Silent Auction - North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative

Hello Kitty Ramen Basket Fair Market Value (FMV): $75 Opening Bid: $30 Description: A cute and tasty gift bundle featuring: Hello Kitty plush in her Peeps PJs and Mermaid Costume for summer Delicious Chicken Ramen with a Hello Kitty Ramen bowl, chopsticks, and spoon A refreshing cold beverage and strawberry lollipops Creative activity packs to enjoy Store your leftover soup in the adorable Hello Kitty Pyrex bowl with a lid!

Hello Kitty Ramen Basket Fair Market Value (FMV): $75 Opening Bid: $30 Description: A cute and tasty gift bundle featuring: Hello Kitty plush in her Peeps PJs and Mermaid Costume for summer Delicious Chicken Ramen with a Hello Kitty Ramen bowl, chopsticks, and spoon A refreshing cold beverage and strawberry lollipops Creative activity packs to enjoy Store your leftover soup in the adorable Hello Kitty Pyrex bowl with a lid!

More details...