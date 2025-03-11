Silent Auction - Round 2!

Treat yourself and your closest friends to an exclusive appointment at Saratoga's own Cooper-Garrod Vineyards at Garrod Farms. A small, private winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains Appellation, Cooper-Garrod is nestled in the Saratoga hillsides. With this stroll-and-sip for 6 package (valued at $350), Cooper-Garrod invites six of you to stroll along the path of winemaking with your friendly and knowledgeable guide. The 1.5-2 hour tour will begin in their Certified Sustainable and Organic Vineyard, where you see the seasonality of the grapevines up close. Then you will circle back to the Crush Pad and Tank Farm, site of important transformations such as vinification at crush and filtering pre-bottling. After that, you would roll along the Barrel Room to experience the rich aromas. And what could possbly cap this all off? A reserved patio table, where six of you would each enjoys a Tasting Flight of your choice to enjoy the results of the grapes' journey! Optional additions (with fees): Make a day of it by purchasing packaged small bites from their menu (please note, outside food is not allowed). For the more adventurous, you can also arrange a group horseback ride with Garrod Farms; the trail goes next to the vineyards and through the Fremont Older Preserve with sweeping views of Silicon Valley. Expires 3/8/2026

