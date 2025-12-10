Hosted by

The Aina Institute

About this event

Silent Auction Second Chance!

Pick-up location

TBD, Contact Kirsten at (808) 358-4286

Ceramic Teapot item
Ceramic Teapot
$20

Starting bid

Antique Cloisonné Urn item
Antique Cloisonné Urn item
Antique Cloisonné Urn
$30

Starting bid

Stamped on bottom

Ceramic ducks item
Ceramic ducks item
Ceramic ducks item
Ceramic ducks
$20

Starting bid

Set of 3 ceramic duck figurines. The largest is about 10 inches tall

Antique Limoge Pitcher item
Antique Limoge Pitcher item
Antique Limoge Pitcher
$50

Starting bid

French 12' tall with a 6 inch bottom

Life Coaching item
Life Coaching
$300

Starting bid

Three hours of virtual coaching sessions (which could be done in three hours or six half-hour sessions) with seasoned coach Bob Davis, market value is $675

Contact Bob at:

Kahuku Farms Grand Tour item
Kahuku Farms Grand Tour
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 4 seats on the Kahuku Farms

Grand Farm Tour - a value of $300.  

Formal Evening Gown item
Formal Evening Gown item
Formal Evening Gown
$60

Starting bid

Women's A-Line Chiffon Lace Mother of the Bride Dress Formal Full Length Evening Gown with Sleeves, size 8/9

Rose Gold Mexican Ring item
Rose Gold Mexican Ring item
Rose Gold Mexican Ring
$1,000

Starting bid

18 karat rose gold and green gold ring Size 7.5 appraised at $4,000. Ring consists of a hand made rectangular, multi layered ring measuring 22 x 12.4mm at the top, with a shank measuring 2.7mm wide. The top of the ring transitions to the shank with rhomboid-shaped decorative pieces. The top is constructed with layers of tubes with decorative sheets of alternating gold colors. The ring is stamped 18k and has an overall weight of 9.9 grams. The value of the weight in gold alone is $1,000

Porcelain Serving Dish item
Porcelain Serving Dish
$20

Starting bid

Vintage, Blue Lotus Flower

Hand Made Umbrellas item
Hand Made Umbrellas
$40

Starting bid

One Blue and one yellow decorative print sun umbrella each with bamboo shaft & handles--for sun protection only.

Vintage Lauhala Papale item
Vintage Lauhala Papale item
Vintage Lauhala Papale item
Vintage Lauhala Papale
$45

Starting bid

Beautifully handcrafted tightly woven, fedora style, size is 22 inches

Vintage Lauhala Hat item
Vintage Lauhala Hat item
Vintage Lauhala Hat
$45

Starting bid

This beautifully handcrafted fedora style, is a bit larger, size is 22.5 inches

Mikasa Porcelain Settings item
Mikasa Porcelain Settings item
Mikasa Porcelain Settings item
Mikasa Porcelain Settings
$30

Starting bid

Vintage Bob Van Allen for Mikasa Metro L9175 Sketchbook 1 Serving Plate, and six place settings (dinner plate, dessert plate and bowl)

Hand Crafted Dinner Ware item
Hand Crafted Dinner Ware
$50

Starting bid

4 Place settings including 4 dinner plates, 4 dessert plates, 4 salad bowls, and 4 mugs hand made by local potter Bob McWilliams.

Antique Crystal Bowl item
Antique Crystal Bowl item
Antique Crystal Bowl
$50

Starting bid

Large vintage crystal serving bowl

Small Vintage Cut Glass Bowl item
Small Vintage Cut Glass Bowl
$25

Starting bid

Camp Mokuleia Memorabilia item
Camp Mokuleia Memorabilia item
Camp Mokuleia Memorabilia
$30

Starting bid

One of a kind Camp Mokule`ia tote bag, mug and note book created for this auction featuring photos by Kirsten B. Turner, and Bishop's cottage original oil painting by local artist Spencer Chang, art is 11 X 8 inches.

Camp Mokule`ia Beach Front item
Camp Mokule`ia Beach Front
$30

Starting bid

16x20 framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner of the bay fronting Camp Mokule`ia lodge and cabins

2 nights Ocean View Room item
2 nights Ocean View Room item
2 nights Ocean View Room
$700

Starting bid

Market Value $2050

Rocky Shore Painting item
Rocky Shore Painting item
Rocky Shore Painting
$400

Starting bid

Original oil painting by Hawaii born artist: Helen M Cassidy (1900-1985) , art is 20 x 16

https://www.askart.com/artist/Helen_Cassidy/11206677/Helen_Cassidy.aspx

Yosemite Photograph item
Yosemite Photograph
$25

Starting bid

Photographer: Ansel Adams gray metal and glass framed poster , 18 x 15

Sunrise Hula Dancer Photograph item
Sunrise Hula Dancer Photograph
$50

Starting bid

Solid Koa and glass framed photo of Sweet Heart Rock, Manele Bay, Lanai is 12 X 16

Po`ole Pohaku Painting item
Po`ole Pohaku Painting item
Po`ole Pohaku Painting
$500

Starting bid

Original Watercolor by Artist Richard Nelson matted art is 22 X 14

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct2dJbVPW6L/


https://dicknelsoncolor.com/

Nicaraguan Poster item
Nicaraguan Poster
$250

Starting bid

Original 1980 Nicaraguan Revolution Poster 20 X 28

Captain Cook's Arrival Painting item
Captain Cook's Arrival Painting item
Captain Cook's Arrival Painting
$100

Starting bid

Giclee signed by Artist Raymond Massey, Art is 27 X 20

Koolau Painting item
Koolau Painting
$500

Starting bid

Giclée by artist Gary Reed, Double solid Koa wood and glass frame 42 X 23 (art is 34 X 14)

Makapu`u Painting item
Makapu`u Painting item
Makapu`u Painting
$300

Starting bid

Framed Original oil painting by Vicky Snyder, art is 23x17

Ulupo Heiau Painting item
Ulupo Heiau Painting
$500

Starting bid

Original oil painting by Mark Brown, wood frame, art is 36 X 24

https://www.marknbrownfineart.com/


Grass House Etching item
Grass House Etching item
Grass House Etching item
Grass House Etching
$2,000

Starting bid

Black enamel and glass framed John Kelly dry point black and white etching print, art is 7 x 6 inch, circa 1930

https://www.kellyarthi.com/bw-sales-gallery

Popoia Vista Photograph item
Popoia Vista Photograph
$25

Starting bid

Metal and glass framed photograph of the view of Mokapu Peninsula from Popoia (Flat Island) by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14

Kaiaka Bay Beach Photograph item
Kaiaka Bay Beach Photograph
$25

Starting bid

Wood and glass framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner, 11X`4

Shimmering Mokule`ia Photo item
Shimmering Mokule`ia Photo
$25

Starting bid

Wood and glass framed floating photograph by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14

Mythical Hawk item
Mythical Hawk
$200

Starting bid

Koa wood and glass framed One of a Kind digital painting by Hawaii born illustrator and author Lisa Manuzak, 16 X 20 (art is 8 X 10)

https://www.lisawileyart.com/about

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