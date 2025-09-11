Silent Auction: Support Endangered Species Recovery Efforts 2025

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About this event
Starting bid
Seven Oxen Estate Winery: 3 bottles of Mourvèdre Verticle Flight (2018, 2019, 2020; $186), 2 wine glasses ($20), and a wine makers tasting for 6 ($168) at Templeton, Ca tasting room.
Total value is $374.
Must be 21+.
https://www.sevenoxen.com/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20432169091&gbraid=0AAAAAqDnSIRT0ucEjPu_qWSw7nKQCsO9c&gclid=CjwKCAiAoNbIBhB5EiwAZFbYGC7OCGbRwjnvEZxixAIyQWBYbTVY4SSd-dgWtASJp4rXMv5VLw6-URoC0RYQAvD_BwE
Starting bid
Dr. Emily Taylor's California Snakes and How to Find Them book. Save the Snakes t-shirt (Large) and stickers. Vortex neck gaiter and hat. Blocker Outdoors Snake Protection Diamond Back Snake Gaiter Size REG donated by Eocene.
Total value is $206.
Starting bid
Four-pack of Santa Barbara Zoo admission passes, one parking pass, and four "Fun Passes" which will give guests the option to do two of the following: ride the train, feed the giraffes, or go on the climbing wall. Canvas tote, fox plush, coffee, otter socks, stickers, and book from the gift shop.
Total value is $250.
Starting bid
A signed copy of The San Joaquin Kit Fox book by Brain Cypher ($60). 21x17 inch framed San Joaquin Kit Fox photograph by and from Joe Galkowski. A model San Joaquin Kit Fox skull from Erica Kelly. Scorpion amigurumi plushie by Alexis Noble ($25). Vortex neck gaiter. San Joaquin Valley TWS ceramic mug ($35) and canvas tote ($20). Bakersfield Roasting Company coffee ($16).
Total value is $160.
Starting bid
A signed copy of The San Joaquin Kit Fox book by Brain Cypher ($60). 21x17 inch framed San Joaquin Kit Fox photograph by and from Joe Galkowski. Kit fox amigurumi plushie by Alexis Noble ($25). Kit fox etched kit fox glass tumbler ($15), kit fox long sleeve (Large, $25), kit fox hoodie sweatshirt (X-Large $40), and card ($3) donated by CCCC TWS (artwork by Rebecca Bradley and Jackie Hancock).
Total value is $168.
Starting bid
Southwestern pond turtle short-sleeve t-shirt (X-Large, $25), and etched turtle glass tumbler ($15) donated by CCCC TWS, artwork by Rebecca Bradley. California Field Atlas book from Hey Day Books ($45). Vortex hat and neck gaiter ($34).
Total value is $119.
Starting bid
Ecology, Distribution, and Systematics of Frogs in the Rana boylei group by Richard Zweifel book from Jeff Alvarez ($20). Jeff Alvarez signed western pond turtle manuscript ($10). Mustard Beetle Vernal Pool nalgene water bottle ($30). California tiger salamander short-sleeve t-shirt (X-Large, $25) and herpetofauna stickers ($5) donated CCCC TWS artwork by Jackie Hancock.
Total value is $90.
Starting bid
Wildnote water bottle, zip sweatshirt (Small), solar charging card, USB charging wall outlet port ($75). Camp light ($25) and REI gift card ($75).
Total value is $175
Starting bid
Riparian bird short sleeve t-shirt (X-Large, $35), California spotted owl glass ($15), condor pin ($5), 3 stickers ($5) donated by CCCC TWS, artwork by Senna Kisner, Jackie Hancock, and Rebecca Bradley.
Total value is $50.
Starting bid
Four round trip tickets on American Airlines from Santa Maria Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Free parking. Can be mailed.
Total value is $740.
Restricts apply: Travel must be completed by January 31, 2026, first flight of the day (4:30 AM). Restrictions apply. See attached rules for details.
Starting bid
Four round trip tickets on American Airlines from Santa Maria Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Free parking. Can be mailed.
Total value is $740.
Restricts apply: Travel must be completed by January 31, 2026, first flight of the day (4:30 AM). Restrictions apply. See attached rules for details.
Starting bid
California wildlife garden gift certificate from Las Pilitas Nursery in Pozo California for 6 one-gallon native plants and native gardening consult ($115). Introduction to California plant life, Introduction to California spring wildflowers, and Introduction to shore wildflowers books from HeyDay Books ($72). Wildflowers of San Luis Obispo from CNPS SLO ($16). Pismo clarkia sticker from the Land Conservancy of SLO.
Total value is $205.
Starting bid
California wildlife garden gift certificate from Las Pilitas Nursery in Pozo California for 6 one-gallon native plants and native gardening consult ($115). Introduction to California Spring Wildflowers, Introduction to California Mountain Wildflowers from HeyDay Books ($58). Wildflowers of California from CNPS SLO ($23). CCCCTWS bat sticker ($3).
Total value is $198.
Starting bid
Two wine tastings at Wolff Vineyards, in San Luis Obispo, Ca ($40). Pacific Wildlife Care t-shirt (Large, $35). The California Wildlife Conservation Deck ($35) from Robbins Nest Consulting, LLC. San Joaquin Kit Fox hat donated by CCCC TWS (Adjustable, $26), artwork by Jackie Hancock.
Total value is $136.
Starting bid
Two round trip tickets on American Airlines from Santa Maria Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Free parking. Can be mailed.
Total value is $370.
Restricts apply: Travel must be completed by January 31, 2026, first flight of the day (4:30 AM). Restrictions apply. See attached rules for details.
Starting bid
Herman Story Wines 1 magnum bottle of 2023 White Hawk Vineyard Syrah wine ($160). Wildnote coasters. Campfire stories deck ($15) and Elakai Giant Yard Dice game ($100) from Robbins Nest Consulting, LLC. Pacific Wildlife Care 2 stemless wine glasses ($10). SLO PBA Patch ($7). 2 Vortex beer koozies and 1 Vortex bottle opener.
Total value is $285.
Must be 21+.
Starting bid
The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game from Robbins Nest Consulting, LLC ($28). Vortex neck gaiter, hat, beer koozie, bottle opener, and sticker ($34). Red tail hawk sticker from the Land Conservancy of SLO. Insulated camping tumbler tumbler donated by CCCC TWS.
Total value is $84.
Starting bid
24 x 16 inch print Snowy Plover Field Notes Art by Peter Gaede.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
24 x 16 inch Belted Kingfisher Field Notes print by Peter Gaede.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Framed American Badger "Badger of the Salt Marsh" portrait by Linda Seek from Friends of the Carrizo Plain. 33"x25.5"
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Gift card ($25) and hat ($15) from Island Seed & Feed in Goleta, Ca. Floriography by Jessica Roux ($34), Beekeeping A handbook on Honey, Hives, and Helping The Bees ($30), Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change ($60) from CNPS SLO. Monarch sticker sticker ($3).
Total value is $162.
Starting bid
Two tickets for one-night stays at the Goodwin Ranch House located inside the Carrizo Plain National Monument ($250). The Deserts of California and The California Skywatcher books from Hey Day Books ($85). Kit fox long sleeve t-shirt (Large) and kit fox hat from CCCC TWS, artwork by Rebecca Bradley and Jackie Hancock ($46).
Total value is $381.
*Restrictions apply: The Godwin Ranch House is owned by the Nature Conservancy (TNC) and cooperatively managed by TNC and the Carrizo Plain Conservancy (CPC). The stay is valid for one year from 11/14/2025. For more information about CPC visit carrizoplainconservancy.org or visit CPC's table at the event.
Starting bid
San Joaquin antelope squirrel amigurumi plushie by Alexis Noble.
Total value is $25.
Starting bid
Giant kangaroo rat amigurumi plushie by Alexis Noble.
Total value is $25.
Starting bid
Hedgehog amigurumi plushie by Alexis Noble.
Total value is $25.
Starting bid
Guest passes for (4) people to the The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum ($48). Signed copy of Chuck Graham's book Paddling into Nature ($30). Introduction to Shore Wildflowers and California Against the Sea books from HeyDay Books ($54). Cetacean etched glass tumbler ($15) from CCCC TWS, artwork by Rebecca Bradley. Vortex sticker.
Total value is $147.
Restrictions Apply: SBMM is an interactive museum – a place where the public can experience maritime culture without leaving the harbor.The passes will be valid until November 2026.
Starting bid
Jada Winery bottle of Rose wine ($38). Pacific Wildlife Care short t-shirt (Small, $30) and wine glass ($5). Earrings from Wild Honey Pie Design ($50). Wildlife Professional magazine.
Total value is $123.
Must be 21+.
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate, 2 glasses ($10), and sticker from Oak and Otter Brewing, San Luis Obispo. Wingspan board game ($55) from Robbins Nest Consulting, LLC. 2 Palm Theater (SLO) movie tickets ($24). Wildnote coasters. Vortex bottle opener, 2 beer koozies, and a sticker.
Total value is $130.
Starting bid
Bundle of Bringing National Parks to Life signed children's books: 1. Fishers in the Forest: The Pacific Fishers in Sequoia and Kings Canyon, 2. Frogs on the Mountain: The Mountain Yellow-Legged Frogs in Yosemite, and 3. Fish in the Desert: The Untold Story of the Death Valley Pupfish books from Adalgisa & David Nico.
Total value is $59
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate, canvas tote, sticker, and insulated tumbler from Halfway Station in Atascadero, Ca ($40). Tour & tasting for four and a bottle of 2023 XCV Viognier wine ($55) from Jada Winery in Paso Robles, Ca.
Total value is $295.
Must be 21+.
https://www.jadavineyard.com/wine/
Starting bid
Herman Story Wines 1 magnum bottle of 2023 White Hawk Vineyard Syrah wine ($160) and 4 tastings ($120) at the Herman Story Tasting Room in Paso Robles, Ca.
Total value is $280.
Must be 21+.
Starting bid
A signed copy of The San Joaquin Kit Fox book by Brain Cypher ($60). A signed copy of Carrizo Plain Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands by Chuck Graham ($25).
Total value is $85.
Starting bid
The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County tote, bandana, baseball cap, sticker, activity book, and Pismo guide ($54). Ecotopia book from HeyDay Books ($16).
Total value is $60.
Starting bid
2 Palm Theater movie tickets ($24). Taste Craft Eatery gift card ($100). Wild Honey Pie Design earrings ($50). Opolo Summit Creek merlot wine ($30) from Cynthia Martinson.
Total value is $204.
Must be 21+.
Starting bid
$25 gift card and sticker from Oak and Otter Brewing Company, San Luis Obispo, Ca. Dr. Emily Taylor's California Lizards and How to Find Them book and Central Coast Snake Services stickers ($32). Casa Classic Basket from Casa de Fruita from the Monterey Audubon Society ($145 retail). Vortex bottle opener.
Total value is $209.
https://www.oakandotterbrewing.com/
https://www.centralcoastsnakeservices.com/shop.html
The Casa Classic Basket includes: Trail mix, fruit mix, gummi bears, peanut brittle, banana chips, salt water taffy, chili lemon peanuts, pastel chocolate cherries, pastel chocolate blueberries, roasted & salted pistachios, roasted & salted mixed nuts, dark chocolate dipped mangos.
Starting bid
Luna Red gift card ($100). SLO Repertory Theater 2 tickets ($100). Jada Winery bottle of 2021 Passing By Cabernet Sauvignon ($91). Wild Honey Pie Design earrings ($50).
Total value is $341.
Must be 21+.
https://www.lunaredslo.com/menus
Starting bid
4 tickets to The Holiday Market at Kaweah Oaks Preserve in Visalia, CA and 2 tote bags, and 2 mugs from Sequoia Riverlands Trust ($80). SLO PBA Hat ($20) and patch ($7).
Total value is $147.
Starting bid
Classic Safari Tour at Safari West for 4 in Santa Rosa, Ca.
Safari West
3115 Porter Creek Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Total value is $440.
Can be mailed.
Step into the heart of Africa—right here in Sonoma County. Climb aboard a safari vehicle and journey alongside giraffes, rhinos, zebras, cape buffalo, and wildebeest on an unforgettable open-air tour through Safari West. Wander through our lush aviary, meet curious lemurs, and spot cheetahs as you explore winding trails across our 400-acre preserve.
Starting bid
BirdBuddy is a smart bird feeder that notifies you of feathered visitors, captures their photos and organizes them in a beautiful collection!
Total value is $200.
Starting bid
One certificate to attend and complete an Introductory Level Workshop for California Red-legged Frogs at Mitsui Ranch, Sonoma County, California. This workshop has a set date for a lecture of 6 July, 2026. A field date can be selected from the following dates: 7, 14, or 21 July 2026. Date must be selected before January 15, 2026. Presented by The Wildlife Project, courtesy of Jeff Wilcox and Jeff Alvarez.
Total value is $425.
*Can be mailed.
Starting bid
The T.R.E.E.S Research Center in Belize offers eco-lodging, home-cooked meals, and guided workshops in bird banding or bat mist-netting, plus nature walks exploring rainforest wildlife or medicinal plants. The $650 gift certificate includes a two-night stay in a private cabin, meals, one ecological workshop, and one guided hike. Transportation, alcoholic beverages, and additional tours are not included.
Total value is $650.
Can be mailed.
2 nights stay based on double occupancy in La Casita, a small fully furnished house that comes with bathroom
(hot/cold shower, toilet), bedroom, living room, and a small fully equipped kitchenette (propane burners, refrigerator, purified water, cooking utensils, etc.). There are two single beds (two of which can be rearranged into a King-sized bed) in the bedroom and a double futon in the living room. This cabin is ideal for individuals and families
that are looking for their own self-contained little Belizean-style house. Includes meals.
Either one of two workshops listed below (workshop availability is dependent on personnel):
-Bird Banding
-Bat Mist-netting
AND
One of the following guided walks listed below:
-Night hike
-Early Morning Bird Walk
-Ethnobotanical Walk
Restrictions apply:
Blackout dates include: December 30th 2025 – January 23rd 2026; February 8th – 22nd 2026; March 6th – April 4th 2026
Starting bid
Online R Bootcamp for ecologists & wildlife biologists class through the center for wildlife studies.
Total value is $300.
Can be mailed.
Starting bid
This voucher entitles the bearer to a single enrollment in Smith-Root's Electrofishing Principles and Safety Certification Course in Vancouver, Washington. The certification course consists of a lecture-based session covering useful electrical theory, electrofishing equipment, operation and safety, and applied electrofishing methods. Participants then operate electrofishing equipment in a local stream and apply information learned in the classroom.
Total value is $500.
Can be mailed.
Restrictions apply: expires 10/31/2026
https://www.smith-root.com/services/training/electrofishing-principles-and-safety-certification
Starting bid
Island Packers 2 round trip tickets to Santa Cruz Island ($140). Santa Barbara Adventure Company Channel Islands Discovery Kayak Tour for 2 ($298). Depart from Ventura, California.
Total value is $438.
Can be mailed.
Restrictions apply: no blackout dates or camping trips.
Starting bid
1.5L bottle of J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay, a 1.5L bottle of J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon, and two tasting vouchers for San Jose Wine Center or Paso Robles Wine Center from J. Lohr.
Total value is $180.
Must be 21+.
Starting bid
Condor Express Santa Barbara whale watching trip for 2. Boat departs from Santa Barbara Harbor.
Total value is $260.
Can be mailed.
Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Private docent-led tour of Arroyo Hondo in Goleta, Ca for a group of up to 10 guests for 2-hour hike. Land Trust for Santa Barbara bandana and hat.
Total value of $200.
https://www.sblandtrust.org/land/arroyo-hondo-preserve/
Restrictions apply.
Hikes are offered two weekends a month. Must be redeemed by 6/30/2026. Weather and preserve conditions permitting.
Starting bid
Wine tasting for 2 at Wolff Vineyards in Edna Valley, San Luis Obispo, Ca ($40). Gift Certificate A Patio Pup’s Meal and Lunch for Two at Lido Restaurant at Dolphin Bay Resort and Spa in Pismo Beach, Ca. The certificate covers a patio pup’s meal (a special menu item for dogs to eat) and lunch for two guests (~$80).
Total value is $120.
*Can be mailed.
Restrictions apply. Dolphin Bay gift card is valid Monday-Friday at our restaurant Lido. It expires 5/14/2026 and excludes gratuity.
Starting bid
Diamondback® HD 10x42 Binoculars, hat and sticker from Vortex.
Total value is $380
https://vortexoptics.com/vortex-diamondback-hd-10x42-binocular.html
Starting bid
Handmade Charcuterie Board made with cottonwood and inlaid with Big Sur agate by Andy Needles. Custom ceramics from Heidi Peterson. Charcuterie spread from Caliwala Bakery, Market, & Kitchen in Los Osos, Ca.
Total value is $400
https://heidipetersenceramics.com/
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