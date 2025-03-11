Silent Auction - Round 2!

[Arts] Palo Alto Players Jersey Boys Tickets - 2 Tickets
$35
Starting bid
Palo Alto Players is the home for creating exceptional theatre experiences that inspire, entertain, and enrich the lives of our local artists and audiences. They are offering 2 tickets (valued at $130) to either Jersey Boys playing April 18- May 4, 2025 or Sweat playing June 13-29, 2025.
[Arts] Ragazzi Boys Chorus - 4 Tickets
$50
Starting bid
GRAMMY Award-winning Ragazzi Boys Chorus, Silicon Valley, provides outstanding musical education and performance opportunities for boys and young men ages 5 to 18. Four tickets (valued at $212) to the spring 2025 concert. Choose from: 3/15 in Santa Clara, 6/7 in Palo Alto, 6/8 in Belmont.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord has exciting water rides, slides, a relaxing lazy river, & a wave pool. It offers family friendly & thrilling experiences. 2 general admission tickets (valued at $140) come with this package. Valid only on regular operating dates during the 2025 season. No cancellations, refunds, rain checks or exchanges. Redeem by Sept 07, 2025
[Food/Drink] Byington Vineyard & Winery-Tour/Tasting for 10
$75
Starting bid
Byington Vineyard & Winery is offering a winery tour and tasting for 10 people (valued at $350). You will be enjoying a tasting of 5 Byinton wines during your tour of the vineyard. Your tour guide will escort you into their Estate Vinyard where, with a glass in hand, you and your guests will learn about Byington and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Your will also tour their production facility and unique wine cave. During the tour, your guide will present you with a selection of current releases. Located 20 minutes from downtown Los Gatos, Byington Vineyard & Winery is the gem of the Santa Cruz Mountains, sitting on 95 mountainous acres surrounded by redwood forests with a view to the Monterey Bay.
Tasting and tour time is approximately 45 minutes on Saturdays at 12pm, 1:30pm and 3pm. Tour must be reserved in advance.
[Food/Drink] Cooper-Garrod Vineyards- Sip & Stroll for 6
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your closest friends to an exclusive appointment at Saratoga's own Cooper-Garrod Vineyards at Garrod Farms. A small, private winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains Appellation, Cooper-Garrod is nestled in the Saratoga hillsides.
With this stroll-and-sip for 6 package (valued at $350), Cooper-Garrod invites six of you to stroll along the path of winemaking with your friendly and knowledgeable guide. The 1.5-2 hour tour will begin in their Certified Sustainable and Organic Vineyard, where you see the seasonality of the grapevines up close. Then you will circle back to the Crush Pad and Tank Farm, site of important transformations such as vinification at crush and filtering pre-bottling. After that, you would roll along the Barrel Room to experience the rich aromas. And what could possbly cap this all off? A reserved patio table, where six of you would each enjoys a Tasting Flight of your choice to enjoy the results of the grapes' journey!
Optional additions (with fees):
Make a day of it by purchasing packaged small bites from their menu (please note, outside food is not allowed).
For the more adventurous, you can also arrange a group horseback ride with Garrod Farms; the trail goes next to
the vineyards and through the Fremont Older Preserve with sweeping views of Silicon Valley.
Expires 3/8/2026
[Health/Fitness] Holly Roser Fitness Studio - $100 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Exercise in a highly customized personal training program that ensures your success. Work out with a private trainer in our studio, at home, or online. Enjoy a $100 gift card to be used for any training sessions at the Holly Roser Fitness Studio in San Mateo.
[Home] Elephant Town Studio Interiors - 2 Hour Consultation
$75
Starting bid
Elephant Town Studio Interior provides comprehensive service for remodels. They come on board in the project's early conceptual stages, often collaborating with architects, builders, and craftspeople as the project unfolds. ETS is offering a two-hour home design consultation (valued at $240). Expires 6/9/25.
You can view more information here: https://www.elephanttownstudio.com/
[Home] Winward Flowers - Orchid
$100
Starting bid
Windward Flowers is creates luxury artificial flower arrangements. Enjoy a beautiful 25" Phalaenopsis Orchid in a glass vase (valued at $450) with the winning of this item.
[Kids Activities] Silicon Valley Elite Cheer - 3 Classes (B)
$25
Starting bid
Silicon Valley Elite Cheer is a competitive cheerleading gym offering teams, classes, and private lessons. SVEC is offering a three class pack (valued at $99).
[Kids Activities] Silicon Valley Elite Cheer - 3 Classes (C)
$25
Starting bid
Silicon Valley Elite Cheer is a competitive cheerleading gym offering teams, classes, and private lessons. SVEC is offering a three class pack (valued at $99).
[Kids Activities] King's Swim Academy - Spring Classes
$50
Starting bid
Swim Camps are a great way to quickly increase the pace of progress and learning. King's Swim Academy, a leading Bay Area swim school prides themselves on small class sizes and expert instruction to ensure students gain confidence and safety in the water. King's Swimming Academy is offering a week of spring break camp (valued at $223), March 31 to April 4th in the afternoon. Expires April 4, 2025.
[Kids Activities] Gigamind Explorer Ed - 4 Classes (A)
$50
Starting bid
Gigamind Explorer offers Montessori Early Mathematics and Abacus & Mental Arithmetic programs for young learners. Gigamind is offering 4 classes (valued at $200).
[Kids Activities] Gigamind Explorer Ed - 4 Classes (B)
$50
Starting bid
Gigamind Explorer offers Montessori Early Mathematics and Abacus & Mental Arithmetic programs for young learners. Gigamind is offering 4 classes (valued at $200).
[Kids Activities] Gigamind Explorer Ed - 4 Classes (C)
$50
Starting bid
Gigamind Explorer offers Montessori Early Mathematics and Abacus & Mental Arithmetic programs for young learners. Gigamind is offering 4 classes (valued at $200).
[Kids Activities] Gigamind Explorer Ed - 4 Classes (D)
$50
Starting bid
Gigamind Explorer offers Montessori Early Mathematics and Abacus & Mental Arithmetic programs for young learners. Gigamind is offering 4 classes (valued at $200).
[Kids Activities] Gigamind Explorer Ed - 4 Classes (E)
$50
Starting bid
Gigamind Explorer offers Montessori Early Mathematics and Abacus & Mental Arithmetic programs for young learners. Gigamind is offering 4 classes (valued at $200).
[Kids Activities] Kumon Foster City Beach Park - 1 Month (B)
$75
Starting bid
Boost your kids' math and reading skills in as little as 30 minutes per subject a day. Kids in Kumon advance step by step, at their own pace, in math, reading and writing. Kumon - Foster City Beach Park is offering new customers 1 kid, for 1 subject, for 1 month (valued at $290). Expires 12/2025
Boost your kids' math and reading skills in as little as 30 minutes per subject a day. Kids in Kumon advance step by step, at their own pace, in math, reading and writing. Kumon - Crystal Springs is offering new customers 1 kid, for 1 subject, for 1 month (valued at $290). Expires 12/2025
Boost your kids' math and reading skills in as little as 30 minutes per subject a day. Kids in Kumon advance step by step, at their own pace, in math, reading and writing. Kumon - Crystal Springs is offering new customers 1 kid, for 1 subject, for 1 month (valued at $290). Expires 12/2025
Boost your kids' math and reading skills in as little as 30 minutes per subject a day. Kids in Kumon advance step by step, at their own pace, in math, reading and writing. Kumon - Crystal Springs is offering new customers 1 kid, for 1 subject, for 1 month (valued at $290). Expires 12/2025
[Kids Activities] BBK - 2 Week & $100 Off (A)
$75
Starting bid
Today's youth face challenges like isolation and uncertainty. At BBK, they believe in the power of the performing arts to build healthy bodies and minds, instill discipline, foster teamwork, and develop creative problem-solving skills. BKK is offering a 2 week introduction of group performance and $100 off tuition (valued at $300). Expires July 2025.
[Kids Activities] BBK - 2 Week & $100 Off (B)
$75
Starting bid
Today's youth face challenges like isolation and uncertainty. At BBK, they believe in the power of the performing arts to build healthy bodies and minds, instill discipline, foster teamwork, and develop creative problem-solving skills. BKK is offering a 2 week introduction of group performance and $100 off tuition (valued at $300). Expires July 2025.
[Kids Activities] WuKong Chinese Learning - 20 Courses (A)
$75
Starting bid
WuKong Chinese focuses on providing online education solutions for children aged 3-18 worldwide. WuKong Chinese Learning is offering 1 pack of 20 courses (valued at $299). No expiration.
[Kids Activities] WuKong Chinese Learning - 20 Courses (B)
$75
Starting bid
WuKong Chinese focuses on providing online education solutions for children aged 3-18 worldwide. WuKong Chinese Learning is offering 3 pack of 20 courses (valued at $299). No expiration.
[Kids Activities] WuKong Chinese Learning - 20 Courses (C)
$75
Starting bid
WuKong Chinese focuses on providing online education solutions for children aged 3-18 worldwide. WuKong Chinese Learning is offering 3 pack of 20 courses (valued at $299). No expiration.
[Kids Activities] WuKong Chinese Learning - 40 Courses
$150
Starting bid
WuKong Chinese focuses on providing online education solutions for children aged 3-18 worldwide. WuKong Chinese Learning is offering 1 pack of 40 courses (valued at $599). No expiration.
[Kids Activities] Team Tigers Taekwondo Academy - 1 Month
$75
Starting bid
The ultimate goal of any traditional martial arts is to develop ones's character through traning all aspects of the martial arts; physical, mental and spiritual. At Team Tigers Taekwondo Academy, we emphasize those values in our classes and our mission is to teach Taekwondo with high standards for all ages and levels. Team Tigers Taekwondo Academy is offering 1 month of registration plus uniform (valued at $320). This is only valid for one student and cannot be shared. No expiration.
[Kids Activities] Glorious Academy - Birthday Party
$150
Starting bid
Glorious Academy offers Preschool, Infant care, Afterschool Mandarin/English Bilingual and Roller Skating Enrichments.
Glorious Academy is offering 1 Birthday Party (valued at $600). The party includes 2 hours of private use of the facilities and 15 kids. Additional kids for extra cost. No expiration date.
Glorious Academy offers Preschool, Infant care, Afterschool Mandarin/English Bilingual and Roller Skating Enrichments.
[Kids Activities] Glorious Academy - 12 Classes
$150
Starting bid
Glorious Academy offers Preschool, Infant care, Afterschool Mandarin/English Bilingual and Roller Skating Enrichments.
Glorious Academy is offering 12 classes (valued at $600), can be shared amongst siblings and friends. No expiration date.
Glorious Academy offers Preschool, Infant care, Afterschool Mandarin/English Bilingual and Roller Skating Enrichments.
[Kids Activities] Mathnasium - 1 Month
$150
Starting bid
For decades the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math. They build a foundation for math mastery through deep understanding by starting with what they already know, addressing any learning gaps, expanding their mathematical thinking, and adding new concepts in sequence. Mathnasium is offering 1 month math education (valued at $659). 1 hour session, 2x a week. Kinder - Algebra 2 Only. Non transferable/non refundable. Expires March 31, 2026.
[Summer Camp] Avid4 Adventure - $100 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Avid4Adventure launches kids, from the beginners to the outdoorsy, into a lifetime of outdoor adventure. Explore our camp variety from day to overnight options & find the one best for your child. Avid4 Adventure is offering a $100 Gift Card.
[Summer Camp] Bay Area Kids Camp - 1 Week
$150
Starting bid
Bay Area Kids Camp is a mobile, outdoor adventure camp offered during summer and school holidays. Each week we will explore a different nature preserve, and spend time hiking in the woods, climbing trees, and exploring tide pools, ponds, and creeks. Bay Area Kids Camp is offering one week of camp (valued at $595). Expires Mid-August 2025
[Arts] CalColor Academy - $100 off
$25
Starting bid
As the largest professional art school in the San Francisco Bay Area, CalColor Academy is passionate about innovative curriculum design in visual arts teaching. Classes are
available in Belmont, Cupertino, Mountain View, San Jose, Fremont or Newark. This gift certificate is valid for any new student, offering $100 off registration. No expiration.
As the largest professional art school in the San Francisco Bay Area, CalColor Academy is passionate about innovative curriculum design in visual arts teaching. Classes are
At CodeREV Kids, campers will create their own unique apps, video games, websites, mods for Minecraft, and even build and program robots at our unique summer camps. Whatever they can dream, we teach campers to make. We even teach math using Minecraft with our groundbreaking class, MathCraft! We also have fun outdoor camp games and plenty of off-tech activities every day. Certificate is valid for in-person or virtual camps (valued at $679).
