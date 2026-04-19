Hosted by

Rockford Parent & Booster Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction - Roguewood

Parking Spot (1 of 1)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Roguewood Office Staff


* 1 winning family

* For the 2026-2027 school year


Get your own parking spot front and center for an entire year! For school days and events.

Bike Ride & Pump House (1 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Rewa


* 2 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* During first week of summer break


We will ride bikes on the White Pine Trail and enjoy a treat at Pump House at the halfway point! Location and timing can be coordinated to best fit this year's winners.



Bike Ride & Pump House (2 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Rewa


* 2 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* During first week of summer break


We will ride bikes on the White Pine Trail and enjoy a treat at Pump House at the halfway point! Location and timing can be coordinated to best fit this year's winners.



Tinsel & Treats (1 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* After school during the last 2 weeks of school


Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.



Tinsel & Treats (2 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* After school during the last 2 weeks of school


Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.



Tinsel & Treats (3 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* After school during the last 2 weeks of school


Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.



Tinsel & Treats (4 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* After school during the last 2 weeks of school


Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.



Tinsel & Treats (5 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* After school during the last 2 weeks of school


Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.



Tinsel & Treats (6 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Martinez & Sra. Rewa


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend.

* After school during the last 2 weeks of school


Students will stay after school for a one hour party. We will have clip-in tinsel, glitter tattoos, and treats! Color pages, music, and fun.



Jewelry/Keychain Making and Snacks (1 of 4)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt


* 4 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* Last week of May


Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!

Jewelry/Keychain Making and Snacks (2 of 4)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt


* 4 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* Last week of May


Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!

Jewelry/Keychain Making and Snacks (3 of 4)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt


* 4 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* Last week of May


Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!

Jewelry/Keychain Making and Snacks (4 of 4)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Srta. Hatfield & Srta. DeWitt


* 4 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* Last week of May


Enjoy snack and make some fun creations with Srta. Hatfield and Srta. DeWitt!

Pizza, Pop & Paint (1 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Lindemer & Sra. Siereveld


* 2 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* In May during lunch time


Join Sra. Lindemer and Sra. Siereveld for a fun lunch experience with pizza, pop and painting while we rock to POP music. :) We will provide canvases, paint, pizza and pop for students as well as airbrush paint temporary tattoos.

Pizza, Pop & Paint (2 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Lindemer & Sra. Siereveld


* 2 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* In May during lunch time


Join Sra. Lindemer and Sra. Siereveld for a fun lunch experience with pizza, pop and painting while we rock to POP music. :) We will provide canvases, paint, pizza and pop for students as well as airbrush paint temporary tattoos.

Tacos & Jarritos (1 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto


* 2 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* In May


After school taco fun at Tia Juana's with Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto!

Parents will need to drop off/pick up at restaurant. Parents may join if they wish to stay. Student meals will be covered by teachers

Tacos & Jarritos (2 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto


* 2 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* In May


After school taco fun at Tia Juana's with Sra. Coles & Sra. Barazoto!

Parents will need to drop off/pick up at restaurant. Parents may join if they wish to stay. Student meals will be covered by teachers

Donuts in the AM (1 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* Before school, Last week in May


Start the day with Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez enjoying a donut with one friend.


Donuts in the AM (2 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* Before school, Last week in May


Start the day with Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez enjoying a donut with one friend.


Donuts in the AM (3 of 6)
$5

Starting bid

Sponsored by Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez


* 6 winners

* Each winner brings 1 friend

* Before school, Last week in May


Start the day with Sra. Weeks & Sra. Ramirez enjoying a donut with one friend.


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