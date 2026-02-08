Silent Auction Lunar New Year

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
📖 Susanna Foo Chinese Cuisine: The Fabulous Flavors & Innovative Recipes of North America’s Finest Chinese Cook
— James Beard Award–winning cookbook (Best International Cookbook, 1996)
✍️ Personally inscribed by Dame Susanna Foo
🍵 An elegant Chinese blue-and-white porcelain teapot and tea service, generously donated by Bai Wei owner Jack Chen
Starting bid
📖 Susanna Foo Fresh Inspiration: New Approaches to Chinese Cuisine
✍️ Personally inscribed by Dame Susanna Foo
🍽️ An intimate dinner for two at Bai Wei, generously donated by owner Jack Chen
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!