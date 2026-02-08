Hosted by

Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction Lunar New Year

Pick-up location

1038 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA

BUNDLE # 1 Inscribed Keepsake & Traditional Tea Set item
BUNDLE # 1 Inscribed Keepsake & Traditional Tea Set
$20

Starting bid

📖 Susanna Foo Chinese Cuisine: The Fabulous Flavors & Innovative Recipes of North America’s Finest Chinese Cook

— James Beard Award–winning cookbook (Best International Cookbook, 1996)

✍️ Personally inscribed by Dame Susanna Foo

🍵 An elegant Chinese blue-and-white porcelain teapot and tea service, generously donated by Bai Wei owner Jack Chen

BUNDLE # 2 Inscribed Keepsake & Dinner for 2 at Bai Wei item
BUNDLE # 2 Inscribed Keepsake & Dinner for 2 at Bai Wei
$20

Starting bid

📖 Susanna Foo Fresh Inspiration: New Approaches to Chinese Cuisine

✍️ Personally inscribed by Dame Susanna Foo

🍽️ An intimate dinner for two at Bai Wei, generously donated by owner Jack Chen

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!