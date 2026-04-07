St Anastasia Church

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St Anastasia Church

About this event

Sales closed

SAS Silent Auction 2026: EXPERIENCES

Pick-up location

See experience details

Lunch with Mrs. Doyle & Mrs. Strehlau item
Lunch with Mrs. Doyle & Mrs. Strehlau
$25

Starting bid

Winner and 3 friends enjoy lunch with Mrs. Doyle on a mutually agreed upon date. Winner please contact Mrs. Doyle

A week with SPARTY! item
A week with SPARTY! item
A week with SPARTY!
$50

Starting bid

Winner will get to have Sparty the bearded dragon AT THEIR HOUSE while Mrs. Brouwers is away for vacation 7/30-8/6! Auction available to student in any grade. Winner, please contact Mrs. Brouwers. Winner‘s family will be given direction on how to best care for and love dear Sparty

8th Grade Grad Seats: Blessed Mother side item
8th Grade Grad Seats: Blessed Mother side
$100

Starting bid

This is for the first row behind the graduates on the Blessed Mother Side for the Class of 2026.
Winner please contact Mrs. Fabii

8th Grade Grad Seats: St. Joseph's side item
8th Grade Grad Seats: St. Joseph's side
$100

Starting bid

This is for the first row behind the graduates on the St Joseph's Side for the Class of 2026.
Winner please contact Mrs. Fabii

8th Grade Grad 2026 - 2 spots item
8th Grade Grad 2026 - 2 spots
$50

Starting bid

2 spots will be reserved for you near the church AND near the exit. Winner plesae contact Mrs. Fabii

6 Front Row Seats for K Closing Show 2026 item
6 Front Row Seats for K Closing Show 2026
$75

Starting bid

6 Front Row Seats for the graduating current Kindergarten Class.
Winner please contact your Kindergarten teacher

6 Front Row Seats to Kindergarten Christmas Show 2026 item
6 Front Row Seats to Kindergarten Christmas Show 2026
$50

Starting bid

6 front row seats for the December 2026 Kindergarten Christmas show (CURRENT PRE-K CLASS)
Winner please save record/receipt and notify your child's Kindergarten teacher in November/Early December 2026

Mrs. Barnes has you COVERED item
Mrs. Barnes has you COVERED
$50

Starting bid

winning family will have all text books of active SAS students covered for the 2026/27 school year

Sweet Spot Outing w/ Mrs. Doyle & Mrs. Strehlau item
Sweet Spot Outing w/ Mrs. Doyle & Mrs. Strehlau
$75

Starting bid

Winner and 3 friends get to go to the Sweet Spot! (St. Alban's) for an unforgettable outing during a school day on a coordinated date. Winner please contact Mrs. Doyle

Pizza and Play with Mrs. Avellino item
Pizza and Play with Mrs. Avellino
$50

Starting bid

Winner and 3 friends will stay after school for a pizza party/dance party on a date coordinated by the winner. On a full or a half day.
Winner please contact Mrs. Avellino

Summer Playdate with Miss Walsh item
Summer Playdate with Miss Walsh
$50

Starting bid

Winner and 2 friends enjoy a special play date with Miss Walsh - flexible date, time, location TBD
Winner please contact Miss Walsh

Dance Party with Miss Thomas item
Dance Party with Miss Thomas
$50

Starting bid

Winner and 3 friends (any grade) - my classroom the last week of school
Winner please contact Miss Thomas

Legos & Lunch in the Library item
Legos & Lunch in the Library
$75

Starting bid

The winner and 3 friends will build Legos to take home, enjoy pizza for lunch, and dessert. This will be hosted by Mrs. Erdlen and Mrs. Miner. Winner please notify Mrs. Erdlen and Mrs. Miner

Spanish Room Pizza Lunch item
Spanish Room Pizza Lunch
$50

Starting bid

For grades 4- 8th students and 3 friends. The party will include pizza, dessert, and music during lunchtime. Hosted by Señora Adriana Winner please contact Señora Adriana

Pre School Water Ice Party: Giosa/Gower item
Pre School Water Ice Party: Giosa/Gower
$40

Starting bid

The winner will get to help Mrs. Giosa & Miss Gower host the water ice party on the Tot Lot.
Winner please notify Mrs. Giosa and Miss Gower

Preschool Water Ice Party: Gualtieri/Capetola item
Preschool Water Ice Party: Gualtieri/Capetola
$40

Starting bid

The winner will get to help Mrs. Gualtieri and Mrs. Capetola host the water ice party on the Tot Lot.
Winner please notify Mrs. Gualtieri and Mrs. Capetola

PreK Closing Ceremony Front row Seats item
PreK Closing Ceremony Front row Seats
$75

Starting bid

The winner will get 6 reserved front row seats for the Pre-K closing ceremony for this year's Pre-K Class.
Winner please notify your Pre-K teacher

PreK Baby Jesus Christmas Show: Reserved seats for 2026 Show item
PreK Baby Jesus Christmas Show: Reserved seats for 2026 Show
$50

Starting bid

This is for INCOMNG Pre-K students. 6 reserved front row seats.

Winner please save record/receipt and notify your child's Kindergarten teacher in November/Early December 2026

Lunch on the Lawn with Miss Howe item
Lunch on the Lawn with Miss Howe
$50

Starting bid

The winner and 3 friends will enjoy pizza and water ice on the lawn provided by Miss Howe, on a date coordinated by Miss Howe and the winner.
Winner please contact Miss Howe

An Afternoon at the Park with Mrs. Ellis item
An Afternoon at the Park with Mrs. Ellis
$75

Starting bid

Kindergarten winner and 2 friends will meet Mrs. Ellis at the park for fun and a special treat on a mutually agreed upon date/time, location TBD
Winner please notify Mrs. Ellis

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