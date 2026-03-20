Silent Auction - Oklahoma Wing Conference

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Starting bid
3-Hour Corporate Chair Massage Package – $225 Value
Treat your team (or yourself and a whole lot of friends) with a 3-hour corporate chair massage session by Therapeutic Massage by Mary Elizabeth LLC. This package accommodates 6–18 individuals with sessions ranging from 10–30 minutes each. Perfect for offices, events, or any group that could use a serious stress reset.
Starting bid
Get ready to roll up to your next outing like the VIP you clearly are. This Raising Cane’s bundle is packed with goodies that scream “I have my life together”… even if you’re just here for the chicken.
Inside this large, super-handy soft cooler, you’ll find:
A comfy Raising Cane’s t-shirt
A collection of pens, magnets, and Post-its to pretend you’re organized
And of course… an adorable plushie (because emotional support chicken is a thing now)
Perfect for picnics, road trips, or just flexing your superior auction-winning skills. Whether you're a Cane’s fanatic or just love free stuff that makes life easier, this bundle delivers.
Starting bid
A unique blend developed by the Winston & EOTE. Smooth sailing with a blueberry finish.
Starting bid
A unique blend developed by the Winston & EOTE. Smooth sailing with a blueberry finish.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This fun-filled bundle includes 5 Chick-fil-A meal vouchers, perfect for satisfying those waffle fry cravings, along with a collection of Chick-fil-A goodies to show off your fandom in style.
Included in this package:
5 Chick-fil-A Meals
Plush Chick-fil-A Cow
Chick-fil-A T-Shirt
Coffee Mug
Keychain
Stickers & Magnets
Whether you’re treating yourself or sharing the love (or not—we don’t judge), this bundle is packed with both delicious meals and fun swag.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this crowd favorite!
Starting bid
Indulge in an elevated sensory escape with this beautifully curated trio designed to soothe, soften, and refresh. Featuring the warm, velvety notes of a Vanilla Suede candle paired with the delicate, romantic allure of Amber Blush, this set creates an atmosphere of effortless elegance. Complete with a Rose Water & Ivy hand soap, this collection brings a refined, spa-like experience into any home—where every detail whispers calm, comfort, and understated luxury.
Starting bid
Step into a world of comforting nostalgia and crisp seasonal charm with this inviting collection. The Gingerbread Bakery candle fills the air with rich, spiced sweetness, perfectly balanced by the bright, refreshing notes of Kitchen Lemon. Paired with a Frozen Lake hand soap that evokes cool, clean serenity, this set captures the magic of warm kitchens and frosty mornings—creating a space that feels both welcoming and wonderfully refreshed.
Starting bid
Elevate your space with this stunning pair of 20" x 28" art pieces, where nature meets modern artistry in the most captivating way. Featuring a graceful deer and a delicate fawn adorned with vibrant, floral-inspired accents, each piece blends soft neutrals with bursts of color for a look that is both serene and striking.
Starting bid
Add a touch of CAP pride to your home or office with this set of four durable stone coasters. Featuring a clean, classic design, these coasters are perfect for protecting surfaces while showing off your Civil Air Patrol spirit. Functional, sturdy, and a great conversation starter for any aviation enthusiast.
Starting bid
Add a touch of CAP pride to your home or office with this set of four durable stone coasters. Featuring a clean, classic design, these coasters are perfect for protecting surfaces while showing off your Civil Air Patrol spirit. Functional, sturdy, and a great conversation starter for any aviation enthusiast.
Starting bid
Add a touch of CAP pride to your home or office with this set of four durable stone coasters. Featuring a clean, classic design, these coasters are perfect for protecting surfaces while showing off your Civil Air Patrol spirit. Functional, sturdy, and a great conversation starter for any aviation enthusiast.
Starting bid
Add a touch of CAP pride to your home or office with this set of four durable stone coasters. Featuring a clean, classic design, these coasters are perfect for protecting surfaces while showing off your Civil Air Patrol spirit. Functional, sturdy, and a great conversation starter for any aviation enthusiast.
Starting bid
Take to the skies and experience Oklahoma City like never before with this unforgettable scenic flight for three! You and two guests will enjoy breathtaking aerial views of the OKC skyline, surrounding landmarks, and countryside from the comfort of a small aircraft.
Departing from your choice of Norman, Guthrie, or Sundance (HSD), this experience is perfect for aviation enthusiasts, photographers, or anyone looking to see Oklahoma from a whole new perspective.
✈️ A unique and memorable adventure awaits—bid now and take flight!
Value: Time with Lt Col Parker is priceless!
Starting bid
Enjoy great food, fun, and a little friendly competition with this Chicken N Pickle package! Whether you're in it for the delicious eats or ready to hit the pickleball court, this is the perfect way to relax, have fun, and bring a few friends along for the experience.
60 minutes of court time
Free paddle and ball rental (up to 4 people)
2 free appetizers
Starting bid
2-Hour Corporate Chair Massage Package – $150 Value
Relaxation delivered straight to you! This 2-hour corporate chair massage package accommodates 4–12 individuals, with 10–30 minute sessions tailored to melt away tension. Ideal for smaller teams or gatherings looking to boost morale and unwind.
Starting bid
Take some time for yourself with a 90-minute personalized massage session by Therapeutic Massage by Mary Elizabeth LLC. Designed to relieve stress, ease muscle tension, and leave you feeling completely refreshed—because you’ve earned it.
Starting bid
Unwind, recharge, and indulge in a moment that’s entirely yours with this thoughtfully curated relaxation set. Featuring a soothing heated neck and shoulder wrap, this package melts away tension while surrounding you in pure comfort.
Paired with the luxurious Moonlit Goddess body wash and The Perfect Weekend hand soap, this collection brings a touch of calm, softness, and serenity to your everyday routine. It’s the perfect blend of warmth, indulgence, and self-care—designed to help you slow down and savor the moment.
Because let’s be honest… you’ve earned it.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!