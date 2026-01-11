LIL 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy an ice cream treat every week in 2026! Redeem the treat for yourself or share with friends. Can use at any of 9 locations. Donated by Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.
Value $494
Starting bid
Exclusive Vitruvian Farms tour for 10 people with co-owner Tommy Stauffer. Following the tour, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be served along with charcuterie and local vegetables on the Vitruvian patio. To take home tonight, a basket of local foods and a $25 Vitruvian gift card. Donated by Vitruvian Farms.
Value $300
Starting bid
Driftless Glen Harley's Store Pick, Old Forester Single Barrel Wisconsin Market Pick from the famous Warehouse K, VIP tour for 2 at J Henry and Sons (valid until 1/31/27). Donated by J Henry, Harley's Liquor & Metcalfe's Market.
Value $330
Starting bid
World of Hyatt Resorts: 5 Days & 4 Nights for 2 in a Studio Room (Land Only)
Your choice of Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Your trip for 2 includes:
-All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol
-Non-motorized activities
-Gratuities and hotel taxes
Value $2500
Starting bid
Hat, photo and puck signed by Badger alum and 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Brianna Decker. Four tickets to sold out women's hockey game on 2/21 against St Cloud State. Donated by Brianna Decker & Dave and Alicia Lundal.
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Back by popular demand - a ride for four in ladder 3 fire truck. Pick up at your residence within the city of Monona. Donated by the Monona Fire Department.
Value: priceless
Starting bid
What says 90s more than an original American Girl Doll? Bring home Molly in an American Girl carrying case with a set of her six first edition books as well as the hard to find Welcome to Molly's World hardcover. Donated by Marge Davis & the Scholl family.
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Visit Paoli, New Glarus and more Wisconsin small towns! Overnight stay and dinner for two at Seven Acre Dairy ($450 value), $75 gift card to Canter Inn, Archival Map Print, Supper Club Cookbook, and a guide to small town Wisconsin road trips. Donated by Seven Acre Dairy, Paoli Art Shop, Canter Inn, and Simon & Schuster.
Value $600
Starting bid
Unique experience alert: two tickets for Gin Academy where two guests will operate one shared still and leave with a bottle of bespoke gin. You will learn about botanical categories, follow one of four provided recipes and distill. To take home today, a bottle of Death's Door Gin and Limousin Rye. Donated by Dancing Goat.
Value $250
Starting bid
One-of-a-Kind Stargazing Adventure: Valle Arizona
4 Days & 3 Nights at the Clear Sky Resort for up to 5 people in a Family Sky Dome.
Includes:
-$100 gift card toward stargazing with telescopes
-Complementary amenities, including live music & nightly s'mores
-Free concierge reservation service
-All room related taxes
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Now is your chance to secure the elusive Nook reservation for Valentine's Day. Nook is known for its artistic, multi coursed menu and its intimate 12 seat dining space on Atwood Ave. Donated by Nook.
Value $250
Starting bid
Do you have a kid who loves the library? Here is your chance to let them go behind the scenes! Be a librarian for a day and spend time at the front desk, get your fill of scanning books in and out, shelve books and assist patrons who will be thrilled to meet the Librarian of the Day. Get all your questions answers from the amazing staff of our Monona Library. Bring your ideas, we are open to them!
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Help your family beat the winter with all these goodies: $200 to Kalahari Resorts, $25 I'm Board! gift card, Dolphin Swim Academy family swim pass, Children's Museum pass for four, Open gym passes to Turners, $20 Pizza Hut gift card, and 3 Lego sets. Donated by I'm Board, Dolphin Swim Academy, Madison Children's Museum, Pelliteri, and Heather Lee-Reppen.
Value $300
Starting bid
Enjoy meals at four great restaurants and prepare your own at home with this knife and cutting board. $50 at Buck and Honeys, $50 at Waypoint Public House, $25 at Cafe Hollander and $100 dinner for two at Bar Taco (alcohol and gratuity not included). Donated by Buck and Honeys, Waypoint Public House, Bar Taco, and Cafe Hollander.
Value $275
Starting bid
Two delicious bottles of hard cider from Tandem Ciders in Traverse City, Michigan: Crimson Gold and Ginger Lark. Plus an ex library edition of American Cider book, tray, and stopper to make your cider last. Donated by the Scholl family.
Value $60
Starting bid
Don't miss this colorful pairing! Retro All things Wisconsin shirt (size large) and $100 in gift cards from Willy Street Co-op. Donated by Willy Street Co-op & Carol Miller.
Value $120
Starting bid
Build your perfect date night with this gift card lot: $50 Draper Brothers Chophouse, $25 Harley's Liquor, 1 hour personal retreat at KOSA spa, $100 Coltron Tattoos, and voucher for two tickets from the Overture Center (choose between 2/4 Step Afrika, 2/27 Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, 2/28 Dinosaur World Live, 3/10 Drum Tao, or 4/11 Billy Goats Gruff). Donated by Draper Brothers, KOSA, Overture, Harley's Liquor, and Coltron Tattoos.
Value $250
Starting bid
All you need to get crafty: $25 gift card to Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts in Stoughton, Embroidery kit, Cross Stitch kit, Kitty keyring, tassel maker, and sewing tools. And be inspired by this amazing knit pelican and fish! Donated by LaLa Sew, Spry Whimsy and Lynzie Mlsna.
Value $100
Starting bid
You choose: a ride in the cab of the snowplow or the leaf truck. Please note, the cab only allows for one passenger at a time. We will connect you with the driver once you choose your season! Plus who doesn't love pizza? $20 gift card to pizza hut. And to take home tonight, this beautiful wood truck! Donated by the City of Monona & Pellitteri.
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Ten person private tour/tasting with the owner of Stateline Distillery (John Mleziva). Take notes if you wish in this handcrafted notebook. Donated by Stateline Distillery.
Value $250
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