Silent Auction to Benefit AGE in the Arts (Extended)

Take in sweeping views from our modern tasting room with cozy fireside seating, covered terrace, and bocce ball courts. View of our four-level gravity flow winery as you learn the history and earthy artistry behind Ponzi Vineyards. Experience a tasting flight of our highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay as we share our sustainable farming and winemaking practices. Ponzi Vineyard is a pioneering Oregon winery established in 1970. Located in the heart of the Laurelwood District AVA, we craft wines that reflect the spirit of the Willamette Valley and the legacy of one of the valley’s founding wineries. Value: $200. Item will be sent in the mail.
Sip wine and enjoy appetizers as designer Erica Lurie and her team of stylists select outfits for you and your friends at your own private gathering! Garnish features limited edition, locally made accessories and clothing (our designs fit women size 2XS - 3XL) in our casual and welcoming Pearl District shop. As hostess you will enjoy a $100 store credit to use at your party. The ideal party size is between 6 and 8 attendees but larger or smaller parties are welcome. Value: $100. Virtual item.
Indulge in a 1 -2 hour personal stylist appointment including a $100 shopping credit! Let Garnish designer Erica Lurie or one of our other experienced stylists help you evolve your style to reflect the person you want to be, plus allow you early access to our limited edition pieces which are made right here in PDX (our designs are offered in sizes 2XS - 3XL). We’ll have your whole new wardrobe waiting when you arrive! Value: $100. Virtual item.
At Abbey Road Farm, our mission is to cultivate an immersive sanctuary where the art of winemaking meets the essence of hospitality. We are committed to crafting exceptional wines from our vineyard, offering a haven for exploration and connection in our inviting tasting room. We strive to host memorable gatherings, fostering moments of joy and celebration. Our bed and breakfast extends a warm embrace, providing a tranquil escape intertwined with the allure of vineyard and farm life. Rooted in passion and dedicated to excellence, we aim to curate experiences that inspire, delight, and leave an indelible mark on the senses and hearts of all who visit. Value of $400. Virtual delivery.
