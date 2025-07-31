Silent Auction to Benefit AGE in the Arts

Third Eye Books Accessories & Gifts LLC was founded in 2019 in Portland Oregon by Michelle Lewis and Charles Hannah. Our vision is to be the number one supplier of African Centered books, accessories and gifts in the Portland Metro Area. We believe our products can be used as a tool to motivate, inspire, restore or enhance a persons cultural pride and to bring forth happiness and healing into the hearts of our customers.When you shop at Third Eye Books Accessories & Gifts LLC. You are purchasing from a business that not only sells quality products, but one that strives for excellent customer service. In addition, we value and appreciate all the ways that our products and services can be used to uplift and improve the mind, body and soul of our customers. As a proud 100% Black owned and operated business. We believe in practicing cooperative economics by giving back to the community and supporting community based organizations that uplift and empower Portland residents. Value: $25. Virtual item.