Silent Auction - SYBA Event

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Racine Country Club. Up to 4 players, with 2 carts, included. Exp 2/10/2027
Valued at $600
Starting bid
Autographed Green Bay Packer Jersey.
On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc.
Valued at $495
Starting bid
Jacob Misiorowski – 16”X20” photo autographed, framed with laser cut double matted with engraved plate. On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc. Valued at $450
PLUS - Signed Miz Card & Lot of 4 others. Valued at $100
Starting bid
2025 Packers Team Autograph Football. Shipped directly from the Green Bay Packers. Four panels with over 50 printed team signatures from players and staff.
Starting bid
$500 gift certificate good for auto repairs or maintenance at any of the local Silver Lake Auto locations. Exp 3/15/2027
Starting bid
October 24th Game against the USC Trojans
Section D
Row 53 & 54
Seats 1 & 2
Image is the view from seats.
Valued at $500
Donated by The Ceaglske Family
Starting bid
Packer home game of winner's choice (besides home opener).
Section 102
Row 49
Seats 3 & 4
Includes parking 2 blocks from the stadium.
Image is the view from seats.
Valued at $310
Donated by The Ceaglske Family
Starting bid
FOUR tickets to a Packer Preseason Game (Green Package) at Lambeau Field, determined when the 2026 Packer schedule is released.
Section 103 (North endzone)
Row 49
Seats 17-20 (aisle seats)
Image is the view from seats.
Valued at $300
Donated by The Schulta Family
Starting bid
With the highest bid, your player's spot will be reserved at the Brookfield Brewers Baseball Camp July 20-24 at Brookfield Academy. Includes:
30 hours of terrific instruction,
Four (4) Brewers game tickets for the 2026 regular season
A Major League quality Brewers uniform
A V.I.P. day at the ballpark, featuring a Q&A with a Brewers player
Participation in a skills competition, where the top scorers get invited to Champions Day to compete with other players across the state
Valued at $425
Starting bid
With the highest bid, your player's spot will be reserved at the Brookfield Brewers Baseball Camp July 20-24 at Brookfield Academy. Includes:
30 hours of terrific instruction,
Four (4) Brewers game tickets for the 2026 regular season
A Major League quality Brewers uniform
A V.I.P. day at the ballpark, featuring a Q&A with a Brewers player
Participation in a skills competition, where the top scorers get invited to Champions Day to compete with other players across the state
Valued at $425
Starting bid
13x31 stretched canvas
On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc.
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Commemorate a Milwaukee great with this 13x31 stretched canvas print.
On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc.
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Vintage-look Miller Lite pool table Light. Perfect addition to your man cave.
Dimensions are roughly 22"x4'6"
Donated by Beer Capitol Distributing Co
Starting bid
Calling all Corona lovers! Light up your drinking space with this colorful neon sign.
Dimensions are roughly 27"x30"
Donated by Beer Capitol Distributing Co
Starting bid
"Said a hip-hop, the hippie to the hippie. The hip, hip-a-hop and you don't stop rockin'" with this cool indie brew LED sign to add to your collection.
Dimensions are roughly 20"x20"
Donated by Beer Capitol Distributing Co
Starting bid
Valued at $225
Starting bid
$100 GC for oil change and tire rotation at Silver Lake Auto and an Armor All Wax and Wash tub from Auto Zone.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
$100 GC for oil change and tire rotation at Silver Lake Auto and an Armor All Wax and Wash tub from Auto Zone.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate, Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Hat, Golf Balls, Koozies
Valued at $325
Starting bid
New members only.
Valued at $747
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