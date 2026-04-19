Silent Auction - Roguewood

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About this event
Starting bid
Sponsored by Roguewood Office Staff
* 1 winning family
* For the 2026-2027 school year
Get your own parking spot front and center for an entire year! For school days and events.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Rewa
* 2 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* During first week of summer break
We will ride bikes on the White Pine Trail and enjoy a treat at Pump House at the halfway point! Location and timing can be coordinated to best fit this year's winners.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Rewa
* 2 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* During first week of summer break
We will ride bikes on the White Pine Trail and enjoy a treat at Pump House at the halfway point! Location and timing can be coordinated to best fit this year's winners.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* After school during the last 2 weeks of school
Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* After school during the last 2 weeks of school
Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* After school during the last 2 weeks of school
Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* After school during the last 2 weeks of school
Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* After school during the last 2 weeks of school
Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend.
* After school during the last 2 weeks of school
Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt
* 4 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* Last week of May
Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!
Starting bid
Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt
* 4 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* Last week of May
Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!
Starting bid
Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt
* 4 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* Last week of May
Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!
Starting bid
Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt
* 4 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* Last week of May
Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Lindemer & Sra. Siereveld
* 2 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* In May during lunch time
Join Sra. Lindemer and Sra. Siereveld for a fun lunch experience with pizza, pop and painting while we rock to POP music. :) We will provide canvases, paint, pizza and pop for students as well as airbrush paint temporary tattoos.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Lindemer & Sra. Siereveld
* 2 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* In May during lunch time
Join Sra. Lindemer and Sra. Siereveld for a fun lunch experience with pizza, pop and painting while we rock to POP music. :) We will provide canvases, paint, pizza and pop for students as well as airbrush paint temporary tattoos.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto
* 2 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* In May
After school taco fun at Tia Juana's with Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto!
Parents will need to drop off/pick up at restaurant. Parents may join if they wish to stay. Student meals will be covered by teachers
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto
* 2 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* In May
After school taco fun at Tia Juana's with Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto!
Parents will need to drop off/pick up at restaurant. Parents may join if they wish to stay. Student meals will be covered by teachers
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* Before school, Last week in May
Start the day with Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez enjoying a donut with one friend.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* Before school, Last week in May
Start the day with Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez enjoying a donut with one friend.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez
* 6 winners
* Each winner brings 1 friend
* Before school, Last week in May
Start the day with Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez enjoying a donut with one friend.
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