Silent Auction - North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative

Hello Kitty Ramen Basket
Fair Market Value (FMV): $75
Opening Bid: $30
Description:
A cute and tasty gift bundle featuring:
Hello Kitty plush in her Peeps PJs and Mermaid Costume for summer
Delicious Chicken Ramen with a Hello Kitty Ramen bowl, chopsticks, and spoon
A refreshing cold beverage and strawberry lollipops
Creative activity packs to enjoy
Store your leftover soup in the adorable Hello Kitty Pyrex bowl with a lid!
Hello Kitty Ramen Basket
Fair Market Value (FMV): $75
Opening Bid: $30
Description:
A cute and tasty gift bundle featuring:
Hello Kitty plush in her Peeps PJs and Mermaid Costume for summer
Delicious Chicken Ramen with a Hello Kitty Ramen bowl, chopsticks, and spoon
A refreshing cold beverage and strawberry lollipops
Creative activity packs to enjoy
Store your leftover soup in the adorable Hello Kitty Pyrex bowl with a lid!
Cheese Board
$60
Starting bid
Bambusi Charcuterie Board Gift Set
Fair Market Value (FMV): $150
Opening Bid: $60
Description:
Elevate your entertaining with this elegant gift set, including:
Bambusi Charcuterie Board
Bottle of wine
Crackers
Smoked Gouda and Cheddar cheeses
Bambusi Charcuterie Board Gift Set
Fair Market Value (FMV): $150
Opening Bid: $60
Description:
Elevate your entertaining with this elegant gift set, including:
Bambusi Charcuterie Board
Bottle of wine
Crackers
Smoked Gouda and Cheddar cheeses
Guided Boat Tour
$200
Starting bid
Clifton Taulbert, Author SOLD
$10
Starting bid
Fishing Expedition
$200
Starting bid
Fishing Expedition #2
$200
Starting bid
Family Movie Night Package SOLD
$50
Starting bid
A perfect gift for book enthusiasts! This basket includes a selection of popular books, cozy accessories, and reading essentials to enjoy a relaxing reading session.
A perfect gift for book enthusiasts! This basket includes a selection of popular books, cozy accessories, and reading essentials to enjoy a relaxing reading session.
Family Movie Night Basket. SOLD
$50
Starting bid
Family Movie Night Package
Fair Market Value (FMV): $125
Opening Bid: $50
Description:
Enjoy a cozy night in with this complete Family Movie Night package, including:
Gourmet popcorn and popcorn bags
Trays for serving snacks
A 6-pack of Coke
Snack trays for 6 people
A variety of snacks such as Hot Tamales, M&Ms (plain and peanut), Twizzlers, Junior Mints, and more
Microwave popcorn maker
100 Scratch-Off Movies – your ticket to a world of cinematic wonders!
Family Movie Night Package
Fair Market Value (FMV): $125
Opening Bid: $50
Description:
Enjoy a cozy night in with this complete Family Movie Night package, including:
Gourmet popcorn and popcorn bags
Trays for serving snacks
A 6-pack of Coke
Snack trays for 6 people
A variety of snacks such as Hot Tamales, M&Ms (plain and peanut), Twizzlers, Junior Mints, and more
Microwave popcorn maker
100 Scratch-Off Movies – your ticket to a world of cinematic wonders!
Hand Made Hunting Knife SOLD
$150
Starting bid
Luxury Men Suite - SOLD
$50
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!