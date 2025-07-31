Silent Auction to Benefit AGE in the Arts

Hosted by
Andina has been part of the Portland community since opening in 2003. Peruvian cuisine is an unfinished story thousands of years in its unfolding. In our food, drink, and hospitality, we hope to contribute a few compelling lines to that story. Sourcing our ingredients locally in the PNW and in direct trade with a community of organic farmers in Chincha, Peru, we celebrate both this verdant region and that storied country, each of them places incredibly rich in their cultural and natural histories. Value: $200. Item will be sent in the mail.
2 tickets for one performance during their 20th season. Welcome to Third Rail’s 20th Anniversary Season! Recent Tragic Events by Craig Wright, A Mirror by Sam Holcroft, and X by Alstair McDowall our incredible 20th year. Third Rail Repertory Theatre was born in 2003 from a desire to deliver artistic excellence to Portland audiences on a consistent basis. Like the Group Theatre of the 1930s and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, Third Rail’s permanent ensemble shares an esthetic, a vocabulary, and an understanding of each other’s working styles. This means that great risks can be taken quickly, and thus great dramatic (and comic) potential is tapped. The result for theatergoers is productions that are surprising, thought-provoking, and above all, consistently entertaining. Value: $125. Virtual item.
Take in sweeping views from our modern tasting room with cozy fireside seating, covered terrace, and bocce ball courts. View of our four-level gravity flow winery as you learn the history and earthy artistry behind Ponzi Vineyards. Experience a tasting flight of our highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay as we share our sustainable farming and winemaking practices. Ponzi Vineyard is a pioneering Oregon winery established in 1970. Located in the heart of the Laurelwood District AVA, we craft wines that reflect the spirit of the Willamette Valley and the legacy of one of the valley’s founding wineries. Value: $200. Item will be sent in the mail.
Third Eye Wholistic Wellness uses Vibrational Sound Therapy, Reiki, and other energy therapy techniques to induce a state of relaxation, clear disturbances in the energy field, and restore the body's natural flow of energy. 60 minutes energy services only (i.e reiki or vibrational sound therapy) it can not be used to purchase other store items. Value: $135 for a 60 minute Energy Service. Virtual item.
Third Eye Books Accessories & Gifts LLC was founded in 2019 in Portland Oregon by Michelle Lewis and Charles Hannah. Our vision is to be the number one supplier of African Centered books, accessories and gifts in the Portland Metro Area. We believe our products can be used as a tool to motivate, inspire, restore or enhance a persons cultural pride and to bring forth happiness and healing into the hearts of our customers.When you shop at Third Eye Books Accessories & Gifts LLC. You are purchasing from a business that not only sells quality products, but one that strives for excellent customer service. In addition, we value and appreciate all the ways that our products and services can be used to uplift and improve the mind, body and soul of our customers. As a proud 100% Black owned and operated business. We believe in practicing cooperative economics by giving back to the community and supporting community based organizations that uplift and empower Portland residents. Value: $25. Virtual item.
Peet’s Coffee is coffee for coffee people! If you love insanely good coffee, you’ve come to the right place! Peet’s believes in sourcing with impact and is committed to improving conditions in coffee communities around the world. With Enveritas, our non-profit partner, we work to assess conditions on the farms where we source our coffees. Currently, Peet’s supports impact projects in Africa, Central America, South America, and in the Indo-Pacific. Value: $50. Virtual item.
This 5 class package encourages the pillars of community, balance, and practice! Core Power Yoga is committed to making our studios, culture, and community more inclusive and welcoming. Our entire team is dedicated to making meaningful, lasting change to create a community where everyone feels safe to be their authentic selves. We find strength through an intense physical workout rooted in the mindfulness of yoga.We believe that consistency allows us to fully experience the profound benefits of yoga in all that we do. Value: $149 (5 class package)
Where can you spend a TJ’s gift card? Wherever you darn well please- that’s where! With numerous Nationwide locations, you’ll discover a store full of unique and interesting products, along with everyday basics, in the Trader Joe's label. Our buyers travel the world searching for products we think are exceptional and will find a following among our customers. If a product is assessed as an outstanding value, it becomes an essential part of the Trader Joe's shopping adventure. Value: $50. Item will be sent in the mail.
Sip wine and enjoy appetizers as designer Erica Lurie and her team of stylists select outfits for you and your friends at your own private gathering! Garnish features limited edition, locally made accessories and clothing (our designs fit women size 2XS - 3XL) in our casual and welcoming Pearl District shop. As hostess you will enjoy a $100 store credit to use at your party. The ideal party size is between 6 and 8 attendees but larger or smaller parties are welcome. Value: $100. Virtual item.
Love beer? Love surprises? Get both in a mystery case of beer from Widmer Brewing! In 1984, Kurt and Rob Widmer quit their jobs to follow a lifelong passion of making great beer that could be shared with friends and family. From the very first pitcher, the Widmer Brothers sought to make beer that’s easy to enjoy and perfect for sipping on the back porch or wherever life takes you. A lot has changed since then, but the truth that started it all remains - great beer brings people together. Prost! Official craft beer of the Portland Timbers! Est value: $40. Local Pickup Only. Shipping is not available.
Gather up! There’s something for everyone! ART is celebrating even more of the amazing playwrights of our region with three plays by women with deep roots in Portland and the Pacific Northwest. Each play offers a vivid, compelling point of view on contemporary America. Next up is Racecar Racecar Racecar by Kallan Dana, followed by Apple Hunters by E.M. Lewis. ART’s mission is to produce intimate, provocative theatre and provide a home for a diverse community of artists and audiences to take creative risks.Value: $120/2 tickets to one performance. Virtual item.
Indulge in a 1 -2 hour personal stylist appointment including a $100 shopping credit! Let Garnish designer Erica Lurie or one of our other experienced stylists help you evolve your style to reflect the person you want to be, plus allow you early access to our limited edition pieces which are made right here in PDX (our designs are offered in sizes 2XS - 3XL). We’ll have your whole new wardrobe waiting when you arrive! Value: $100. Virtual item.
At Abbey Road Farm, our mission is to cultivate an immersive sanctuary where the art of winemaking meets the essence of hospitality. We are committed to crafting exceptional wines from our vineyard, offering a haven for exploration and connection in our inviting tasting room. We strive to host memorable gatherings, fostering moments of joy and celebration. Our bed and breakfast extends a warm embrace, providing a tranquil escape intertwined with the allure of vineyard and farm life. Rooted in passion and dedicated to excellence, we aim to curate experiences that inspire, delight, and leave an indelible mark on the senses and hearts of all who visit. Value of $400. Virtual delivery.
A Gathering Place: Locally Sourced - Seasonally Inspired. Tavern on Kruse, located in Lake Oswego, changes menus every 12 weeks as they weave the season's perfectly-fresh and perfectly ripe bounty into our offerings. Value of $100. Item will be sent in the mail.
