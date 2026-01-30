Silent Auction: Pancake Breakfast 2026

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Starting bid
Certificate of Authenticity Included.
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary wine tasting for four at the beautiful Bogle Family Vineyards in Clarksburg, CA. A 20% discount on all purchases during your visit is also included!
Starting bid
The winner (and a friend of their choice) will go out to eat a special lunch with Principal Bennett. The winner and their friend must both be current students at Tahoe Elementary School.
The winner can choose from the following local restaurants: Kansai Ramen & Sushi
Mezcal Grill
Thai Street Bistro
Dos Coyotes
(Principal Bennett will coordinate the lunch date/time with parent(s) of winner and chosen friend, including use of booster seats as needed. She will drive the students from campus to the restaurant and back. She will pay for the meal.)
Starting bid
Enjoy four 18-hole rounds of golf, including use of a golf cart at Bing Maloney Golf Club in Sacramento.
Expiration date: 5/30/2027.
Starting bid
Basket from J.SWEAT Plastic Surgery includes:
- a certificate for 64 units of Botox (valued at $896!)
- SkinMedica Face & Eye Essentials Set
- SkinMedica Smooth & Plump Lip System
- and more!
Starting bid
Calling All Bluey Lovers!
Bundle Contains:
15in Bouncy Ball
VTech Bluey Keytar
Action Figures Superhero Chili and Retro Hat Bandit
Bluey CandyLand
Bluey Spot It Game
30oz. Travel Cup
Back Pack
Bluey Matching Game
Bluey Family Figure Pack
Bluey Cash Register Play Set
Toddler Bed Set
Starting bid
"As It Watched Me" Acrylic painting by local artist Erik Hosino. Size 18x24.
Starting bid
Bundle Contains:
Throw Blanket
Mug
Socks
Pencil Bag
Stickers
2 Leather Key Charms
Lunch Box
Stuffed Horse (with babies)
Horseshoe Game
Horse Figurine
Starting bid
Spend the day with Mrs. Bennett, helping her with all of her Principal responsibilities! Lunch (delivered to campus) will be provided as well.
The winner be a current student at Tahoe Elementary School.
Starting bid
This class is perfect for the total beginner who wants to get their feet wet—without the overwhelm. Everything is prepped for you, so you can skip the scary parts and dive straight into sewing your first project (without even needing to know how to use sewing machine).
We’ll introduce the machine, walk you through the basics, and guide you step-by-step to make a finished piece you’ll be proud of. Projects vary and are specially chosen to build confidence, not confusion.
No pressure, no guesswork—just stitching, smiling, and surprising yourself with what you can do.
What’s Included:
Who It’s For:
Starting bid
This class is perfect for the total beginner who wants to get their feet wet—without the overwhelm. Everything is prepped for you, so you can skip the scary parts and dive straight into sewing your first project (without even needing to know how to use sewing machine).
We’ll introduce the machine, walk you through the basics, and guide you step-by-step to make a finished piece you’ll be proud of. Projects vary and are specially chosen to build confidence, not confusion.
No pressure, no guesswork—just stitching, smiling, and surprising yourself with what you can do.
What’s Included:
Who It’s For:
Starting bid
Enjoy some dog toys and goodies, along with a certificate for a Full Service Groom- Breed Specific (valued at over $100!).
Starting bid
Bundle Contains:
2 Pillows
Angel Bank
Angel Stuffie
Stitch Funko Pop
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Oceanview Accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy).
The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, tennis courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more. This resort is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.
(All packages are subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/ service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. Pineapple Beach Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.)
Starting bid
One Pass for Four People aboard a Sacramento Historic River from City Cruises.
Expires in May of 2027
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Premium Accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy).
(All packages are subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. St. James’s Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Children 2-11 years nightly supplement is $75. Additional surcharge of $25 per adult, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.)
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of One Bedroom Suite Accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy).
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados. The Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa and fitness center.
(All packages are subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/ service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. The Club Barbados All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.)
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 days of Waterview Suite Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy)
The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, tennis & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, or just looking to escape and explore a new destination.
(All packages are subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/ service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. The Verandah Antigua All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $160 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.)
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 days of Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy).
(All packages are subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/ service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. Hammock Cove Antigua All-Inclusive nightly supplement is from $306-$323 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.)
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy).
Choose one adventure daily:
• Zip-Lining through Rainforest
• Rum Tasting Tour
• River Rafting on the Chiriquí River
• Coffee Plantation Tour
• Bird Watching at Paradise Gardens
• Hiking to the Lost Waterfalls
• Panoramic Rainforest Tour
• Walk along Hanging Bridges
• Cangilones River Tour
• Spa Treatment
(All packages are subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides 3 meals daily, beverages by the glass (including alcoholic beverages) coffee & snacks and choice of daily adventure for up to three rooms. Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included. Los Establos Boutique Resort All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $165 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24.)
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