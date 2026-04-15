Silent Auction Singing and Swinging Luau

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Starting bid
Value $250-300
Handmade by local volunteer and advocate Boots Among Trees, this drinking horn is a one of kiind!!!
This piece comes from a Texas Longhorn, which gives it is size and was donated by a rancher from Lower Brule Tribe. Its interior is treated with food grade epoxy so it is safe for drinking and easy to clead. The strap is a 32 inch long dyed stitched leather piece.
Boots is an Asatru Volva, a faith leader position that is charged with making ritual items items for practiioners of their faith. Horns have been used a drinking vessels for thousands of years. Carry this piece of human history with pride!
Starting bid
value $350
Professional Headshot at White Space Studio with Maddie Peschong Photograhpy, one outfit and five retouched images
Donated by Maddie Peschong
Starting bid
Value $200
A lightweight and durable overcoat designed to protect dust, rain and the element. Historically essential for cowboys and pioneers in the 1880s American West.
Starting bid
Value $30
4 custom made dish towels made Rainbow Acres
For your custom t-shirt or other items, Mark at https://www.maddiepeschong.com/
Starting bid
value $20
Show Off your Pride with custom made t-shirt from Rainbow Acres
For your custom t-shirt or other items, Mark at https://www.maddiepeschong.com/
Starting bid
value $20
Show off your Pride with this tumbler custom made by Rainbow Acres
For your custom t-shirt or other items, Mark at https://www.maddiepeschong.com/
Starting bid
value $30
2 custom made coffee mugs from Kry-Styl Art
Check Krystal other amazing work https://kry-style-art.square.site/
Starting bid
value $40
stop in at Remedy Brewing enjoy some microbrew beer and food off the menu. Or pick up cans of your favorite beers and enjoy at home in your beer glasses
thank you to Remdey Brewing Company for being a support of the communtiy
Starting bid
value $25
Stop in at Monks Alehouse, where you can pick from several microbrew beers available on tap
Starting bid
value 55
Stop in at R-Wines, enjoy an award winning Italian meal. On your way out, pick up a bottle for home. Once home, you can open your bottle with your 8 piece Rabbit electric wine set
Rabbit wine set donated by member of the community
Stop in and check out the wide selection of wines
Starting bid
value $50
Enjoy some freshly pop popcorn while watching Sandlot, League of Their Own,
Donated by members of the community
Starting bid
value 75
Enjoy a variety of enamel pins from Queen on the Scene. Keep them all for yourself or feel free to share with friends
Check out the selection of enamel pins
https://queenonthescene.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqApbQCh90g1Mmhjtpoo2ILheuRKFY912ilsxjd_DcJagmhuwos
Starting bid
value $80
Variety of items from Transformation Project, including large t-shirt, tote bag, pins, stickers, patch and magazine
check out the incredible work that Transformation Poject does for the community https://www.transformationprojectsd.org/
Starting bid
value $30
one large and one medium short sleeve t-shirt with the Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association logo
Donate by SEPSA
Check out the leagues that SEPSA offers https://siouxempirepsa.org/
Starting bid
value $30
3 ft by 6 ft Pride flag with 2 candles
Donated by member of the community
Starting bid
value $180
Keep your vehicle clean with 10 automatic wash vouchers from Fast Auto Zone on 43rd and Louise Ave
Vouchers are good until Dec 31, 2028
check out the services that Fast Auto Wash offers
Starting bid
value $25
Products to help keep your car clean
5 pack Pro Elite was removal detailing towels
2 quart Meguiar's Gold Class car wash
Donated by Auto Zone at Lake Lorraine, Sioux Falls
Starting bid
value $50
1:25 1957 Die Cast Replicate of 1957 Chevy Panel Truck
1:24 2014 Ford Fusion
donated by member of the community
Starting bid
value $30
2 coffee table books, Book 1 A Treasury of Classical Mythology, Book 2 Titans and Olympians
Donated by member of the community
Starting bid
value $50
3D Replicate of The Risen Christ
Made and donated by member of the community
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!