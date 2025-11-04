Silent Auction (Online)

This piece represents resilient, solidarity with the undeniable passion of unknown strength. 500 plus years and the life, culture and practice is alive and well.



The framing a concept of Zen and Navajo Rug designs, having an entrance for good, positive fortune and also having an exit for negativity to leave. A constant flow of energy because we have to allow the bad to exist with the good. My grandmother, a rug weaver always stated, "you need a pathway so your ideas can never be trapped." The painting itself is three dancers in an oasis, silhouette form giving the feeling of comfort, peace and hope. As a human in this world, we tend to lose hope, but the dancers are dancing towards the viewers and they can be Apache dancers, Hopi dancers, or Navajo dancer, whichever dancer connects with you. You can see the motions of their dance and if you focus, you can hear the drums and voices of our ancestors doing their war songs. The blanket that the painting is mounted on is an actually ceremonial blanket that has been to some Navajo ceremonies so it's been prayed on with good fortune. I choose the color blue because in the Navajo culture, in the wintertime, we have or deities come to this world to help us. Theres a dance called the Blue Bird Dance that happens in the early dawn when the sky is a beautiful blue and, in this moment, all you'll hear is the song, feel the peace of serenity, and welcome hope that embraces both good and bad. This painting is what it means to be human in this world. This piece is what it feels like to be me, a Navajo Female Artist