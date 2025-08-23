Silent Auction: Support TJ Rueda & Family

With deep roots in the Sacramento region, Will decided it was time to fulfill his dream of opening a restaurant in Sacramento. Will has 20+ years of experience in the food service and hospitality industry, working in both Nor Cal and So Cal. After relocating to Southern California to pursue his education, Will began working in the food service industry to make ends meet while in college. His love of this fast-paced industry led to him working his way from serving to becoming an Operating Partner of the Sharkeez Restaurant Group in 2017.

After spending 15 years in Southern California, Will and his wife decided to relocate their young family back to Sacramento and put down some permanent roots.





