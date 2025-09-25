Sales closed

Silent Auction to Benefit Habitat for Horses

Pick-up location

6060 Habitat For Horses Ln, Alvin, TX 77511, USA

Signed Stroud Jersey item
Signed Stroud Jersey item
Signed Stroud Jersey
$400

Starting bid

Signed CJ Stroud jersey.

Handmade Leather Purse item
Handmade Leather Purse item
Handmade Leather Purse
$125

Starting bid

A beautiful purse that has been handmade with care. Beautiful inside as well as outside.

Tiger Eye Earrings and Necklace Set item
Tiger Eye Earrings and Necklace Set
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful sterling silver jewelry set

Pet Gift Basket item
Pet Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes gifts for your sweet dog and a gift certificate for a wellness visit, vaccinations, and six months of flea and heart worm medication. This generous gift basket was donated by Animal Alliance of Galveston County.

Kokopelli pottery from R. Gonza (Mexico) item
Kokopelli pottery from R. Gonza (Mexico) item
Kokopelli pottery from R. Gonza (Mexico)
$15

Starting bid

Small pot of Kokopelli pottery from R. Gonza (Mexico). Signed by artist.

Large Kokopelli pottery from R. Gonza (Mexico) item
Large Kokopelli pottery from R. Gonza (Mexico)
$20

Starting bid

Large Kokopelli pottery from R. Gonza (Mexico)

Kickback Rocker Chair item
Kickback Rocker Chair
$35

Starting bid

This kickback rocker chair is portable and comfortable! Retails for $60.

Hair Care Gift Basket item
Hair Care Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This wonderful basket of hair products and goodies (like a warm sweatshirt!) was donated by Cutloose Hair.

Big Horn by Russell D. Jorgensen item
Big Horn by Russell D. Jorgensen
$20

Starting bid

Statue is about 16" high. Bronze-resin.

Horse Side Table item
Horse Side Table item
Horse Side Table
$75

Starting bid

Beautifully handcrafted table

All American Angus BBQ Smoker item
All American Angus BBQ Smoker item
All American Angus BBQ Smoker
$500

Starting bid

Lightly used smoker, perfect for fall cookouts!

Patron Gift Basket item
Patron Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes Patron and all the accompanying gifts!

Rest Three by Ariane Edmundson item
Rest Three by Ariane Edmundson
$500

Starting bid

Beautiful painting by Ariane Edmundson Fine Art. Acrylic on Canvas.
This 12 x 24 x 1 piece was generously donated by Ariane Edmundson.

Seashell Table item
Seashell Table
$75

Starting bid

Perfect addition to any beach decor, this cute table will fit right on.

Lamp item
Lamp
$50

Starting bid

$50 starting bid per lamp (see below for second lamp). To bid on both, make sure you bid on item 15 and 16.

Lamp item
Lamp
$50

Starting bid

$50 starting bid per lamp - to bid on both, make sure you bid on item 15 and 16.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!