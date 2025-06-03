The Rotary Club of Grosse Ile
Silent Auction Payment Center
9339 Bellevue Rd
Grosse Ile Township, MI 48138, USA
General Admission
$5
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Admission
free
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout