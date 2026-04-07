SAS Silent Auction 2026: EXPERIENCES

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Winner and 3 friends enjoy lunch with Mrs. Doyle on a mutually agreed upon date. Winner please contact Mrs. Doyle
Starting bid
Winner will get to have Sparty the bearded dragon AT THEIR HOUSE while Mrs. Brouwers is away for vacation 7/30-8/6! Auction available to student in any grade. Winner, please contact Mrs. Brouwers. Winner‘s family will be given direction on how to best care for and love dear Sparty
Starting bid
This is for the first row behind the graduates on the Blessed Mother Side for the Class of 2026.
Winner please contact Mrs. Fabii
Starting bid
This is for the first row behind the graduates on the St Joseph's Side for the Class of 2026.
Winner please contact Mrs. Fabii
Starting bid
2 spots will be reserved for you near the church AND near the exit. Winner plesae contact Mrs. Fabii
Starting bid
6 Front Row Seats for the graduating current Kindergarten Class.
Winner please contact your Kindergarten teacher
Starting bid
6 front row seats for the December 2026 Kindergarten Christmas show (CURRENT PRE-K CLASS)
Winner please save record/receipt and notify your child's Kindergarten teacher in November/Early December 2026
Starting bid
winning family will have all text books of active SAS students covered for the 2026/27 school year
Starting bid
Winner and 3 friends get to go to the Sweet Spot! (St. Alban's) for an unforgettable outing during a school day on a coordinated date. Winner please contact Mrs. Doyle
Starting bid
Winner and 3 friends will stay after school for a pizza party/dance party on a date coordinated by the winner. On a full or a half day.
Winner please contact Mrs. Avellino
Starting bid
Winner and 2 friends enjoy a special play date with Miss Walsh - flexible date, time, location TBD
Winner please contact Miss Walsh
Starting bid
Winner and 3 friends (any grade) - my classroom the last week of school
Winner please contact Miss Thomas
Starting bid
The winner and 3 friends will build Legos to take home, enjoy pizza for lunch, and dessert. This will be hosted by Mrs. Erdlen and Mrs. Miner. Winner please notify Mrs. Erdlen and Mrs. Miner
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For grades 4- 8th students and 3 friends. The party will include pizza, dessert, and music during lunchtime. Hosted by Señora Adriana Winner please contact Señora Adriana
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The winner will get to help Mrs. Giosa & Miss Gower host the water ice party on the Tot Lot.
Winner please notify Mrs. Giosa and Miss Gower
Starting bid
The winner will get to help Mrs. Gualtieri and Mrs. Capetola host the water ice party on the Tot Lot.
Winner please notify Mrs. Gualtieri and Mrs. Capetola
Starting bid
The winner will get 6 reserved front row seats for the Pre-K closing ceremony for this year's Pre-K Class.
Winner please notify your Pre-K teacher
Starting bid
This is for INCOMNG Pre-K students. 6 reserved front row seats.
Winner please save record/receipt and notify your child's Kindergarten teacher in November/Early December 2026
Starting bid
The winner and 3 friends will enjoy pizza and water ice on the lawn provided by Miss Howe, on a date coordinated by Miss Howe and the winner.
Winner please contact Miss Howe
Starting bid
Kindergarten winner and 2 friends will meet Mrs. Ellis at the park for fun and a special treat on a mutually agreed upon date/time, location TBD
Winner please notify Mrs. Ellis
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