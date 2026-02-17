Spartan Youth Baseball Association Inc
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Spartan Youth Baseball Association Inc

About this event

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Silent Auction - SYBA Event

Racine Country Club - Round of Golf for 4 item
Racine Country Club - Round of Golf for 4 item
Racine Country Club - Round of Golf for 4
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Racine Country Club. Up to 4 players, with 2 carts, included. Exp 2/10/2027


Valued at $600

Jordan Love Signed Jersey item
Jordan Love Signed Jersey
$290

Starting bid

Autographed Green Bay Packer Jersey.


On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc.


Valued at $495

The Miz Autographed Framed Plaque & Lot of cards (1 signed) item
The Miz Autographed Framed Plaque & Lot of cards (1 signed) item
The Miz Autographed Framed Plaque & Lot of cards (1 signed)
$275

Starting bid

Jacob Misiorowski – 16”X20” photo autographed, framed with laser cut double matted with engraved plate. On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc. Valued at $450


PLUS - Signed Miz Card & Lot of 4 others. Valued at $100

2025 Packers Team Autograph Football item
2025 Packers Team Autograph Football item
2025 Packers Team Autograph Football
$75

Starting bid

2025 Packers Team Autograph Football. Shipped directly from the Green Bay Packers. Four panels with over 50 printed team signatures from players and staff.

Silver Lake Auto - $500 Gift Certificate item
Silver Lake Auto - $500 Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

$500 gift certificate good for auto repairs or maintenance at any of the local Silver Lake Auto locations. Exp 3/15/2027

4 Badger Football Tickets item
4 Badger Football Tickets
$250

Starting bid

October 24th Game against the USC Trojans


Section D

Row 53 & 54

Seats 1 & 2


Image is the view from seats.


Valued at $500


Donated by The Ceaglske Family

2 Packer Tickets - Regular Season item
2 Packer Tickets - Regular Season
$175

Starting bid

Packer home game of winner's choice (besides home opener).


Section 102

Row 49

Seats 3 & 4

Includes parking 2 blocks from the stadium.


Image is the view from seats.


Valued at $310


Donated by The Ceaglske Family

4 Packer Tickets - Pre-Season item
4 Packer Tickets - Pre-Season
$175

Starting bid

FOUR tickets to a Packer Preseason Game (Green Package) at Lambeau Field, determined when the 2026 Packer schedule is released. 


Section 103 (North endzone)

Row 49

Seats 17-20 (aisle seats)


Image is the view from seats.


Valued at $300


Donated by The Schulta Family


Brewers Baseball Academy - Camp Scholarship #1 item
Brewers Baseball Academy - Camp Scholarship #1
$200

Starting bid

With the highest bid, your player's spot will be reserved at the Brookfield Brewers Baseball Camp July 20-24 at Brookfield Academy. Includes:


30 hours of terrific instruction,


Four (4) Brewers game tickets for the 2026 regular season


A Major League quality Brewers uniform


A V.I.P. day at the ballpark, featuring a Q&A with a Brewers player


Participation in a skills competition, where the top scorers get invited to Champions Day to compete with other players across the state


Valued at $425


Brewers Baseball Academy - Camp Scholarship #2 item
Brewers Baseball Academy - Camp Scholarship #2
$200

Starting bid

With the highest bid, your player's spot will be reserved at the Brookfield Brewers Baseball Camp July 20-24 at Brookfield Academy. Includes:


30 hours of terrific instruction,


Four (4) Brewers game tickets for the 2026 regular season


A Major League quality Brewers uniform


A V.I.P. day at the ballpark, featuring a Q&A with a Brewers player


Participation in a skills competition, where the top scorers get invited to Champions Day to compete with other players across the state


Valued at $425


Micah Parsons Wall Art item
Micah Parsons Wall Art item
Micah Parsons Wall Art
$75

Starting bid

13x31 stretched canvas


On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc.


Valued at $125

Bob Uecker Wall Art item
Bob Uecker Wall Art item
Bob Uecker Wall Art
$75

Starting bid

Commemorate a Milwaukee great with this 13x31 stretched canvas print.


On consignment from Jeff's Sports Inc.


Valued at $125

Pool Table Light item
Pool Table Light item
Pool Table Light
$150

Starting bid

Vintage-look Miller Lite pool table Light. Perfect addition to your man cave.


Dimensions are roughly 22"x4'6"


Donated by Beer Capitol Distributing Co

Corona Neon Sign item
Corona Neon Sign
$100

Starting bid

Calling all Corona lovers! Light up your drinking space with this colorful neon sign.


Dimensions are roughly 27"x30"


Donated by Beer Capitol Distributing Co

Hop Valley Brewing LED Sign item
Hop Valley Brewing LED Sign
$35

Starting bid

"Said a hip-hop, the hippie to the hippie. The hip, hip-a-hop and you don't stop rockin'" with this cool indie brew LED sign to add to your collection.


Dimensions are roughly 20"x20"


Donated by Beer Capitol Distributing Co

1st and Bowl Party for 12 item
1st and Bowl Party for 12 item
1st and Bowl Party for 12
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $225

Car Care 1 item
Car Care 1 item
Car Care 1
$50

Starting bid

$100 GC for oil change and tire rotation at Silver Lake Auto and an Armor All Wax and Wash tub from Auto Zone.


Valued at $150

Car Care 2 item
Car Care 2 item
Car Care 2
$50

Starting bid

$100 GC for oil change and tire rotation at Silver Lake Auto and an Armor All Wax and Wash tub from Auto Zone.


Valued at $150

Brookfield Clubhouse item
Brookfield Clubhouse
$125

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate, Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Hat, Golf Balls, Koozies


Valued at $325

Elite Sports Clubs - 3 Month Family Membership item
Elite Sports Clubs - 3 Month Family Membership
$200

Starting bid

New members only.


Valued at $747

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!