Hosted by

Alzheimers Disease And Related Disorders Association Inc

About this event

Sales closed

SILENT AUCTION - July Community Benefit Concert

Pick-up location

Must be present to win! Pickup between 8:30-9 pm

MESA JEWELERS - SILVER NECKLACE AND EARRINGS SET VALUE $311 item
MESA JEWELERS - SILVER NECKLACE AND EARRINGS SET VALUE $311 item
MESA JEWELERS - SILVER NECKLACE AND EARRINGS SET VALUE $311
$100

Starting bid

THIS STUNNING STERLING SILVER PENDANT AND EARRINGS BOASTS BEAUTIFUL DIAMONDS IN MATCHING SETTINGS. IT'S SURE TO MAKE A WONDERFUL GIFT FOR A SPECIAL SOMEONE OR FOR YOURSELF!

Golf for 4 at Black Canyon Golf Course w/carts - Value $236 item
Golf for 4 at Black Canyon Golf Course w/carts - Value $236
$150

Starting bid

Thank you to our friends at Black Canyon for contributing this experience! This item benefits the Generations At Montage Creek Walk Team.

Sierra Vista Wine and Chocolate Basket - Value $120 item
Sierra Vista Wine and Chocolate Basket - Value $120
$60

Starting bid

You'll enjoy 4 bottles of wine along with a variety of mouth watering chocolates sure to make any event a hit! Thank you to Paonia Care Center for contributing this item.

2 GRAB BARS INCLUDES INSTALLATION - AMRAMP ACCESSIBILITY - item
2 GRAB BARS INCLUDES INSTALLATION - AMRAMP ACCESSIBILITY - item
2 GRAB BARS INCLUDES INSTALLATION - AMRAMP ACCESSIBILITY -
$70

Starting bid

A $250 VALUE !! Don't miss this opportunity to secure the safety you or your loved one needs. Thank you to AM Ramp Accessibility for contributing this item.

VODKA BASKET - $85 VALUE item
VODKA BASKET - $85 VALUE
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy delicious Vodka Orange Spritzers and know you've supported a worthy cause. This item includes Annika Jones Vodka and Almare Spritzer with dried orange slices for garnish. Thank you to the Montrose Liquor Store for contributing! This item benefits the Generations At Montage Creek Walk Team.

GAS OR FOOD CARD - SAFEWAY $50 VALUE item
GAS OR FOOD CARD - SAFEWAY $50 VALUE
$25

Starting bid

Thank you to Safeway in Montrose for contributing this gift card . This item benefits the Generations at Montage Creek Walk Team.

Walmart Gift Card - Value $50 item
Walmart Gift Card - Value $50
$20

Starting bid

This is an easy way to help our organization and spend the money you were likely already going to spend! Thank you to our friends at Walmart in Montrose for contributing!

Coffee Basket - Value $50 item
Coffee Basket - Value $50
$25

Starting bid

Everything you need to start your day out right! Enjoy a touch of caramel in your coffee and know we're so thankful for your support of our mission. This benefits the Paonia Care Center Team.

I LOVE MY DOG BASKET - VALUE $50 item
I LOVE MY DOG BASKET - VALUE $50
$25

Starting bid

Honey Ville Country Biscuits - value $55 item
Honey Ville Country Biscuits - value $55
$25

Starting bid

BIG O Tires $100 good toward purchase of set of 4 tires item
BIG O Tires $100 good toward purchase of set of 4 tires
$30

Starting bid

Do you know you need a new set of tires, so why not benefit the Walk To End Alzheimer's while you're doing it? Donated by the Right At Home team.

Bob Martin original artwork #1 - $75 value item
Bob Martin original artwork #1 - $75 value
$15

Starting bid

This original artwork is created by Bob Martin and contributed from the Blue Pig Gallery in Palisade, CO.

Bob Martin original artwork #2 - $75 value item
Bob Martin original artwork #2 - $75 value
$15

Starting bid

This original artwork is created by Bob Martin and contributed from the Blue Pig Gallery in Palisade, CO.

Famous Dave's BBQ Basket and Gift Card - Value $50 BASKET 1 item
Famous Dave's BBQ Basket and Gift Card - Value $50 BASKET 1 item
Famous Dave's BBQ Basket and Gift Card - Value $50 BASKET 1
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy these delicious rubs and sauces at home and save the gift card for a special occasion! We'll throw in a shirt for you to enjoy as well! This basket benefits the West Slope/ Best Slope Walk Team.

Famous Dave's BBQ Basket and Gift Card - Value $50 BASKET 2 item
Famous Dave's BBQ Basket and Gift Card - Value $50 BASKET 2 item
Famous Dave's BBQ Basket and Gift Card - Value $50 BASKET 2
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy these delicious rubs and sauces at home and save the gift card for a special occasion! We'll throw in a shirt for you to enjoy as well! This basket benefits the West Slope/ Best Slope Walk Team.

BELLA BALSAMIC ITALIAN OILS + ROBIN'S NEST GIFT CARD item
BELLA BALSAMIC ITALIAN OILS + ROBIN'S NEST GIFT CARD item
BELLA BALSAMIC ITALIAN OILS + ROBIN'S NEST GIFT CARD
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste from Main Street, Grand Junction, and an opportunity to find something you'll treasure from the Robin's Nest on your next visit to Grand Junction! THIS PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES A GIFT SET OF ITALIAN OLIVE OILS AND A $25 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO ROBIN'S NEST!

Basket #1 Deroco Cellars Wine & decorative coaster item
Basket #1 Deroco Cellars Wine & decorative coaster
$10

Starting bid

Don't leave empty handed! This combo gift is perfect for a host gift if you've been invited to dinner, or a quick pick-me-up gift for your bestie! This item includes a gift bag, ready to go!

Basket #2 Deroco Cellars Wine & decorative coaster item
Basket #2 Deroco Cellars Wine & decorative coaster
$10

Starting bid

Don't leave empty handed! This combo gift is perfect for a host gift if you've been invited to dinner, or a quick pick-me-up gift for your bestie! This item includes a gift bag, ready to go!

Basket #3 Deroco Cellars Wine & decorative coaster item
Basket #3 Deroco Cellars Wine & decorative coaster
$10

Starting bid

Don't leave empty handed! This combo gift is perfect for a host gift if you've been invited to dinner, or a quick pick-me-up gift for your bestie! This item includes a gift bag, ready to go!

Chow Down - Dog Basket with PURPLE Dinosaur - value $75 item
Chow Down - Dog Basket with PURPLE Dinosaur - value $75 item
Chow Down - Dog Basket with PURPLE Dinosaur - value $75
$30

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at Chow Down for donating this basket!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!