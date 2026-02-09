Silent Auction :: Stacy Fowler

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value: $145 - FOUR (4) Miners Alley AnyTime Theater Tickets for Young Audiences. 2026 Shows include: Paul Bunyan and Stories, Cinderella, Juan Bobo's Pig Saves the Farm, Cavemen vs Zombies, The Story of the Nutcracker. - ABC Counseling Mental Health Gift Basket Includes:
Calm coloring book
Colored pencils
Slinky
Pop it
Play-Doh
Bubble timer
Stress cube
Calm crocodile
Kinetic sand sand
Thank you for your donation, ABC Counseling & Miners Alley Performing Arts Center <3
Starting bid
Value: $300
2 x one-month unlimited membership to Unite Fitness, 2 Unite x Yo! Colorado beanies, Yeti XL tumbler and Yeti coffee mug!
Thank you for your donation, Mara Pendergast & Unite Fitness <3
Starting bid
Value: $315
Take a moment for self care.
Includes:
Lemongrass Spa Clementine and Clove body polish (sugar scrub), Room Spray and Foaming Liquid Hand Soap. Delight in the light aromas of citrus essential oils and cinnamon and clove spices. No synthetic fragrances are used! Enjoy a night-time Cloud Creme with Bakuchiol, which is nature's retinol without the harsh side effects. Sit down for a cup of tea and enjoy a puzzle and journal book as well as a moment for yourself. One Session of Return to Ease Rolfing Structural Integration
Thank you for your donation, Jill Breheny & Flynn Vickowski <3
Starting bid
Value: $177
Gallerie Quilt Table Runner Shady Wolf Designs - Faceted Aquamarine and Labradorite, Silverplated Earring and Bracelet (MSRP $100) - Bead Bouquet Pin/Magnet (MSRP $12)
Thank you for your donation, Shady Wolf & Gallerie Quilt <3
Starting bid
Value $117
Yo Colorado Howdy Folks Hat
Yo Colorado Plaid Fleece Button Up (size medium womens)
Thank you for your donation, Yo Colorado <3
Starting bid
Value $300
Package includes: Private yoga class + shopping for up to 15 people. Exclusive discounts, mimosas or wine and so much fun! Thank you for your donation, Alysha Schuring & Theresa Gardner <3
Starting bid
Value $500
Includes: Private shopping event for you and your besties + $100 gift card! Wine and cheese will be provided. Gifts with purchases of $50 or more.
Contact nadine@trulybohotique to book!
*Must have a minimum of 5 people to book event and receive $100 gift card. Cannot be redeemed for cash. No expiration. Thank you for your donation, Nadine Wilson <3
Starting bid
Value: $480
- Two (2) Anytime ticket vouchers to Miner's Alley Performing Arts Center. 2026 shows include: The Odd Couple, Taco Town, My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War, Goodnight Oscar, Pump Boys and Dinettes, TBD Holiday Show - One night stay at the Eddy Hotel: bank king room, breakfast included Thank you for your donation, Eddy Hotel and Miner's Alley Performing Arts Center <3
Starting bid
Value: $325 - 1 year Membership to Golden Women in Business - GWIB tote bag - Complementary coaching session with Deb Starkey. Thank you for your donation, Deb Starkey <3
Starting bid
Value: $150 - Vaia shampoo & Conditioner - $60 gift card to Vaia Salon & Spa - Mary Kay travel roll up bag. Thank you for your donations, Vaia Salon & Spa + Deb Starky <3
Starting bid
Value: $370. - Arbonne gift basket: Certified B Corp., gluten free, vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without harmful ingredients.
Mushroom Powder Daily Defense
Daily super blend of mushrooms that supports your immune system, helps you adapt to stress and support's cognitive function. 5 ingredients only, this blend derived from 100% organic mushrooms.
Reishi for stress, Lion's Mane to help support healthy cognitive function.
Blend with a shake, smoothie bowl, oatmeal, or preferred beverage.
DermResults Solutions Bio cellulose Sheet Mask with Plant Stem Cells Restores bounce and hydration.
Helps skin look plump, smooth, and revitalized. Samples of Energy Fizz, best seller in our nutrition line. Several flavor options. Great to replace your coffee or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, mix with water or in a tea if you prefer. DermResults Solutions Micellar Water. This is 3-1 wonder, tones, hydrates and banishes impurities making it a easy quick cleanse.
Dermresults Solutions Resurfacing Exfoliator This creamy dual action facial polish is the ticket to baby -soft skin!
Targets dead skin cells and impurities to unveil brighter, more even skin.
Body Care Oil-Locks in moisture on your body and hands. Avocado, Olive, Safflower, Grapeseed, and Maracuja oils.
Rejuvenating lotion- great for traveling Apply on body and face - $125 Arbonne gift card. - One biofield tuning session with Liz. Thank you for your donation, Elizabeth Lautrup & Sherri Teter <3
Starting bid
Value: $140 Georgeous custom hat by Phenix Rose Designs. Thank you for your donation, Jennie Chessmoore & Phenix Rose Designs <3
Starting bid
Value: $150 Starry Sage Spring CSA Subscription (4 week bouquet series). Enjoy 4 weeks of stunning, locally grown bouquets from Starry Sage between May and June. Pick up near downtown Golden. Valid only for 2026 Season. Thank you for your donation, Megan Robinson! <3
Starting bid
Value: $1050. - FOUR (4) lift tickets to Monarch Mountain 2026-2027 season. - TWO (2) night stay at Ski Town Condos. - $100 gift card to Moonlight Pizza. - Small Monarch Moutain Sweatshirt Thank you for your donation Nichols family! <3
Starting bid
Value: $175. Kona hat, logo cup, stickers, $100 gift card to Kona Bowls, growler of kombucha. Thank you, Alissa Mattsonb & Kona Bowls, for your donation <3
Starting bid
Value: $550 - The Perfect Platter Colorado Charcuterie Board serves 8-10. - In-Home/In-Office Luxury Wine Tasting Experience: Indulge 10-14 of your wine-loving friends, clients or business associates in a luxurious,guided wine tasting*! As your personal Wine Ambassador, I bring the private tasting room experience from our acclaimed, historic wineries in California and France to you — along with access to a variety of exclusive, allocated wine selections from the celebrated, award-winning and sustainable brands of JCB and the Boisset Collection. Sip, savor, and be transported to our wine country properties one by one... discover wines
not found outside our tasting rooms and other limited production Ambassador Collection exclusives. For the tasting, you’ll want to provide light snacks to go along with the wine. It is my pleasure to help you with wine and food pairing ideas, or collaborate with your choice of caterer for the event. Thank you for your donation, Steve Higginbottbotham & Kristen Lewis <3
Starting bid
Value $400 Smooch Photography Mini Photo Session with 25 edited prints + $50 gift card to wouldprints.com. Thank you for your donation, Nancy Thomas & Smooch Photography <3
Starting bid
Value: $425. • MPOWR Kickboxing: One-on-one private lesson, boxing gear package, one month unlimited kickboxing classes. Look Out - • Mountain Self Defense Items: Don't Be Cheeky Stun Device with Striking Tool and Whistle - Silver, Pepper Plus with Whistle (Pepper Spray with an alarm and flashlight), Pouch O Pepper with Whistle. Thank you for your donation, Leah Rose & Sofia Meyer!
Starting bid
Value: $200. - Two (2) Anytime ticket vouchers to Miner's Alley Performing Arts Center. 2026 shows include: The Odd Couple, Taco Town, My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War, Goodnight Oscar, Pump Boys and Dinettes, TBD Holiday Show - Scully's gift basket: TWO $20 gift certificates, Scully's branded water bottle, Signature Roast Whole Bean Coffee. Thank you for your donation, Sophie Scully & Miners Alley Performing Arts Center <3
Starting bid
Value: $283. $125 Tonic Trails Massage Gift Card, 2 week unlimited yoga at Rise Yoga, $50 Kona Bowls Gift Card, $50 Truly Bohotique Gift Card. Thank you for your donation, Digby Commerical Real Estate <3
