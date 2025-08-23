Silent Auction: Support TJ Rueda & Family

Hosted by
Only 3-5 participants per class — Enjoy a personalized experience. Get individualized attention — Your instructor will focus on your unique needs, helping with alignment and offering tailored guidance. Peaceful, distraction-free environment — No crowded mats, just a calm, serene space to connect with your practice. Perfect for beginners or those looking for a more intimate experience — Feel supported and encouraged, no matter your level. Affordable pricing — At just $25 per class, you’re getting a high-quality experience without the high cost. No pressure, no rush — Go at your own pace and truly enjoy the practice.
1 yoga class session
$25
Allow Kimi Kae Designs to create a personalized pack of greeting cards for whatever occasion you desire.
1 custom 10-pack of handmade cards
$50
With deep roots in the Sacramento region, Will decided it was time to fulfill his dream of opening a restaurant in Sacramento. Will has 20+ years of experience in the food service and hospitality industry, working in both Nor Cal and So Cal. After relocating to Southern California to pursue his education, Will began working in the food service industry to make ends meet while in college. His love of this fast-paced industry led to him working his way from serving to becoming an Operating Partner of the Sharkeez Restaurant Group in 2017.
After spending 15 years in Southern California, Will and his wife decided to relocate their young family back to Sacramento and put down some permanent roots.
Gift Card
$25
I grew up a typical 90s kid – but once I hit puberty I developed a rare illness. I was told by specialists that the likelihood I would recover was less than 50% and as an adult I would need to live in a bubble. My body was a total mystery to me. Alternative modalities ended up bringing my body back into balance. I wanted to understand what happened to me so I wouldn’t have to live in fear. After a journey through clinical herbalism, Reiki training, and Acutonics program, I began delving into Traditional Chinese Medicine, where I continued to learn and practice with my tools where I specialized in sexual trauma, hormones, pediatrics, pain, and digestive issues. Eventually I fell into Classical Chinese Medicine. I have found it to be simpler, more effective, and I can teach my clients simple tools to use at home to create a greater autonomy over their own body
Introl to Qi Wellness
$110
At Atman we focus not just on the whole body, we train the whole self. Our robust movement practice, focused on feeling strong and capable in your body, is complimented by breathwork and meditation practices. Movement, meditation, breathwork – all three contribute to your physical, mental, and spiritual health. Add in our rotating seminars on topics such as sleep, psychology, and women’s health, and we are easily Sacramento’s premiere wellness studio. Come in to find out more.
5 class packages
$180 each
5 class packages
$180 each
Donated by Yesika Nghiem
I am a Mindset Coach, Yoga Teacher, Reiki Practitioner Mom of 3 but above all a Student of Life. My personal story of despair, illness and a call to know more about who I AM, has led me down the path of healing that I want to share with you. There is nothing more empowering than trusting your innate intelligence and wisdom to create abundance, health and wealth. We all have the capacity to make real change from the inside out, and to be empowered on this unique journey. When we start to care for the whole Being with certainty, presence, unconditional love and gratitude, when we start creating consistent skills that set us apart, be ready for a shift in life and expect miracles to happen. The goal is to make the journey smooth, and fun, along the way.
Reiki Gift Basket
$333
At DOMA Studio, we are committed to fostering a personalized and down-to-earth approach to yoga and movement. Our aim is to empower you to reach your full potential and see tangible results in your mind, body, and soul. This means experiencing increased strength, balance, resilience, and the confidence to tackle life’s challenges.
Take control of your well-being and become the best version of yourself. You deserve to unlock your full potential and discover what you’re truly capable of. Come join us and start living better, feeling better, and moving better today.
3 month studio membership
$465
Adriana is a licensed esthetician with over 10 years experience. She specializes in Holistic Skincare and Brazilian waxing with a focus on making her guests feel comfortable by providing an open and safe space for everyone! Find Pretty Peachy inside Smudge Nail Bar!
Signature Facial
$120
Where The Mind Grows offers a variety of treatment models, including in clinic, mobile outpatient, and virtual treatment options. Our model offers a unique approach by bringing rehabilitation services directly to you, eliminating barriers to access, and allowing you to receive high-quality care from the comfort and convenience of your own home. By tailoring treatment plans to your environment and lifestyle, we are able to maximize engagement and promote faster recovery. Overall, this unique approach revolutionizes rehabilitation by making it more accessible, convenient, and patient-centered.
During our private yoga sessions, we can tailor everything to your needs. New to yoga? We can introduce you to safe foundations. Have an injury? We can help you adapt your practice. Let's make yoga work for you!
1 private yoga session
$150
Experience the elegance of Classy Hippie Tea with our premium selection of loose leaf teas. We take pride in offering Sommelier Select international tea and coffee. Additionally, we collaborate with local dairy suppliers and bakeries to ensure the freshest and highest quality products.
Order tea online or visit our tea store at
3200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817.
2 oz bag Lemon Ginger Oolong Tea
$19
