Colorado Springs Ladies Events
Colorado Springs Ladies Events has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Colorado Springs Ladies Events

Hosted by

Colorado Springs Ladies Events

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA

The Doggy Bag item
The Doggy Bag
$40

Starting bid

Dog Car Seat

Carpet Rake for Hair Removal

Portable Dog Water Bottle

Washable Bed for up to 20 lbs


Value $99.00

The Cat's Meow item
The Cat's Meow
$18

Starting bid

Cat Christmas Outfit

Cat Toy Bundle

Washable Bed for up to 15lbs


Value $43.00

Family Game Night 8+ item
Family Game Night 8+
$32

Starting bid

Ticket to Ride

Runs in the Family 8+

Jenna

Gutter Games - Christmas


Value $79.00

Family Fun Pack 6+ item
Family Fun Pack 6+
$29

Starting bid

Kids vs Parents 4+

Ticket to Ride 6+

Gutter Games - Christmas

3 in 1 Vintage Giant Checkers


Value $72.00

The Perfect Bake item
The Perfect Bake
$25

Starting bid

Ultimate Baking Cookbook

Afternoon 39 piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

Afternoon Knife Set

Silicone Baking Mat

Parchment Paper


Value $61.00

Kitchen Basket item
Kitchen Basket
$21

Starting bid

Ultimate Baking Cookbook

Baking "Queen" Apron

Magnetic Measuring Tool Set

Gingerbread Plush Boy & Girl


Value $51.00

Snow Globe Town item
Snow Globe Town
$10

Starting bid

Brad Paisley's Signed Snow Globe Town Album

Snowman Snowglobe


Value $32.00

Snow Globe Town 2 item
Snow Globe Town 2
$10

Starting bid

Brad Paisley's Signed Snow Globe Town Album Snowman Snowglobe Value $32.00

I'm a Reindeer Teapot... item
I'm a Reindeer Teapot...
$10

Starting bid

Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Reindeer Teapot


Estimated Value $25

I'm a Snowman Teapot... item
I'm a Snowman Teapot...
$10

Starting bid

Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Snowman Teapot Estimated Value $25

I'm a Santa Teapot... item
I'm a Santa Teapot...
$10

Starting bid

Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Santa Teapot Estimated Value $25

The Perfect Mix item
The Perfect Mix
$25

Starting bid

Beats Pill

Beats Pill Carrying Case


Value $60.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!