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Colorado Women's Roller Derby Inc
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Silent Auction - Mile High & Bruising

Pick-up location

2375 S Delaware St, Denver, CO 80223, USA

2 General Admission Vouchers to the Denver Art Museum item
2 General Admission Vouchers to the Denver Art Museum
$15

Starting bid

2 Admission tickets valued at $44.00 to the Denver Art Museum.

The Denver Art Museum is an art museum located in the Civic Center of Denver, Colorado. With an encyclopedic collection of more than 70,000 diverse works from across the centuries and world, the DAM is one of the largest art museums between the West Coast and Chicago.

Set of Sunset Wheels & a Tee item
Set of Sunset Wheels & a Tee
$15

Starting bid

Get a full set of Sunset Wheels and Tee from Radical Wheels!

Antisocial Butterfly Art item
Antisocial Butterfly Art
$5

Starting bid

MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche Jersey item
MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Men's Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon Fanatics Burgundy Home Breakaway Jersey

StarSeed Healing Muscle Salve item
StarSeed Healing Muscle Salve item
StarSeed Healing Muscle Salve
$5

Starting bid

ursaewellness.com

187 Customizable Knee Pads item
187 Customizable Knee Pads
$25

Starting bid

Get your own set of customized knee pads from 187 Killer Pads

Signed Print of Bold Move Buttons item
Signed Print of Bold Move Buttons
$5

Starting bid

Get your very own photo of Denver's Bruising Altitude Captain, Bold Move Buttons. Signed by Buttons themselves. Original Oil Painting by Roux GaRoux

Crossbody Bag from Kynd Bags item
Crossbody Bag from Kynd Bags
$5

Starting bid

Ger yourself a beautiful crossbody bag from Kynd Bags. This bag is accentuated with a cute bat keychain, Mini duck, and one more little charm.

Michael Kors Purse item
Michael Kors Purse
$10

Starting bid

Michael Kors Backpack
$10

Starting bid

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