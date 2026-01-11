LIL 2026 Silent Auction

Do you have a kid who loves the library? Here is your chance to let them go behind the scenes! Be a librarian for a day and spend time at the front desk, get your fill of scanning books in and out, shelve books and assist patrons who will be thrilled to meet the Librarian of the Day. Get all your questions answers from the amazing staff of our Monona Library. Bring your ideas, we are open to them!





Value: priceless