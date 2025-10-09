Silent Auction 2025

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA
Starting bid
Dog Car Seat
Carpet Rake for Hair Removal
Portable Dog Water Bottle
Washable Bed for up to 20 lbs
Value $99.00
Starting bid
Cat Christmas Outfit
Cat Toy Bundle
Washable Bed for up to 15lbs
Value $43.00
Starting bid
Ticket to Ride
Runs in the Family 8+
Jenna
Gutter Games - Christmas
Value $79.00
Starting bid
Kids vs Parents 4+
Ticket to Ride 6+
Gutter Games - Christmas
3 in 1 Vintage Giant Checkers
Value $72.00
Starting bid
Ultimate Baking Cookbook
Afternoon 39 piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Afternoon Knife Set
Silicone Baking Mat
Parchment Paper
Value $61.00
Starting bid
Ultimate Baking Cookbook
Baking "Queen" Apron
Magnetic Measuring Tool Set
Gingerbread Plush Boy & Girl
Value $51.00
Starting bid
Brad Paisley's Signed Snow Globe Town Album
Snowman Snowglobe
Value $32.00
Starting bid
Starting bid
Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Reindeer Teapot
Estimated Value $25
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beats Pill
Beats Pill Carrying Case
Value $60.00
