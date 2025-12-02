Silent Auction to Benefit AGE in the Arts (Extended)

At Abbey Road Farm, our mission is to cultivate an immersive sanctuary where the art of winemaking meets the essence of hospitality. We are committed to crafting exceptional wines from our vineyard, offering a haven for exploration and connection in our inviting tasting room. We strive to host memorable gatherings, fostering moments of joy and celebration. Our bed and breakfast extends a warm embrace, providing a tranquil escape intertwined with the allure of vineyard and farm life. Rooted in passion and dedicated to excellence, we aim to curate experiences that inspire, delight, and leave an indelible mark on the senses and hearts of all who visit. Value of $400. Virtual delivery.