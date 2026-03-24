Hosted by

Care & Share Foundation A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

Silent Auction March 2026

Pick-up location

Edison, NJ 08817, USA

Neah 49" Coffee Table - Black item
Neah 49" Coffee Table - Black
$40

Starting bid



Neah 49" Coffee Table - Black (Retail value $749)

  • Not in a box item, but new. May have some imperfections due to the moving process
  • Made from a mix of veneered and solid wood: veneer is highly durable, whereas solid wood is used to build beautiful details and support weight
  • Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are exactly alike
  • Levellers on each leg

Click here to look up details


Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.


100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity


Cooper 35.5" Coffee Table - Walnut item
Cooper 35.5" Coffee Table - Walnut
$40

Starting bid


Cooper 35.5" Coffee Table - Walnut (Retail value $349)

  • Not in a box, but new. May have some imperfections due to the moving process
  • Made from a mix of veneered and solid wood: veneer is highly durable, whereas solid wood is used to build beautiful details and support weight
  • Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are exactly alike

Click here to look up details


Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.


100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity

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