Silent Auction Singing and Swinging Luau

Value $250-300

Handmade by local volunteer and advocate Boots Among Trees, this drinking horn is a one of kiind!!!

This piece comes from a Texas Longhorn, which gives it is size and was donated by a rancher from Lower Brule Tribe. Its interior is treated with food grade epoxy so it is safe for drinking and easy to clead. The strap is a 32 inch long dyed stitched leather piece.

Boots is an Asatru Volva, a faith leader position that is charged with making ritual items items for practiioners of their faith. Horns have been used a drinking vessels for thousands of years. Carry this piece of human history with pride!



