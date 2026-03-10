Silent Auction- Staff & Student Items

Capture beautiful, lasting memories with this professional photo package! This experience includes makeup application and hair styling to help you look and feel your best before stepping in front of the camera. The session also includes a professional photo shoot with same-day edited images, so you can quickly enjoy and share your stunning photos.

Perfect for senior photos, family portraits, special occasions, or a personal confidence session, this package offers a full glam experience and high-quality images you’ll treasure for years to come.