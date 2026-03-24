Silent Auction March 2026









Neah 49" Coffee Table - Black (Retail value $749)

Not in a box item, but new. May have some imperfections due to the moving process

Made from a mix of veneered and solid wood: veneer is highly durable, whereas solid wood is used to build beautiful details and support weight

Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are exactly alike

Levellers on each leg

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Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.





100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity



