Silent Auction Second Chance!

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About this event
TBD, Contact Kirsten at (808) 358-4286
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Stamped on bottom
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Set of 3 ceramic duck figurines. The largest is about 10 inches tall
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French 12' tall with a 6 inch bottom
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Three hours of virtual coaching sessions (which could be done in three hours or six half-hour sessions) with seasoned coach Bob Davis, market value is $675
Contact Bob at:
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Gift certificate for 4 seats on the Kahuku Farms
Grand Farm Tour - a value of $300.
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Women's A-Line Chiffon Lace Mother of the Bride Dress Formal Full Length Evening Gown with Sleeves, size 8/9
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18 karat rose gold and green gold ring Size 7.5 appraised at $4,000. Ring consists of a hand made rectangular, multi layered ring measuring 22 x 12.4mm at the top, with a shank measuring 2.7mm wide. The top of the ring transitions to the shank with rhomboid-shaped decorative pieces. The top is constructed with layers of tubes with decorative sheets of alternating gold colors. The ring is stamped 18k and has an overall weight of 9.9 grams. The value of the weight in gold alone is $1,000
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Vintage, Blue Lotus Flower
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One Blue and one yellow decorative print sun umbrella each with bamboo shaft & handles--for sun protection only.
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Beautifully handcrafted tightly woven, fedora style, size is 22 inches
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This beautifully handcrafted fedora style, is a bit larger, size is 22.5 inches
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Vintage Bob Van Allen for Mikasa Metro L9175 Sketchbook 1 Serving Plate, and six place settings (dinner plate, dessert plate and bowl)
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4 Place settings including 4 dinner plates, 4 dessert plates, 4 salad bowls, and 4 mugs hand made by local potter Bob McWilliams.
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Large vintage crystal serving bowl
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One of a kind Camp Mokule`ia tote bag, mug and note book created for this auction featuring photos by Kirsten B. Turner, and Bishop's cottage original oil painting by local artist Spencer Chang, art is 11 X 8 inches.
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16x20 framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner of the bay fronting Camp Mokule`ia lodge and cabins
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Market Value $2050
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Original oil painting by Hawaii born artist: Helen M Cassidy (1900-1985) , art is 20 x 16
https://www.askart.com/artist/Helen_Cassidy/11206677/Helen_Cassidy.aspx
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Photographer: Ansel Adams gray metal and glass framed poster , 18 x 15
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Solid Koa and glass framed photo of Sweet Heart Rock, Manele Bay, Lanai is 12 X 16
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Original Watercolor by Artist Richard Nelson matted art is 22 X 14
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct2dJbVPW6L/
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Original 1980 Nicaraguan Revolution Poster 20 X 28
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Giclee signed by Artist Raymond Massey, Art is 27 X 20
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Giclée by artist Gary Reed, Double solid Koa wood and glass frame 42 X 23 (art is 34 X 14)
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Framed Original oil painting by Vicky Snyder, art is 23x17
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Black enamel and glass framed John Kelly dry point black and white etching print, art is 7 x 6 inch, circa 1930
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Metal and glass framed photograph of the view of Mokapu Peninsula from Popoia (Flat Island) by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14
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Wood and glass framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner, 11X`4
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Wood and glass framed floating photograph by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14
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Koa wood and glass framed One of a Kind digital painting by Hawaii born illustrator and author Lisa Manuzak, 16 X 20 (art is 8 X 10)
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