Samara's Village
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Samara's Village

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Samara's Village

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Silent Auction - Journey of Hope Magical Wonderland Gala

Item #1 - Disney Christmas Vacation item
Item #1 - Disney Christmas Vacation item
Item #1 - Disney Christmas Vacation
$900

Starting bid

Disney’s Vacation Club CHRISTMAS Vacation (December 21-24, 2026) 3-night stay at Animal Kingdom Villas in a Studio (sleeps 4)

Item #2 - Disney 3-night stay item
Item #2 - Disney 3-night stay item
Item #2 - Disney 3-night stay item
Item #2 - Disney 3-night stay
$600

Starting bid

Disney’s Vacation Club 3-night stay in a Studio (sleeps 4) at Animal Kingdom Villas (Sept), Old Key West Resort (June) or Vero Beach Resort (May) Winning bid picks one (1) 3-day stay from listed resorts/dates.)

Item #3 - Golf at St. James item
Item #3 - Golf at St. James item
Item #3 - Golf at St. James
$175

Starting bid

Certificate for GOLF for FOUR at St. James Troon Golf course. See pictures for details.

Item #4 - Golf at Magnolia Greens/Compass Pointe item
Item #4 - Golf at Magnolia Greens/Compass Pointe item
Item #4 - Golf at Magnolia Greens/Compass Pointe
$125

Starting bid

Certificate for GOLF for FOUR at Magnolia Greens/Compass Pointe. See pictures for details.


Item #5 - The Golf Barn package item
Item #5 - The Golf Barn package item
Item #5 - The Golf Barn package
$40

Starting bid

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for The Golf Barn Toptracer Range PLUS Four (4) free rounds. The Golf Barn (Hwy 17, near Southport) home of Hennifer Lopez (yes, the Giant Chicken)

Item #6 - Oak Island Fitness Package item
Item #6 - Oak Island Fitness Package
$100

Starting bid

One Month Free Gym Access, Plus 2 Evaluations at Oak Island Fitness, Insulated Sports Bottle, and Tote.

Item #7 - Original Coastal Artwork item
Item #7 - Original Coastal Artwork
$150

Starting bid

“COASTAL PELICAN” Artwork 25¾(W) X 32(L) framed original painting by local artist Paula MacVittie of Southport, NC.

Item #8 - FREE Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Item #8 - FREE Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Item #8 - FREE Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Item #8 - FREE Nothing Bundt Cakes
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy Nothing Bundt Cakes (Leland) free for an entire Year! (12 coupons/1 per month for Bundt creations.

Certificates do not expire until 12/31/2027

Item #9 - Mr. P's Bistro Basket item
Item #9 - Mr. P's Bistro Basket item
Item #9 - Mr. P's Bistro Basket item
Item #9 - Mr. P's Bistro Basket
$140

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Mr. P’s Bistro (Southport); includes a unique Woven and Carved Wooden “fish” basket

Item #10 - Joseph's Italian Bistro Basket item
Item #10 - Joseph's Italian Bistro Basket
$100

Starting bid

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Joseph’s Italian Bistro (Southport), Giada de Laurentiis Cookbook, Italian Vino themed Wall Art, and Red Basket.

Item #11 - Oliver's On the Cape Fear Basket item
Item #11 - Oliver's On the Cape Fear Basket item
Item #11 - Oliver's On the Cape Fear Basket
$90

Starting bid

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Oliver's On the Cape Fear, 2 Wine Glasses, Beach Wall Hanging, basket.

Item #12 - Dry Street Pub & Pizza Basket item
Item #12 - Dry Street Pub & Pizza Basket
$90

Starting bid

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Dry Street Pub & Pizza (Southport), olive oil bottle, 2 stemmed wine glasses, and basket.


Item #13 - Moore Street Oyster Bar Basket item
Item #13 - Moore Street Oyster Bar Basket
$130

Starting bid

TWO (2) $50 GIFT CERTIFICATES for Moore Street Oyster Bar (Southport), Coastal art, and basket.

Item #14 - Southport Cheese Shop Basket item
Item #14 - Southport Cheese Shop Basket item
Item #14 - Southport Cheese Shop Basket
$110

Starting bid

GIFT CERTIFICATE - CHARCUTERIE BOARD FOR 6 from Southport Cheese Shoppe, Carved Serving Board with Coastal Bleu cheese cutter, and a decorative metal basket.


Item #15 - San Felipe Mexican Restaurant Package item
Item #15 - San Felipe Mexican Restaurant Package
$75

Starting bid

TWO (2) $20 GIFT CARDS for San Felipe Mexican Restaurant (Southport), Indoor/Outdoor Margarita Glass Set (4 Acrylic AND 4 Glass), Appetizer/Dip Trio Dish with Large Platter, and a Spanish/Mediterranean Cookbook.


Item #16 - Handmade Quilt item
Item #16 - Handmade Quilt
$50

Starting bid

A vibrant handmade quilt and matching tote set inspired by fresh coastal colors and sunshine hues.

Item #17 - Southport Sourdough Basket item
Item #17 - Southport Sourdough Basket item
Item #17 - Southport Sourdough Basket
$100

Starting bid

Large basket of Gourmet Items from Southport Sourdough, Bakery & Fresh Market. See picture for details.


Item #18 - Haven Basket item
Item #18 - Haven Basket item
Item #18 - Haven Basket
$65

Starting bid

$40 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Haven (Southport), Mud Pie cheese/crackers serving dish.

Item #19 - Side Street Bakery Basket item
Item #19 - Side Street Bakery Basket
$40

Starting bid

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE for Side Street Bakery, set of 4 Navy Cloth Napkins, Williams and Spence Tea, Chinoiserie Ball, white basket.

Item# 20 - ROPA Etc. item
Item# 20 - ROPA Etc.
$75

Starting bid

ROPA etc. Skillfully Handcrafted Earrings with Antique Stamps & Czech Crystals and Woven Scarf.

Item #21 - Calming Self-Care Basket item
Item #21 - Calming Self-Care Basket item
Item #21 - Calming Self-Care Basket
$35

Starting bid

A Calming Self-Care Basket to Soothe the Mind and Uplift the Spirit. Features a soft glow candle, inspiring book, stylish accessories, and peaceful decor accents all in refreshing teal tones.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!