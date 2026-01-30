Silent Auction: Pancake Breakfast 2026

This class is perfect for the total beginner who wants to get their feet wet—without the overwhelm. Everything is prepped for you, so you can skip the scary parts and dive straight into sewing your first project (without even needing to know how to use sewing machine).

We’ll introduce the machine, walk you through the basics, and guide you step-by-step to make a finished piece you’ll be proud of. Projects vary and are specially chosen to build confidence, not confusion.

No pressure, no guesswork—just stitching, smiling, and surprising yourself with what you can do.





What’s Included:

All tools, materials, and machines

A guided beginner-level project (surprise!)

Your finished item to take home

An experience with like minded people who are just as excited as you to experience the thrill of sewing

Who It’s For: