resort (May) Winning bid picks one (1) 3-day stay from listed resorts/dates.)
Starting bid
Certificate for GOLF for FOUR at St. James Troon Golf course. See pictures for details.
Starting bid
Certificate for GOLF for FOUR at Magnolia Greens/Compass Pointe. See pictures for details.
Starting bid
$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for The Golf Barn Toptracer Range PLUS Four (4) free rounds. The Golf Barn (Hwy 17, near Southport) home of Hennifer Lopez (yes, the Giant Chicken)
Starting bid
One Month Free Gym Access, Plus 2 Evaluations at Oak Island Fitness, Insulated Sports Bottle, and Tote.
Starting bid
“COASTAL PELICAN” Artwork 25¾(W) X 32(L) framed original painting by local artist Paula MacVittie of Southport, NC.
Starting bid
Enjoy Nothing Bundt Cakes (Leland) free for an entire Year! (12 coupons/1 per month for Bundt creations.
Certificates do not expire until 12/31/2027
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$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Mr. P’s Bistro (Southport); includes a unique Woven and Carved Wooden “fish” basket
Starting bid
$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Joseph’s Italian Bistro (Southport), Giada de Laurentiis Cookbook, Italian Vino themed Wall Art, and Red Basket.
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$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Oliver's On the Cape Fear, 2 Wine Glasses, Beach Wall Hanging, basket.
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$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Dry Street Pub & Pizza (Southport), olive oil bottle, 2 stemmed wine glasses, and basket.
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TWO (2) $50 GIFT CERTIFICATES for Moore Street Oyster Bar (Southport), Coastal art, and basket.
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GIFT CERTIFICATE - CHARCUTERIE BOARD FOR 6 from Southport Cheese Shoppe, Carved Serving Board with Coastal Bleu cheese cutter, and a decorative metal basket.
Starting bid
TWO (2) $20 GIFT CARDS for San Felipe Mexican Restaurant (Southport), Indoor/Outdoor Margarita Glass Set (4 Acrylic AND 4 Glass), Appetizer/Dip Trio Dish with Large Platter, and a Spanish/Mediterranean Cookbook.
Starting bid
A vibrant handmade quilt and matching tote set inspired by fresh coastal colors and sunshine hues.
Starting bid
Large basket of Gourmet Items from Southport Sourdough, Bakery & Fresh Market. See picture for details.
Starting bid
$40 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Haven (Southport), Mud Pie cheese/crackers serving dish.
Starting bid
$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Side Street Bakery, set of 4 Navy Cloth Napkins, Williams and Spence Tea, Chinoiserie Ball, white basket.
Starting bid
ROPA etc. Skillfully Handcrafted Earrings with Antique Stamps & Czech Crystals and Woven Scarf.
Starting bid
A Calming Self-Care Basket to Soothe the Mind and Uplift the Spirit. Features a soft glow candle, inspiring book, stylish accessories, and peaceful decor accents all in refreshing teal tones.
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