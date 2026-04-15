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About this event

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Silent Auction Singing and Swinging Luau

22 inch Handmade Drinking Horn with Leather Strap item
22 inch Handmade Drinking Horn with Leather Strap
$20

Starting bid

Value $250-300

Handmade by local volunteer and advocate Boots Among Trees, this drinking horn is a one of kiind!!!

This piece comes from a Texas Longhorn, which gives it is size and was donated by a rancher from Lower Brule Tribe. Its interior is treated with food grade epoxy so it is safe for drinking and easy to clead. The strap is a 32 inch long dyed stitched leather piece.

Boots is an Asatru Volva, a faith leader position that is charged with making ritual items items for practiioners of their faith. Horns have been used a drinking vessels for thousands of years. Carry this piece of human history with pride!


Professional Headshot by Maddie Peschong item
Professional Headshot by Maddie Peschong
$20

Starting bid

value $350

Professional Headshot at White Space Studio with Maddie Peschong Photograhpy, one outfit and five retouched images

Donated by Maddie Peschong

https://www.maddiepeschong.com/

Duster item
Duster
$20

Starting bid

Value $200

A lightweight and durable overcoat designed to protect dust, rain and the element. Historically essential for cowboys and pioneers in the 1880s American West.

4 Pride themed dish towels item
4 Pride themed dish towels
$5

Starting bid

Value $30

4 custom made dish towels made Rainbow Acres


For your custom t-shirt or other items, Mark at https://www.maddiepeschong.com/

Pride Proud Fearless Large t-shirt item
Pride Proud Fearless Large t-shirt
$5

Starting bid

value $20

Show Off your Pride with custom made t-shirt from Rainbow Acres


For your custom t-shirt or other items, Mark at https://www.maddiepeschong.com/

Pride Proud Fearless Tumbler item
Pride Proud Fearless Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

value $20

Show off your Pride with this tumbler custom made by Rainbow Acres


For your custom t-shirt or other items, Mark at https://www.maddiepeschong.com/

Kry-Style Art item
Kry-Style Art
$5

Starting bid

value $30

2 custom made coffee mugs from Kry-Styl Art


Check Krystal other amazing work https://kry-style-art.square.site/

Remedy Brewing glasses and $25 gift card item
Remedy Brewing glasses and $25 gift card
$5

Starting bid

value $40

stop in at Remedy Brewing enjoy some microbrew beer and food off the menu. Or pick up cans of your favorite beers and enjoy at home in your beer glasses


thank you to Remdey Brewing Company for being a support of the communtiy

https://www.remedybrewco.com/

$25 Monk Gift Card item
$25 Monk Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

value $25

Stop in at Monks Alehouse, where you can pick from several microbrew beers available on tap


https://monks-sf.com/

R-Wines gift card and Rabbit wine open kit item
R-Wines gift card and Rabbit wine open kit
$5

Starting bid

value 55

Stop in at R-Wines, enjoy an award winning Italian meal. On your way out, pick up a bottle for home. Once home, you can open your bottle with your 8 piece Rabbit electric wine set


Rabbit wine set donated by member of the community

Stop in and check out the wide selection of wines

https://www.rwinebar.com/

Air Popcorn Popper and 3 DVDs item
Air Popcorn Popper and 3 DVDs
$5

Starting bid

value $50

Enjoy some freshly pop popcorn while watching Sandlot, League of Their Own,


Donated by members of the community

Queen on the Scene enamel pins item
Queen on the Scene enamel pins
$5

Starting bid

value 75

Enjoy a variety of enamel pins from Queen on the Scene. Keep them all for yourself or feel free to share with friends


Check out the selection of enamel pins

https://queenonthescene.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqApbQCh90g1Mmhjtpoo2ILheuRKFY912ilsxjd_DcJagmhuwos

Transformation Project items item
Transformation Project items
$5

Starting bid

value $80

Variety of items from Transformation Project, including large t-shirt, tote bag, pins, stickers, patch and magazine


check out the incredible work that Transformation Poject does for the community https://www.transformationprojectsd.org/

SEPSA t-shirts item
SEPSA t-shirts
$5

Starting bid

value $30

one large and one medium short sleeve t-shirt with the Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association logo

Donate by SEPSA


Check out the leagues that SEPSA offers https://siouxempirepsa.org/

Pride flag and 2 candles item
Pride flag and 2 candles
$5

Starting bid

value $30

3 ft by 6 ft Pride flag with 2 candles


Donated by member of the community

10 Fast Auto Wash item
10 Fast Auto Wash
$10

Starting bid

value $180

Keep your vehicle clean with 10 automatic wash vouchers from Fast Auto Zone on 43rd and Louise Ave

Vouchers are good until Dec 31, 2028


check out the services that Fast Auto Wash offers

https://fastautowashsd.com/

Car Cleaning by Auto Zone item
Car Cleaning by Auto Zone
$5

Starting bid

value $25

Products to help keep your car clean

5 pack Pro Elite was removal detailing towels

2 quart Meguiar's Gold Class car wash


Donated by Auto Zone at Lake Lorraine, Sioux Falls

1957 Chevy Panel Truck and 2014 Ford Fusion die cast item
1957 Chevy Panel Truck and 2014 Ford Fusion die cast
$5

Starting bid

value $50

1:25 1957 Die Cast Replicate of 1957 Chevy Panel Truck

1:24 2014 Ford Fusion


donated by member of the community

Greek Coffee Table Book item
Greek Coffee Table Book
$5

Starting bid

value $30

2 coffee table books, Book 1 A Treasury of Classical Mythology, Book 2 Titans and Olympians


Donated by member of the community

3D Replicate The Risen Christ item
3D Replicate The Risen Christ
$5

Starting bid

value $50

3D Replicate of The Risen Christ

Made and donated by member of the community

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!