Silent Auction (Online)

Sterling Silver Concho Belt with Persian Turquoise – “Spiritual Blessing"
Influenced by his family’s work dating back to the early 1900s, Gary does Tufa cast and stamp work, giving his jewelry a contemporary look with traditional background design. He is self-taught through exposure, hard work, and practice
An Icon of JMM, these are rectangular '60s-inspired spectacles that feature subtle beveling and our signature precious metal embellishments. The shape of rebellious sophistication, these distinctive ‘60s-inspired spectacles are an astute mix of volume and balance, a handcrafted heirloom of impeccable construction and subtle bevel detailing that demonstrates a flair for the sensual and poetic.
Green 10mm Cured Cellulose Acetate Frame Custom Double Laminated Acetate Temples And Green Gradient Lenses
2 Scorekeepers VIP Credentials for Sunday, February 8, 2026 at the Waste Management Open. Each badge is good for admission to the tournament grounds and the Scorekeepers VIP Hospitality Venue located on golfer’s left along the 18th fairway. Complimentary buffet lunch and open bar.
This piece represents resilient, solidarity with the undeniable passion of unknown strength. 500 plus years and the life, culture and practice is alive and well.
The framing a concept of Zen and Navajo Rug designs, having an entrance for good, positive fortune and also having an exit for negativity to leave. A constant flow of energy because we have to allow the bad to exist with the good. My grandmother, a rug weaver always stated, "you need a pathway so your ideas can never be trapped." The painting itself is three dancers in an oasis, silhouette form giving the feeling of comfort, peace and hope. As a human in this world, we tend to lose hope, but the dancers are dancing towards the viewers and they can be Apache dancers, Hopi dancers, or Navajo dancer, whichever dancer connects with you. You can see the motions of their dance and if you focus, you can hear the drums and voices of our ancestors doing their war songs. The blanket that the painting is mounted on is an actually ceremonial blanket that has been to some Navajo ceremonies so it's been prayed on with good fortune. I choose the color blue because in the Navajo culture, in the wintertime, we have or deities come to this world to help us. Theres a dance called the Blue Bird Dance that happens in the early dawn when the sky is a beautiful blue and, in this moment, all you'll hear is the song, feel the peace of serenity, and welcome hope that embraces both good and bad. This painting is what it means to be human in this world. This piece is what it feels like to be me, a Navajo Female Artist
Hummingbird Skateboard Deck with Leather Hanging Apparatus
This hummingbird deck is a powerful symbol of strength, endurance, and resilience. The deck comes with a traditional leather hanging apparatus, with parrot feathers tied to the leather to remember and honor the ancestors for their continental trade routes and their contributions to our culture.
