Silent Auction - Oklahoma Wing Conference

Get ready to roll up to your next outing like the VIP you clearly are. This Raising Cane’s bundle is packed with goodies that scream “I have my life together”… even if you’re just here for the chicken.

Inside this large, super-handy soft cooler, you’ll find:

A comfy Raising Cane’s t-shirt

A collection of pens, magnets, and Post-its to pretend you’re organized

And of course… an adorable plushie (because emotional support chicken is a thing now)



Perfect for picnics, road trips, or just flexing your superior auction-winning skills. Whether you're a Cane’s fanatic or just love free stuff that makes life easier, this bundle delivers.