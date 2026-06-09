SILENT AUCTION - July Community Benefit Concert

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Must be present to win! Pickup between 8:30-9 pm
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THIS STUNNING STERLING SILVER PENDANT AND EARRINGS BOASTS BEAUTIFUL DIAMONDS IN MATCHING SETTINGS. IT'S SURE TO MAKE A WONDERFUL GIFT FOR A SPECIAL SOMEONE OR FOR YOURSELF!
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Thank you to our friends at Black Canyon for contributing this experience! This item benefits the Generations At Montage Creek Walk Team.
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You'll enjoy 4 bottles of wine along with a variety of mouth watering chocolates sure to make any event a hit! Thank you to Paonia Care Center for contributing this item.
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A $250 VALUE !! Don't miss this opportunity to secure the safety you or your loved one needs. Thank you to AM Ramp Accessibility for contributing this item.
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Enjoy delicious Vodka Orange Spritzers and know you've supported a worthy cause. This item includes Annika Jones Vodka and Almare Spritzer with dried orange slices for garnish. Thank you to the Montrose Liquor Store for contributing! This item benefits the Generations At Montage Creek Walk Team.
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Thank you to Safeway in Montrose for contributing this gift card . This item benefits the Generations at Montage Creek Walk Team.
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This is an easy way to help our organization and spend the money you were likely already going to spend! Thank you to our friends at Walmart in Montrose for contributing!
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Everything you need to start your day out right! Enjoy a touch of caramel in your coffee and know we're so thankful for your support of our mission. This benefits the Paonia Care Center Team.
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Do you know you need a new set of tires, so why not benefit the Walk To End Alzheimer's while you're doing it? Donated by the Right At Home team.
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This original artwork is created by Bob Martin and contributed from the Blue Pig Gallery in Palisade, CO.
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This original artwork is created by Bob Martin and contributed from the Blue Pig Gallery in Palisade, CO.
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Enjoy these delicious rubs and sauces at home and save the gift card for a special occasion! We'll throw in a shirt for you to enjoy as well! This basket benefits the West Slope/ Best Slope Walk Team.
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Enjoy these delicious rubs and sauces at home and save the gift card for a special occasion! We'll throw in a shirt for you to enjoy as well! This basket benefits the West Slope/ Best Slope Walk Team.
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste from Main Street, Grand Junction, and an opportunity to find something you'll treasure from the Robin's Nest on your next visit to Grand Junction! THIS PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES A GIFT SET OF ITALIAN OLIVE OILS AND A $25 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO ROBIN'S NEST!
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Don't leave empty handed! This combo gift is perfect for a host gift if you've been invited to dinner, or a quick pick-me-up gift for your bestie! This item includes a gift bag, ready to go!
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Don't leave empty handed! This combo gift is perfect for a host gift if you've been invited to dinner, or a quick pick-me-up gift for your bestie! This item includes a gift bag, ready to go!
Starting bid
Don't leave empty handed! This combo gift is perfect for a host gift if you've been invited to dinner, or a quick pick-me-up gift for your bestie! This item includes a gift bag, ready to go!
Starting bid
Thanks to our friends at Chow Down for donating this basket!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!