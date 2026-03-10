Silent Auction- Staff & Student Items

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Perfect for Kentucky fans, this basket includes UK garden flags, blanket, mug, baseball hat, insulated travel mug, bowl, “Scratch” plushie, and a $50 Roosters gift card.
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A fun and fashionable basket perfect for a tween! Includes a Pink Palm Puff hoodie (XS), Kendra Scott “Elisa Gold Statement Short Pendant Necklace,” a Lululemon City Nano shoulder bag, and a variety of Byoma skincare products including body puff, body lotion, body wash, hydrating serum, cleanser, and rich cream. Also includes Kitsch hair accessories, a satin pillowcase, Sour Gummy Skittles, a $50 Sephora gift card, and a $15 Starbucks gift card.
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Everything a creative mind needs to craft and create! This basket includes a Cricut Joy, Cricut Easy Press, Cricut essential tool set, Lego Tulip Bouquet, Lego Lotus Flowers, a diamond tennis shoe painting kit, embroidery kit, two Fussy art kits, two Washi tape kits, Crayola products, and gift cards including $100 to Michaels and $15 to Hobby Lobby.
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Perfect for curious kids who love the outdoors! Includes adventure books, wildflower seed packs, organic gummy snacks, honey sticks, a stainless steel water bottle, two outdoor adventure games, sun hats, bug catcher, lantern, bug hotel, teddy bear, headlamp, bumble bee plushie, magnifying glass, plant identification book, flower décor, bar soap, and a $25 Cabela’s gift card.
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A beautiful handmade cross crafted from authentic tobacco sticks.
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Make your home extra cozy with this charming décor bundle including a ten-wick candle, wooden serving board, wall art, wicker basket, cleaning cloths, dip bowls, wooden utensils, wine, blanket, candle, wax melts, socks, and a $50 TJ Maxx / HomeGoods gift card.
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Experience some of the best Louisville has to offer with this fun-filled collection of local attractions and dining. Enjoy two tickets to Derby Dinner Playhouse, four general admission tickets to Kentucky Kingdom, four passes to the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, and four tickets to the Frazier History Museum. The package also includes $200 to Sandbox VR, two $50 vouchers to Breakout Games Louisville, and a $20 gift card to Vernon Lanes. Round out the experience with dining gift cards to KFC ($10), Pizza Hut ($10), Graeter's Ice Cream ($20), and Mark's Feed Store ($20).
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Packed with fun and relaxation for dad! Includes a Yeti flask, Yeti tumbler, Igloo cooler, wrench set, Last Leg football drinking game, two Shady Rays sunglasses, $50 Topgolf and $50 Twin Peaks gift cards, 2 OverDrive unlimited play passes, a one-month class voucher for 1% Better Gym, and a variety of whiskey-themed accessories.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or the Mom in your life with this relaxing collection including a $25 Starbucks gift cards, a $125 Massage Envy gift card, a Julie’s Nails ($35) gift card, resistance gym-in-a-bag workout kit, Owala sipper cup, jewelry from Toasted Oak, a hair removal kit, Dr. Teal’s self-care items, wine, and stylish cooler and tote bag.
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Show your Louisville pride with this University of Louisville themed basket featuring a cutting board, puzzle, license plate cover, five koozies, crewneck sweatshirt (L), short sleeve shirt (L), football polo (L), auto emblem, Tervis tumbler, mug, hat, playing cards, keyring, tattoos, lanyard, and a Bogg bag.
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Enjoy the taste of farm-fresh goodness all year long! This package includes one dozen farm-fresh eggs once a month for an entire year—perfect for breakfasts, baking, and everyday cooking with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Must meet at St. Bernard to pick up.
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•Turby’s Kentucky Cherrywood bourbon
•Southern Kentucky distillery mug ($18 value),
•southern Kentucky distillery leather coaster ($20 value)
•Thurby’s bourbon whiskey candle
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Show your Wildcat pride with this Kentucky Wildcats themed set! This item includes a UK cooler perfect for tailgates, picnics, or game day gatherings, along with a Wildcats t-shirt so you can represent your team in style. Whether you're heading to a game, tailgating with friends, or cheering from home, this bundle has you ready to say, Go Big Blue!
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Capture beautiful, lasting memories with this professional photo package! This experience includes makeup application and hair styling to help you look and feel your best before stepping in front of the camera. The session also includes a professional photo shoot with same-day edited images, so you can quickly enjoy and share your stunning photos.
Perfect for senior photos, family portraits, special occasions, or a personal confidence session, this package offers a full glam experience and high-quality images you’ll treasure for years to come.
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Try your luck and enjoy a relaxing evening with this fun and festive basket! This bundle includes two bottles of wine, several scratch-off lottery tickets, and gift cards perfect for treating yourself. Whether you’re celebrating a win or simply enjoying a cozy night at home, this basket has everything you need for a little excitement and relaxation.
Sip, scratch, and see if luck is on your side—cheers to a winning evening!
Starting bid
Try your luck and enjoy a relaxing evening with this fun and festive basket! This bundle includes two bottles of wine, several scratch-off lottery tickets, and gift cards perfect for treating yourself. Whether you’re celebrating a win or simply enjoying a cozy night at home, this basket has everything you need for a little excitement and relaxation.
Sip, scratch, and see if luck is on your side—cheers to a winning evening!
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Great swag for Bethlehem high school! Sweatshirts are size L!
Starting bid
Refresh your beauty routine with this gorgeous collection from LimeLife by Alcone. This basket features a variety of high-quality skincare and beauty products designed to help you look and feel your best, plus a stylish water bottle to keep you hydrated while you glow. A perfect treat for skincare lovers or anyone ready for a little self-care upgrade.
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This basket has all the workout gear you need to get started! Even a free month membership!
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Wreath that includes the prayer that Fr.Nelson prays.
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Encourage a love of reading with this cozy and fun “Little Readers” bundle! Perfect for young book lovers, this basket includes a Lands’ End SBS monogrammed bag to carry books and supplies, a cozy blanket, plush reading buddy, workbook, coloring pencils, crayons, stickers, and an LED bookmark with a clip-on headboard reading light for bedtime stories. The set also features a classic Dr. Seuss book series collection and a $100 gift card to Target.
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A tiny step with a big memory! This adorable stepstool features thumbprint “little people” created by our 3-year-old preschoolers. Each print captures a moment in time you’ll never get back. Perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, or bedtime routines—every step will remind you just how small they once were. A priceless keepsake for years to come!
Starting bid
A sweet spin on preschool memories! This one-of-a-kind Lazy Susan features adorable fruits and veggies made from the fingerprints of our 4-year-old class. Functional and full of personality, it’s a keepsake that will brighten your table and remind you just how little they once were.
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Little fingerprints that will never stop growing! Our Kindergarten class created these adorable fingerprint flowers to decorate this one-of-a-kind planter box. Perfect for your porch, patio, or garden—a sweet reminder of how small they once were.
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“When We Grow Up…” – St. Bernard 1st Grade Keepsake (2025–2026)
This one-of-a-kind framed artwork captures the dreams of St. Bernard’s 1st graders as they imagine who they will become when they grow up. Each student contributed their own hand-drawn portrait and future career, creating a colorful collection of big dreams—from teachers and veterinarians to singers, athletes, and YouTubers.
Beautifully framed and full of personality, this piece is a heartwarming snapshot of childhood imagination and a special keepsake from the 2025–2026 school year. Perfect for any St. Bernard family or supporter who wants to celebrate the hopes, creativity, and bright futures of our youngest Wildcats.
A priceless reminder that every big dream starts small.
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This one-of-a-kind Fleur-de-lis canvas was created by the second grade class, using the thumbprints of each student. Every colorful dot represents one child, coming together to form a timeless symbol of faith, tradition, and community. Just like our students, no two prints are the same—making this vibrant piece a meaningful keepsake that celebrates the joy, creativity, and unity of our class.
Starting bid
These one-of-a-kind pillows are sure to brighten any patio, playroom, or family space. Each colorful flower was designed by a St. Bernard 3rd grade student and carefully stitched onto the pillows by our talented art teacher, making every piece truly special. Filled with creativity and teamwork, these cheerful pillows are a heartwarming keepsake that celebrate the imagination and spirit of our 3rd grade class.
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This party platter is perfect for anyone who loves all things Kentucky—basketball, bourbon, and horse racing. Each design on the platter was created from the fingerprints of our 4th grade students, transforming their prints into fun Kentucky-inspired icons. Both meaningful and functional, this unique piece celebrates Kentucky pride while capturing a special moment from the 7th grade class.
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Bring home a larger-than-life game night favorite with this oversized Jenga set hand-painted by our creative fifth grade class! Each block features a unique design created by the students, making this colorful tower a one-of-a-kind piece full of personality and Wildcat pride. Perfect for parties, family gatherings, or school events, it’s a fun game and a special keepsake all in one.
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Show off your Wildcat pride with this custom set of cornhole boards painted by our talented sixth grade class! Featuring bold paw prints inspired by our school mascot, these boards are a fun and one-of-a-kind piece of student-created artwork. Perfect for backyard games, tailgates, or family gatherings, this set brings together school spirit, creativity, and a little friendly competition. Bid high and take home a special piece made by our sixth graders!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind large oval platter features a sketch of St. Bernard School surrounded by colorful thumbprints and the names of every member of the 7th Grade Class of 2025–2026. Each print represents a student, making this a meaningful keepsake that celebrates the class and their time together. Perfect for display or special gatherings!
Starting bid
One class. One chair. Countless memories. Each piece of this Adirondack chair was individually painted by our 8th grade students to celebrate their final year at St. Bernard. As they prepare to head off to high school, this one-of-a-kind chair captures a moment in time you’ll never get back.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!